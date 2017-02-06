CLEARWATER - State legislators and county commissioners are looking to take action against the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board after a series of scathing reports from a local newspaper revealed a slew of issues due to a lack of oversight.
But the PCCLB says it is doing good work protecting people from being taken advantage of by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors. And it has backers in its corner.
LARGO - For the first time in 16 years, the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board will need to look for a new leader.
Rodney Fischer, who has been under intense scrutiny after a Tampa Bay Times investigation found the Largo-based board lacked transparency and oversight, announced Jan. 31 during a meeting of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation that he would be retiring from his role as executive director.
Numerous elected officials and community leaders from throughout the county packed a room at the Largo Public Library to hear the delegation discuss the future of the board. The delegation, which is comprised of three state senators and seven state representatives, unanimously approved a bill drafted by Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, that would reform the composition of the board. At the meeting, state lawmakers also sent several Redington Beach residents home happy by passing a bill that could allow the town to regulate short-term rentals.
CLEARWATER - More than 40 residents gathered last week to hear the city of Clearwater’s plans for the future of the Seminole boat launch and surrounding areas.
The informational meeting, held on Jan. 25 at Francis Wilson Playhouse, was another example of the city’s continued efforts to reach out to the community as it moves forward with a number of master plans in the coming year.
The North Marina Area Master Plan study encompasses 64 acres and is bordered by Clearwater Bay to the west, Pinellas Trail to the east, Cedar Street to the north and Eldridge Street to the south. The plan, which includes the Seminole boat launch, was recommended for redevelopment as a part of the Urban Land Institute’s study of Clearwater, which was published in 2015.
CLEARWATER - A 42-year-old man is being held without bond in the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of capital sexual battery on a child under age 12.
Domingo Maye of Mexico City, Mexico surrendered himself to FBI Agents in Mexico City on Feb. 1 and was extradited back to the United States.
The incident occurred Nov. 14, 2015 at a private residence in Pinellas County. The female victim is currently age 6. She was 5 when the crime occurred.
Detectives with the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit, their investigation began in November 2015, after victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries consistent with a sexual battery. The victim told her mother that she had inappropriate sexual activity with Maye, who was known to the victim.
ST. PETE BEACH - Tampa Bay Ferry and Water Taxi is seeking approval from city leaders to use a landing off a 55th Avenue seawall to drop off passengers for a proposed water taxi route from Gulfport Municipal Marina to St. Pete Beach.
The proposed route would be used primarily to transport employees to the city’s hotel district in an effort to cut down on the number of vehicles on the island. Employees would park their cars at a remote parking lot near the marina, get transportation from the parking lot to the water taxi embarkation point, take a 20-minute ride over to St. Pete Beach and disembark next to the seawall on 55th Avenue, just east of Gulf Boulevard.
SEMINOLE - As a 17-year-old during World War II, Abraham Beer knew the inevitable was coming.
All around him, his friends were being drafted into the Army. So the New Yorker decided to take matters into his own hands, and enlisted in the Navy, instead. Because he wasn’t yet 18, he needed his father’s signature on the paperwork to enlist. But he knew it was the right decision for him.
“I loved the ocean and I liked sleeping in a clean bed. In the Army, you have to sleep in the streets somewhere,” said Beer, 90, now a resident of Seminole Gardens. “And I just loved the Navy as a child.”
TAMPA - The 113th Florida State Fair will run Feb. 9-20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at I-4 and U.S. 301 in Tampa.
“Picture Yourself at the Fair,” this year’s theme, emphasizes all of the unforgettable moments waiting to be captured. New attractions include Sweets: A Tasty Journey. The sweets exhibit promises to make patrons of all ages as happy as kids in a candy store as they explore the history of confections.
Combined with rides, shows, concerts, shopping, food and amazing animals and livestock, as well as the Mildred W. and Doyle E. Carlton Jr. Cracker Country and other exciting entertainment, there is nonstop fun at the Florida State Fair. Parking is free. Live entertainment at the fair will include performances by Leroy Van Dyke, Barbara Fairchild, David Frizzell, Johnny Lee, Leroy Van Dyke, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Bobby Bare and Marty Haggard.
Capitol Theatre welcomes Justin Hayward; America and Three Dog Night play Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.
A number of concert festivals will be presented in addition to headliners such as Justin Hayward, Melissa Manchester, Smokey Robinson and Boz Scaggs.
The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. General admission is free. Visit ClearwaterSeaBlues.com or call 727-562-4700.