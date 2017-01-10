CLEARWATER - A new 76-unit apartment development in Clearwater will offer a new affordable housing option for local residents thanks to a partnership among Pinellas County, the city of Clearwater, the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and a local affordable housing development company.
Local and state officials will join developer Southport Financial Services Inc., to celebrate the opening of Garden Trail Apartments on Wednesday, Jan. 11. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the new apartment complex, 609 Seminole St.
The two and three-bedroom homes in Garden Trail are all set aside for residents who earn 60 percent of the area median income or below.
Charles W. Thomas was sworn in as Pinellas County's new tax collector Jan. 3 by Judge Myriam Irizarry.
"It is my supreme honor to take the oath of office to serve as Pinellas County's next Tax Collector," said Charles W. Thomas in a press release. "I have worked as Diane Nelson's Chief Deputy Tax Collector for the last 16 years. During that time, I learned the integral role public servants play in the health of our community. I look forward to continuing to work with our outstanding team at the Tax Collector's office to provide excellent customer service to the residents of Pinellas County each and every day."
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City of Indian Rocks Beach residents are going to be given the opportunity to learn about something some have been taking for granted for years: the beach.
In January, the City Commission has invited county and state officials to come to a special workshop meeting to outline the dos and don’ts about the beach and why some rules and regulations are in place.
Mayor R.B. Johnson said when residents get involved in doing things on or to the beach, it can get complicated.
PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
REDINGTON SHORES - Ideas for elements and landscaping for two new parks fronting the La Vistana condominiums on Gulf Boulevard were discussed at the town commission’s Dec. 28 workshop session.
The discussion was an addition to a presentation on the parks’ creation at last month’s workshop. At that meeting, Sam Ireson of Island Scapes and Pavers gave his plan for the parks. Ireson’s concept featured a meandering brick walkway and landscaping that included a mix of self-cleaning, low maintenance palms and shade trees, “trees that are different than what visitors see from where they come from,” he said.
CLEARWATER - The city of Clearwater is reporting a water main break on Highland Avenue in the vicinity of Palmetto to Elmwood streets Monday morning. Crews from the city's Public Utilities department are on-site and are shutting down valves to stop the water flow. The main is an 8-inch cast iron water line.
Clearwater Police Department has closed Highland Avenue from Palmetto to Elmwood streets. Both northbound and southbound traffic will need to be rerouted. Vehicles should avoid this area of Highland Avenue if at all possible. The roadway will be closed while crews repair the water main. Betty Lane and Keene Road can be used as alternate routes. Duke Energy is on site to support a power pole near the water break site.
No businesses will be impacted; however, about 15 homes are anticipated to be affected. Some may experience low water pressure. It is anticipated that the repair will be completed this afternoon. A precautionary boil water notice will not be issued.