REDINGTON SHORES - Ideas for elements and landscaping for two new parks fronting the La Vistana condominiums on Gulf Boulevard were discussed at the town commission’s Dec. 28 workshop session.
The discussion was an addition to a presentation on the parks’ creation at last month’s workshop. At that meeting, Sam Ireson of Island Scapes and Pavers gave his plan for the parks. Ireson’s concept featured a meandering brick walkway and landscaping that included a mix of self-cleaning, low maintenance palms and shade trees, “trees that are different than what visitors see from where they come from,” he said.
Town Building Official Steve Andrews led the discussion at the December workshop, presenting a plan that built on Ireson’s and costed out the elements. The La Vistana condo developer is donating the land and contributing $50,000 to help pay for the parks as part of a development agreement. The property is small, totaling about 9,500 square feet.
REDINGTON SHORES - For the past several years a well-known beach establishment has been giving tens of thousands of dollars to local charities with little fanfare.
The establishment is the Fort Knox Bar and Grill, 17850 Gulf Blvd., and the owners haven’t looked for publicity because of their feeling it is just better to give without worrying over who knows about it.
The money comes from an annual golf tournament held by Fort Knox every year. It started six years ago and has been growing ever since.
ST. PETE BEACH - The St. Pete Beach Community Center has new Senior Excursions on the schedule for the first quarter of 2017.
The excursions are a great way for local seniors to travel with their friends and make new ones! All excursions will depart from the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, at 9 a.m. and return by 4 p.m.
Each trip is $12 for residents of St. Pete Beach and $15 for nonresidents. Cost covers transportation only. All admission and/or lunch is an extra cost and the responsibility of the participants.
INDIAN SHORES - Longtime Indian Shores Mayor Jim Lawrence died Dec. 26, 2016 following a long battle with cancer. He was 68.
Lawrence retired from the U.S. Air Force as a lieutenant colonel in 1993. He was a command pilot with over 6,500 flying hours and served as a pilot in every U.S. conflict from Vietnam to Gulf War I.
He has served on the Indian Shores Town Council since March 1998, chairing the Public Services Committee for two years and the Planning, Zoning and Building Committee for five years. He was vice mayor for five of his eight years as a town councilor. He also served three years on the board of directors of the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority and represented Indian Shores on the North Beaches YMCA board of directors from its inception in 2003 until its dissolution in 2007. From 2005 to 2007 he was the Chairman of the NBYMCA advisory board.
REDINGTON SHORES - Longtime Redington Shores Commission members John Branch and Lee Holmes have announced they will not seek re-election.
Commission changes are uncommon in Redington Shores, and having two seats open at once is especially rare, the last time being in 2009.
Branch had planned to give up his seat two years ago, but returned when the candidate he had favored abruptly withdrew from the race. This time, he is leaving for sure, Branch said in a Dec. 20 interview.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce recently became a Visit Florida Certified Travel Information Center.
This esteemed recognition is expected to bring heightened visitor experience within the local destination.
Visit Florida research indicates that visitors who stop at official information centers stay longer and invest more money into their Florida vacation based on the information and experience they receive at one of these facilities.
Doug Izzo, government affairs representative of the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, was presented the 2016 Industry Advocate Award on Dec. 20.
“Doug has been a great resource for the Vacation Rental Alliance by providing us with legislative updates that affect our industry,” said Steven Rodriguez in a press release. Rodriguez is president of the Vacation Rental Alliance. “He has also been a strong conduit for us to interact with local government officials to communicate our needs and expectations. That is why he is so deserving of the Industry Advocate Award 2016.”
REDINGTON SHORES - The long-awaited new playground at Constitution Park has now opened. The kids and their parents have discovered it, and are passing the word along to their friends, Parks and Recreation Commissioner MaryBeth Henderson said at the Dec. 14 town commission meeting.
"We've had a significant increase in usage of the park since the playground opened," she said. "We've gotten a lot of comments on how much the children are enjoying it."
There are many new features to enjoy. The playground has all new equipment, and a cool shade cover. Along with structures for older children, an area with two small baby slides for toddlers has been added. A new surface made of Play Safe, a synthetic turf, with padding underneath, makes for safer play.
ST. PETE BEACH - After nearly three hours of discussion and some crafty negotiations, city commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 13 to approve a conditional use permit for the Postcard Inn to build a parking garage and conference center immediately north of its current hotel location at 6300 Gulf Blvd.
PCI must still submit a site plan for the project, which also will require City Commission approval.
The proposed parking garage would have four levels and 346 spaces. The structure would also include 4,460 square feet of meeting room space on the ground floor.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City officials want groups to have a place for weddings and other functions while being steps away from the beauty of a waterfront.
That's why city commissioners took the first major steps Dec. 13 to establish a 1,200-foot community center on their Miami Avenue property in the business district. The property borders the Intracoastal Waterway.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to authorize architectural and engineering services associated with the $470,000 Community Center project, which will include a gathering area, restrooms, storage, patio areas, parking spaces and landscaping.