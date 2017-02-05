ST. PETE BEACH - Tampa Bay Ferry and Water Taxi is seeking approval from city leaders to use a landing off a 55th Avenue seawall to drop off passengers for a proposed water taxi route from Gulfport Municipal Marina to St. Pete Beach.



The proposed route would be used primarily to transport employees to the city’s hotel district in an effort to cut down on the number of vehicles on the island. Employees would park their cars at a remote parking lot near the marina, get transportation from the parking lot to the water taxi embarkation point, take a 20-minute ride over to St. Pete Beach and disembark next to the seawall on 55th Avenue, just east of Gulf Boulevard.



When employees get off work in the late afternoon, they would be transported back to the Gulfport marina and transported from that point to their cars. The plan is to target employees of the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, Guy Harvey Outpost and the Sirata Beach Resort.