Gas prices are on the rise and that trend is expected to continue in 2017. Today’s pump prices for a gallon of regular unleaded are on average 30 cents more than the same date last year.
The national price for a gallon of unleaded, as of Dec. 29, was $2.30, according to AAA Fuel Gauge. Pump prices were $2 on the same date in 2016. Floridians were paying slightly more with the average price of $2.37, up from $2 last year. Motorists in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater were paying an average of $2.34 a gallon, up from $1.93 in 2016.
A spot check of prices at GasBuddy.com on Dec. 29 showed prices in Pinellas County ranging from a low of $2.17 going up to $2.48.
LARGO - Everyone has heard of garden gnomes, but it would appear that elves have invaded the Florida Botanical Gardens in recent weeks. Upon closer inspection, it turns out that those busy elves are, in fact, dedicated volunteers preparing for an annual event that spreads joy during the holiday season while raising much needed funds.
The Florida Botanical Gardens presents its annual Holiday Lights in the Gardens, offering visitors the perfect way to experience the magic of the holiday season through Saturday, Dec. 31. The show will be presented daily, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. A donation of $4 per person, ages 13 and over, is suggested.
TARPON SPRINGS - The first observance of Epiphany in Tarpon Springs was celebrated in 1903. The annual event has continued and grown into an event attended by thousands, who come from places all around the world.
This year's celebration is set for Friday, Jan. 6, and begins with Orthros at 8 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 36 N. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs followed by the Divine Liturgy. Next up is the Greater Blessing of Waters by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, Georgia at the Cathedral at noon.
INDIAN SHORES - Longtime Indian Shores Mayor Jim Lawrence died Dec. 26, 2016 following a long battle with cancer. He was 68.
Lawrence retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. He was a command pilot with over 6,500 flying hours and served as a pilot in every U.S. conflict from Vietnam to Gulf War I.
He has served on the Indian Shores Town Council since March 1998, chairing the Public Services Committee for two years and the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee for five years. He was vice mayor for five of his eight years as a town councilor. He also served three years on the board of directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and represented Indian Shores on the North Beaches YMCA board of directors from its inception in 2003 until its dissolution in 2007. From 2005 to 2007 he was the Chairman of the NBYMCA advisory board.
CLEARWATER - For 24 years, Penny for Pinellas, a 1-cent sales tax, which pays for capital improvement projects for the county and its municipalities, has in essence “built a better Pinellas,” according to County Administrator Mark Woodard.
Voters first approved the Penny tax in 1989 and have since approved three 10-year extensions.
The money has paid for thousands of projects over the years. Another 10-year extension will be on the ballot in 2017. The current Penny expires in 2020.
LARGO - Largo Feed must be doing something right. In the same year that Ford began production of its Model A, the Wright Brothers took flight for the first time and the modern World Series began, Largo Feed opened its doors.
And while the Model A and Wright Brothers are long gone since that day in 1903, Largo Feed remains on West Bay Drive.
The location has changed, the products have changed and even the name has slightly changed, but Largo Feed and Pet Supply’s small business feel and hospitality has been a constant on the Largo landscape.
The State Attorney’s Office released results Dec. 29 of its investigation into a shooting involving a deputy that left a man deceased. The shooting was deemed justified.
The shooting occurred near a residence at 4280 Mallory Drive, in unincorporated St. Petersburg about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.
State Attorney Bernie McCabe concluded in a document that was sent to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri December 29, 2016, “As a result of the investigation concluded by my office I have determined that Deputy Tyler Green was in the lawful performance of his legal duties when William Beavers advanced upon both he and Deputy Brennan Wede while armed with a knife,” stated State Attorney Bernie McCabe in a document sent to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “Deputy Tyler Green had reason to believe that William Beavers, in his actions with a knife, posed a threat of death or serious physical harm to him and Deputy Wede. The shooting was justifiable homicide, pursuant to Section 776.012 and 776.05 Florida Statutes.”