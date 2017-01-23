LARGO - When John Piazza Sr. founded the Armed Forces History Museum in 2008, his goal was to share his collection of military memorabilia and preserve history. After his death in October and the subsequent announcement that financial losses would force the museum to close Jan. 29, the goal has become to preserve the museum itself.



Piazza’s son, Steven, and museum staff say those efforts won’t stop until every option has been explored - even after Jan. 29.



“It was very, very important for (my father) to share this and be able to preserve the history,” Piazza said. “In the next 20 years, World War II vets, Pearl Harbor vets and maybe even Korean vets, they won’t be around to tell the stories. So this is a great venue that still carries on the history of what they went through, and that’s important. That’s important to us as a family and it really should be important to us as a society to maintain that. So we are working diligently to preserve that.”