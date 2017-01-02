Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy John Luckett was honored for his service to the city of Madeira Beach at a recent Madeira Beach City Commission meeting. Presenting him with a key to the city is Mayor Travis Palladeno. One of Luckett’s notable achievements was reducing trouble spots in the city with the enforcement of a chronic nuisance ordinance.
INDIAN SHORES - Longtime Indian Shores Mayor Jim Lawrence died Dec. 26, 2016 following a long battle with cancer. He was 68.
Lawrence retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. He was a command pilot with over 6,500 flying hours and served as a pilot in every U.S. conflict from Vietnam to Gulf War I.
He has served on the Indian Shores Town Council since March 1998, chairing the Public Services Committee for two years and the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee for five years. He was vice mayor for five of his eight years as a town councilor. He also served three years on the board of directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and represented Indian Shores on the North Beaches YMCA board of directors from its inception in 2003 until its dissolution in 2007. From 2005 to 2007 he was the Chairman of the NBYMCA advisory board.
REDINGTON SHORES - Longtime Redington Shores Commission members John Branch and Lee Holmes have announced they will not seek re-election.
Commission changes are uncommon in Redington Shores, and having two seats open at once is especially rare, the last time being in 2009.
Branch had planned to give up his seat two years ago, but returned when the candidate he had favored abruptly withdrew from the race. This time, he is leaving for sure, Branch said in a Dec. 20 interview.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce recently became a Visit Florida Certified Travel Information Center.
This esteemed recognition is expected to bring heightened visitor experience within the local destination.
Visit Florida research indicates that visitors who stop at official information centers stay longer and invest more money into their Florida vacation based on the information and experience they receive at one of these facilities.
Doug Izzo, government affairs representative of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, was presented the 2016 Industry Advocate Award on Dec. 20.
“Doug has been a great resource for the Vacation Rental Alliance by providing us with legislative updates that affect our industry,” said Steven Rodriguez in a press release. Rodriguez is president of the Vacation Rental Alliance. “He has also been a strong conduit for us to interact with local government officials to communicate our needs and expectations. That is why he is so deserving of the Industry Advocate Award 2016.”
REDINGTON SHORES - The long-awaited new playground at Constitution Park has now opened. The kids and their parents have discovered it, and are passing the word along to their friends, Parks and Recreation Commissioner MaryBeth Henderson said at the Dec. 14 town commission meeting.
"We've had a significant increase in usage of the park since the playground opened," she said. "We've gotten a lot of comments on how much the children are enjoying it."
There are many new features to enjoy. The playground has all new equipment, and a cool shade cover. Along with structures for older children, an area with two small baby slides for toddlers has been added. A new surface made of Play Safe, a synthetic turf, with padding underneath, makes for safer play.
ST. PETE BEACH - After nearly three hours of discussion and some crafty negotiations, city commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 13 to approve a conditional use permit for the Postcard Inn to build a parking garage and conference center immediately north of its current hotel location at 6300 Gulf Blvd.
PCI must still submit a site plan for the project, which also will require City Commission approval.
The proposed parking garage would have four levels and 346 spaces. The structure would also include 4,460 square feet of meeting room space on the ground floor.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City officials want groups to have a place for weddings and other functions while being steps away from the beauty of a waterfront.
That's why city commissioners took the first major steps Dec. 13 to establish a 1,200-foot community center on their Miami Avenue property in the business district. The property borders the Intracoastal Waterway.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to authorize architectural and engineering services associated with the $470,000 Community Center project, which will include a gathering area, restrooms, storage, patio areas, parking spaces and landscaping.
MADEIRA BEACH - Two major developments planned for the city’s east gateway corridor are being downsized.
They are the Madeira Beach Town Center, which will redevelop the area along 150th Avenue and part of Madeira Way to Gulf Boulevard, and the Holiday Isle Marina, to be built on vacant land further east on 150th Avenue facing the Intracoastal Waterway.
Both have multi-story hotels and condominium buildings, plus other amenities. The developers of each have submitted site plans to the city that reduce the height of the buildings.
TREASURE ISLAND - City commissioners approved a contract with a tolling consultant Dec. 6 but failed to approve the cost of the first phase on a study concerning the possible return of tolls to the Treasure Island Causeway.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to enter into a contract with Atkins North America with the lone dissenting vote coming from Larry Lunn.
Lunn voted against the contract, citing a fear of legal ramifications the city might face if tolls are returned to the causeway. He later led a charge to get a second legal opinion before the city moves forward with the first phase of the study by Atkins.
REDINGTON BEACH - Surprise was the word of the day Dec. 7 as town commissioners hired one, not two, outside attorneys to help brainstorm a resolution to the vacation rental predicament and a long-time member of the panel announced he would not seek re-election.
Commissioners had been expected to finalized agreements with two attorneys, Mark Barnebey and David Theriaque, for written opinions on whether a 2008 ordinance banning short-term vacation rentals was enforceable in light of passage of a state law in 2011 forbidding restrictions on the frequency and duration of such rentals.
The panel had delayed action on the agreements Nov. 16, asking the attorneys to add language to advise on what steps the town could take in the long term.
MADEIRA BEACH - The Veterans Boat Parade completed this year’s events with an awards and donations presentation Dec. 3 at the Madeira Beach Recreation Center.
The winning skippers picked up engraved plaques. First place in the 14- to 22-foot boat class was Tiller Time and its skipper, Joe Zwissler. In the 23-foot and larger class, first place went to the ARRR Boat and its skipper, Rodger Gerstung.
The parade also raised funds to donate to local veteran organizations and those who assist veterans. Among them was the Seminole High School Student Government Association, which received $500 for its work sending boxes of items to troops, delivery of personal items to veterans at Bay Pines VA Healthcare System and other projects.