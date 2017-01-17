CLEARWATER - The city of Clearwater is reporting a water main break on Highland Avenue in the vicinity of Palmetto to Elmwood streets Monday morning. Crews from the city's Public Utilities department are on-site and are shutting down valves to stop the water flow. The main is an 8-inch cast iron water line.



Clearwater Police Department has closed Highland Avenue from Palmetto to Elmwood streets. Both northbound and southbound traffic will need to be rerouted. Vehicles should avoid this area of Highland Avenue if at all possible. The roadway will be closed while crews repair the water main. Betty Lane and Keene Road can be used as alternate routes. Duke Energy is on site to support a power pole near the water break site.



No businesses will be impacted; however, about 15 homes are anticipated to be affected. Some may experience low water pressure. It is anticipated that the repair will be completed this afternoon. A precautionary boil water notice will not be issued.