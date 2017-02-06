LARGO - For the first time in 16 years, the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board will need to look for a new leader.



Rodney Fischer, who has been under intense scrutiny after a Tampa Bay Times investigation found the Largo-based board lacked transparency and oversight, announced Jan. 31 during a meeting of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation that he would be retiring from his role as executive director.



Numerous elected officials and community leaders from throughout the county packed a room at the Largo Public Library to hear the delegation discuss the future of the board. The delegation, which is comprised of three state senators and seven state representatives, unanimously approved a bill drafted by Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, that would reform the composition of the board. At the meeting, state lawmakers also sent several Redington Beach residents home happy by passing a bill that could allow the town to regulate short-term rentals.