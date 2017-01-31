INDIAN SHORES - Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Sal D’Angelo has been given the green light by the Fire Commission to go ahead and begin negotiations to buy land in Indian Shores to build a new fire station.



The fire district board’s decision Jan. 17 came after an evening of discussion and dissension from several members of the audience who objected because of the location of the potential new station and whether there was actually a need for it at all.



Indian Rocks Beach resident Kelly Cisarik has objected to the proposed new fire station in the past and at the meeting provided fire commissioners with a written summary of why she doesn’t want to see them go ahead with trying to purchase land.