  
 Search
  9911 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772       Ph. 727-397-5563   View TBN's FREE e-Edition today!  
Click here to learn more
Front Page Facebook Twitter
[Image]
Construction Licensing Board under fire after media reports
CLEARWATER - State legislators and county commissioners are looking to take action against the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board after a series of scathing reports from a local newspaper revealed a slew of issues due to a lack of oversight.

But the PCCLB says it is doing good work protecting people from being taken advantage of by unlicensed or unscrupulous contractors. And it has backers in its corner.
 ... Read More 
Embattled construction board director to resign
[Image]
LARGO - For the first time in 16 years, the Pinellas County Construction Licensing Board will need to look for a new leader.

Rodney Fischer, who has been under intense scrutiny after a Tampa Bay Times investigation found the Largo-based board lacked transparency and oversight, announced Jan. 31 during a meeting of the Pinellas County Legislative Delegation that he would be retiring from his role as executive director.

Numerous elected officials and community leaders from throughout the county packed a room at the Largo Public Library to hear the delegation discuss the future of the board. The delegation, which is comprised of three state senators and seven state representatives, unanimously approved a bill drafted by Rep. Larry Ahern, R-Seminole, that would reform the composition of the board. At the meeting, state lawmakers also sent several Redington Beach residents home happy by passing a bill that could allow the town to regulate short-term rentals.
 ... Read More 
February's
Clip N Save Coupons
is available in the e-Edition
No login required to view.
Largo Leader
Largo works on broad strokes of mural program
[Image]
LARGO - Artists who create public art toil over and scrutinize their work for weeks or months. A proposed public art program aimed at improving community pride is no different.

While Largo city commissioners agree they would like to establish the mural grant program, they still have several questions that need to be answered before it can come to fruition.

Here’s a quick look at the program as it has been proposed and some of the issues that need to be resolved before it can proceed.
 ... Read More 
The Art of the Ideal
Local artist continues efforts to transform Largo
LARGO - In one of its entries, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a wall as an extreme or desperate position or a state of defeat, failure or ruin.

But when artist and Largo native Tanya Pistillo sees a wall, she doesn’t see defeat or failure. She sees an opportunity. And Largo has lots of walls.
 ... Read More 
Clearwater Beacon
Clearwater presents plans for boat launch
[Image]
CLEARWATER - More than 40 residents gathered last week to hear the city of Clearwater’s plans for the future of the Seminole boat launch and surrounding areas.

The informational meeting, held on Jan. 25 at Francis Wilson Playhouse, was another example of the city’s continued efforts to reach out to the community as it moves forward with a number of master plans in the coming year.

The North Marina Area Master Plan study encompasses 64 acres and is bordered by Clearwater Bay to the west, Pinellas Trail to the east, Cedar Street to the north and Eldridge Street to the south. The plan, which includes the Seminole boat launch, was recommended for redevelopment as a part of the Urban Land Institute’s study of Clearwater, which was published in 2015.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas County
Sea level rise added to scope of Dunedin bridge project
[Image]
CLEARWATER - As Pinellas County Commissioners continue to weigh pros and cons of alternatives for a new Dunedin Causeway Bridge, the issue of sea level rise has now been added to the mix.

The approximately 2 mile-long project runs from Honeymoon Island State Park, west of Royal Steward Arms Parkway east to the intersection of Gary Place/Gary Circle on Ward Island.

Commissioners agreed unanimously Jan. 24 to spend another $40,000 in consultant fees to try to determine the impact of sea level rise on a new bridge with a projected 75-year lifespan.
 ... Read More 
Crime, Crashes & Fires
Man arrested on charges of sexually battering a minor
[Image]
CLEARWATER - A 42-year-old man is being held without bond in the Pinellas County Jail on two counts of capital sexual battery on a child under age 12.

Domingo Maye of Mexico City, Mexico surrendered himself to FBI Agents in Mexico City on Feb. 1 and was extradited back to the United States.

The incident occurred Nov. 14, 2015 at a private residence in Pinellas County. The female victim is currently age 6. She was 5 when the crime occurred.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Unit, their investigation began in November 2015, after victim was transported to a local hospital with injuries consistent with a sexual battery. The victim told her mother that she had inappropriate sexual activity with Maye, who was known to the victim.
 ... Read More 
Beach Beacon
Water taxi eyes Gulfport-St. Pete Beach route
[Image]
ST. PETE BEACH - Tampa Bay Ferry and Water Taxi is seeking approval from city leaders to use a landing off a 55th Avenue seawall to drop off passengers for a proposed water taxi route from Gulfport Municipal Marina to St. Pete Beach.

