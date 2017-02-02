LARGO - Many patrons of the Armed Forces History Museum think its closing will be a shame. But for some, such as Susan Allen, it feels more like a tragedy.
Susan’s father, William Allen, who was a volunteer at the museum until he died in late 2014, has his own exhibit detailing the 2 ½ years he spent as a prisoner during the Korean War.
“When we decided to close, I called his daughter and his wife and it was as if he had died all over again,” said Cindy Dion, assistant executive director of the museum. “And they have been coming here and they have been looking at his area.”
CLEARWATER - The Pinellas County Commission agreed Jan. 24 to reach out to the city of Seminole to clarify its position on the potential sell or transfer of the old water tower first constructed in 1958.
Commissioner Pat Gerard started the discussion, which was not on the agenda, during the “county commission miscellaneous.” She asked how the commission planned to respond to a letter from the city. Commission Chair Janet Long said she had talked to the city many times and that the county administrator had been in contact with the city about the matter.
CLEARWATER - A blue sky speckled with white billowy clouds, a light breeze and cool temps served as a perfect backdrop for more than 30 residents, city leaders and civic organizers who gathered on Seminole Street in downtown Clearwater to volunteer their time to revitalize their community.
The six-hour event was the second of three community events aimed at engaging the community in efforts to improve the downtown experience for both residents and tourists.
Clearwater Neighborhood Coordinator Lawrence Young organized the day’s activities, which included the creation of temporary and permanent street enhancements, such as sidewalk extensions, crosswalk enhancements and the installation of planters and benches along Fort Harrison Avenue.
CLEARWATER - Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
La'Mel Johnson, 29, is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred the morning of Jan. 29 that resulted in another man suffering life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred at 124 N. Jefferson Ave. after Johnson and Michael Rackard, 34, got into an argument, according to a press release.
Johnson fled the scene after the shooting. Rackard was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with serious, life-threatening injuries.
INDIAN SHORES - Another page is turning in the chapter of an iconic beach staple, The Pub Waterfront Restaurant and Lounge, 20025 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Shores.
Owner Steve Westphal decided the time was right to sell the property and business to concentrate on other pieces of his growing restaurant holdings.
He said as he approaches age 60, it is time to welcome new blood into the operation of The Pub.
“The Pub is a 50-year-old building that requires a lot of attention for maintenance and upkeep,” he said. “We felt that by going forward, the customers and staff would be better served with fresh new energy. I took care of it and grew it the best I could for the last 20 years.”
SEMINOLE - Afflicted by lifelong neurological disorders and the aftermath of several strokes, Beverly Plant noticed her speech becoming “ragged” three years ago.
So when she saw a flyer for the Seminole-SPC Toastmasters first-ever Confidence and Communication Bootcamp, she decided to sign up for it, thinking it could help. She was blown away by the progress she made in just six weeks.
“I found confidence and started to be able to put my thoughts and words together so they were able to come out coherently,” she said.
CLEARWATER - A year and a half ago Lori Tietz moved to Clearwater from New Hampshire. She had just retired and wanted warm weather to be sure, but she wanted more than that. She wanted to work out and keep fit. It was something she just had to do.
“I’ve been exercising most of my life,” she said.
It was important for her to find a way and a place to keep at it. Tietz said her research led her to Clearwater’s Aging Well Center.
“I had been looking into the SilverSneakers program when I came across the Aging Well Center,” she said. “I didn’t want to pay a lot of money and this program is covered by insurance so you can’t beat that.”
There is a nice restaurant down the street but we stopped going there because it is too noisy. It’s a shame. It is conveniently located. It has fine wines and the soothing low light ambiance of upscale eateries.
It also has breathless servers who race around like exploding fireworks. Kitchen din is constant. The kitchen door slams perpetually. Even the rigid decor magnifies the chatter of the diners. After enduring a few clamorous meals there, I happily took my dining dollars elsewhere.