TREASURE ISLAND - City commissioners are giving consideration to a resolution that would result in the addition of 76 parking spaces and replacement of the city’s current parking pay stations.



If approved, the city of Treasure Island would enter into a contract with CALE America Inc., to purchase 17 new pay stations and 38 electronic dual-space meters. Cost of the project is $173,598, which would come out of the city’s Penny for Pinellas fund.



The 76 additional parking spaces would increase the city’s total to 410. Three of the sites are current gravel lots on 99th, 103rd and 124th avenues, existing parking spaces on the north side of 106th Avenue and the city hall parking lot, which is metered only on weekends and holidays.