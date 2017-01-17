Tampa Bay Newspapers
9911 Seminole Blvd.,
Seminole, FL 33772
Phone: (727) 397-5563
Fax: (727) 397-5900
Submit News
  
 Search
  9911 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772       Ph. 727-397-5563   View TBN's FREE e-Edition today!  
Click here to learn more
Beach Beacon Facebook Twitter
    > Front Page > Beach Beacon

FREE TBN e-Edition
Jan. 12 issue

Sign up or log in today!

[Image]
VFW raffle benefits three veterans charities
MADEIRA BEACH - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4256 has donated the proceeds from a recent raffle to three military veterans charities - the VFW National Home for Children, the VFW Veterans Village Retirement Home and the VFW Military Assistance Program.

The Madeira Beach post’s donation, totaling $1,227, came from the proceeds of its recent Christmas on the Beach Raffle conducted during December.

The raffle’s prize, amounting to $1,665 in goods, services and gift certificates, were donated by local merchants and businesses including those from the John’s Pass and Madeira Beach community.
 ... Read More 
Treasure Island addresses parking and revenue
TREASURE ISLAND - City commissioners are giving consideration to a resolution that would result in the addition of 76 parking spaces and replacement of the city’s current parking pay stations.

If approved, the city of Treasure Island would enter into a contract with CALE America Inc., to purchase 17 new pay stations and 38 electronic dual-space meters. Cost of the project is $173,598, which would come out of the city’s Penny for Pinellas fund.

The 76 additional parking spaces would increase the city’s total to 410. Three of the sites are current gravel lots on 99th, 103rd and 124th avenues, existing parking spaces on the north side of 106th Avenue and the city hall parking lot, which is metered only on weekends and holidays.
 ... Read More 
Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber seeks awards nominations
ST. PETE BEACH - The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2016 Business Awards.

This January, the chamber will recognize one business from each of the following categories:

- Awesome Office Tradition (Daily, Weekly or Yearly)
 ... Read More 
Madeira Beach announces senior programs
MADEIRA BEACH - The city of Madeira Beach has released the following schedule of events and programs for seniors:

- Thursday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m., Lunch Bunch: Daiquiri Shake.

- Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m., Day Trip: Westfield Countryside Mall.
 ... Read More 
Tuesday, January 3
La Vistana park plan moves forward
[Image]
REDINGTON SHORES - Ideas for elements and landscaping for two new parks fronting the La Vistana condominiums on Gulf Boulevard were discussed at the town commission’s Dec. 28 workshop session.

The discussion was an addition to a presentation on the parks’ creation at last month’s workshop. At that meeting, Sam Ireson of Island Scapes and Pavers gave his plan for the parks. Ireson’s concept featured a meandering brick walkway and landscaping that included a mix of self-cleaning, low maintenance palms and shade trees, “trees that are different than what visitors see from where they come from,” he said.
 ... Read More 
Redington Shores establishment helps charities
[Image]
REDINGTON SHORES - For the past several years a well-known beach establishment has been giving tens of thousands of dollars to local charities with little fanfare.

The establishment is the Fort Knox Bar and Grill, 17850 Gulf Blvd., and the owners haven’t looked for publicity because of their feeling it is just better to give without worrying over who knows about it.

The money comes from an annual golf tournament held by Fort Knox every year. It started six years ago and has been growing ever since.
 ... Read More 
St. Pete Beach Rec Center to host excursions
ST. PETE BEACH - The St. Pete Beach Community Center has new Senior Excursions on the schedule for the first quarter of 2017.

The excursions are a great way for local seniors to travel with their friends and make new ones! All excursions will depart from the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, at 9 a.m. and return by 4 p.m.

Each trip is $12 for residents of St. Pete Beach and $15 for nonresidents. Cost covers transportation only. All admission and/or lunch is an extra cost and the responsibility of the participants.
 ... Read More 
Wednesday, December 28
Obituary: Indian Shores mayor Jim Lawrence
[Image]
INDIAN SHORES - Longtime Indian Shores Mayor Jim Lawrence died Dec. 26, 2016 following a long battle with cancer. He was 68.

Lawrence retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. He was a command pilot with over 6,500 flying hours and served as a pilot in every U.S. conflict from Vietnam to Gulf War I.

He has served on the Indian Shores Town Council since March 1998, chairing the Public Services Committee for two years and the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee for five years. He was vice mayor for five of his eight years as a town councilor. He also served three years on the board of directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and represented Indian Shores on the North Beaches YMCA board of directors from its inception in 2003 until its dissolution in 2007. From 2005 to 2007 he was the Chairman of the NBYMCA advisory board.
 ... Read More 
Tuesday, December 27
Longtime Redington Shores commissioners stepping down
REDINGTON SHORES - Longtime Redington Shores Commission members John Branch and Lee Holmes have announced they will not seek re-election.

Commission changes are uncommon in Redington Shores, and having two seats open at once is especially rare, the last time being in 2009.

Branch had planned to give up his seat two years ago, but returned when the candidate he had favored abruptly withdrew from the race. This time, he is leaving for sure, Branch said in a Dec. 20 interview.
 ... Read More 
Beaches Chamber designated official Travel Info Center
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce recently became a Visit Florida Certified Travel Information Center.

This esteemed recognition is expected to bring heightened visitor experience within the local destination.

Visit Florida research indicates that visitors who stop at official information centers stay longer and invest more money into their Florida vacation based on the information and experience they receive at one of these facilities.
 ... Read More 
Izzo selected as official 2016 Industry Advocate
Doug Izzo, government affairs representative of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, was presented the 2016 Industry Advocate Award on Dec. 20.

“Doug has been a great resource for the Vacation Rental Alliance by providing us with legislative updates that affect our industry,” said Steven Rodriguez in a press release. Rodriguez is president of the Vacation Rental Alliance. “He has also been a strong conduit for us to interact with local government officials to communicate our needs and expectations. That is why he is so deserving of the Industry Advocate Award 2016.”
 ... Read More 
View more archives
Send news to editor Bob McClure
E-mail news to bmcclure@tbnweekly.com.
Featured Print Advertisers
Florida Center for Back & Neck Pain
Dr. Greg Hollstrom
11444 Seminole Blvd.
Largo
(727) 393-6100
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Abbey Carpet & Floor of Largo
13120 66th St. N.
Largo
(727) 524-1445
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Custom Couture of Tarpon Springs
208 East Tarpon Ave.
Tarpon Springs
(727) 238-7194
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Oakhurst & East Bay Medical
13020 Park Blvd., Seminole
(727) 393-3404
3800 East Bay Dr., Largo
(727) 539-0505
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Tarpon Springs Recreation Division
Movies at Craig Park
2017 Sunset Beach Concert Series
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Flooring America
9012 Seminole Blvd., Seminole
(727) 397-5509
100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
(727) 733-1356
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Tampa Bay Newspapers
Online Advertising
For information, e-mail
webmaster@tbnweekly.com		 :)
Online Services Directory
MEDICAL DIRECTORY   ONLINE DINING GUIDE
MEDICAL DIRECTORY ONLINE DINING GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
Tampa Bay Newspapers
9911 Seminole Blvd.,
Seminole, FL 33772
Phone: (727) 397-5563
Fax: (727) 397-5900
Submit News
Content Management, E-Mail, Hosting by WebPage Builders, Inc
© 2003 - 2017 Tampa Bay Newspapers: All rights reserved. Privacy Policy
Questions, Comments, Suggestions, email webmaster@tbnweekly.com