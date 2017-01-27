CLEARWATER - A year and a half ago Lori Tietz moved to Clearwater from New Hampshire. She had just retired and wanted warm weather to be sure, but she wanted more than that. She wanted to work out and keep fit. It was something she just had to do.



“I’ve been exercising most of my life,” she said.



It was important for her to find a way and a place to keep at it. Tietz said her research led her to Clearwater’s Aging Well Center.



“I had been looking into the SilverSneakers program when I came across the Aging Well Center,” she said. “I didn’t want to pay a lot of money and this program is covered by insurance so you can’t beat that.”