The proposed route would be used primarily to transport employees to the city’s hotel district in an effort to cut down on the number of vehicles on the island. Employees would park their cars at a remote parking lot near the marina, get transportation from the parking lot to the water taxi embarkation point, take a 20-minute ride over to St. Pete Beach and disembark next to the seawall on 55th Avenue, just east of Gulf Boulevard.
 ... Read More 
Seminole Beacon
WWII veteran visits Pearl Harbor
[Image]
SEMINOLE - As a 17-year-old during World War II, Abraham Beer knew the inevitable was coming.

All around him, his friends were being drafted into the Army. So the New Yorker decided to take matters into his own hands, and enlisted in the Navy, instead. Because he wasn’t yet 18, he needed his father’s signature on the paperwork to enlist. But he knew it was the right decision for him.

“I loved the ocean and I liked sleeping in a clean bed. In the Army, you have to sleep in the streets somewhere,” said Beer, 90, now a resident of Seminole Gardens. “And I just loved the Navy as a child.”
 ... Read More 
Out & About
Florida State Fair set for Feb. 9-20
[Image]
TAMPA - The 113th Florida State Fair will run Feb. 9-20 at the Florida State Fairgrounds, located at I-4 and U.S. 301 in Tampa.

“Picture Yourself at the Fair,” this year’s theme, emphasizes all of the unforgettable moments waiting to be captured. New attractions include Sweets: A Tasty Journey. The sweets exhibit promises to make patrons of all ages as happy as kids in a candy store as they explore the history of confections.

Combined with rides, shows, concerts, shopping, food and amazing animals and livestock, as well as the Mildred W. and Doyle E. Carlton Jr. Cracker Country and other exciting entertainment, there is nonstop fun at the Florida State Fair. Parking is free. Live entertainment at the fair will include performances by Leroy Van Dyke, Barbara Fairchild, David Frizzell, Johnny Lee, Leroy Van Dyke, Steve and Rudy Gatlin, Bobby Bare and Marty Haggard.
 ... Read More 
Music & Concerts
February music scene brings headliners to Tampa Bay
[Image]
Capitol Theatre welcomes Justin Hayward; America and Three Dog Night play Ruth Eckerd Hall. Tampa Bay area venues, both large and small, will welcome a diverse selection of musical artists in the coming weeks.

A number of concert festivals will be presented in addition to headliners such as Justin Hayward, Melissa Manchester, Smokey Robinson and Boz Scaggs.

The Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will be presented Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, at Coachman Park, 301 Drew St., Clearwater. General admission is free. Visit Clear­water­SeaBl­ues.c­om or call 727-562-4700.
 ... Read More 
It's easy for our readers to submit their news using our online forms.
Featured Print Advertisers
Tarpon Springs Recreation Division
2017 Sunset Beach Concert Series
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Custom Couture of Tarpon Springs
208 East Tarpon Ave.
Tarpon Springs
(727) 238-7194
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Flooring America
9012 Seminole Blvd., Seminole
(727) 397-5509
100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
(727) 733-1356
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Oakhurst & East Bay Medical
13020 Park Blvd., Seminole
(727) 393-3404
3800 East Bay Dr., Largo
(727) 539-0505
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Abbey Carpet & Floor of Largo
13120 66th St. N.
Largo
(727) 524-1445
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Florida Center for Back & Neck Pain
Dr. Greg Hollstrom
11444 Seminole Blvd.
Largo
(727) 393-6100
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Tampa Bay Newspapers
Online Advertising
For information, e-mail
webmaster@tbnweekly.com		 :)
Online Services Directory
MEDICAL DIRECTORY   ONLINE DINING GUIDE
MEDICAL DIRECTORY ONLINE DINING GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
Advertisement
Tampa Bay Newspapers
9911 Seminole Blvd.,
Seminole, FL 33772
Phone: (727) 397-5563
Fax: (727) 397-5900
Submit News
Content Management, E-Mail, Hosting by WebPage Builders, Inc
© 2003 - 2017 Tampa Bay Newspapers: All rights reserved. Privacy Policy
Questions, Comments, Suggestions, email webmaster@tbnweekly.com