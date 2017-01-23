Tampa Bay Newspapers
Spectacle in the sky
[Image]
Photo by BOB McCLURE
A large crowd turned out Jan. 14-15 along the Beach Trail in Treasure Island to catch a glimpse of a variety of colorful kites during the 20th annual Treasure Island Sport Kite Competition behind the Thunderbird Beach Resort.
Obituary: Pat Shontz dead at 83
[Image]
MADEIRA BEACH - City officials are planning to recognize “Madam Madeira” Pat Shontz, who died Jan. 18, 2016.

Shontz, 83, served five terms as a Madeira Beach city commissioner in the 1970s and 1980s, one term as mayor from 2008 to 2011 and again as a commissioner from 2013 until she resigned in June 2016.

City Manager Shane Crawford said the mayor and he are planning a special City Commission meeting to honor Shontz for her professional accomplishments “and for the person she was.”
Wednesday, January 18
St. Pete Beach updates sign rules
ST. PETE BEACH - City commissioners passed an ordinance on final reading Jan. 10 that further regulates signs in St. Pete Beach.

The ordinance, which is an amendment to the city’s land development code, addresses electronic message board and LED signs, as well as political signs used during election campaigns.

Current electronic signs that are non-compliant will need to fall into compliance by Jan. 1, 2027. No internally-illuminated signs are allowed in Pass-A-Grille.
State bill could resolve town’s issue with short-time rentals
REDINGTON BEACH - Commissioners are hopeful the town of Redington Beach’s long-troubling short-time rental issue can be resolved through some legislative sleight of hand in Tallahassee.

Updating the panel on the issue at the Jan. 4 meeting, attorney Patrick Perez said he and Town Attorney Jay Daigneault had been working with the Pinellas legislative delegation over the past month and that “we are making progress and hopefully something will get to the House floor.”

Perez was filling in for Daigneault, who was recovering from surgery.
Madeira Beach Commission OKs scaled-down development
MADEIRA BEACH - A revised plan that significantly reduces the size of buildings in a major development proposed for the city’s gateway entrance was approved by the city commission at its Jan. 10 meeting.

The Planning Commission gave its approval to the project last month.

Details of the new plan for Madeira Beach Town Center, which will be built along Madeira Way and 150th Avenue, were presented prior to the commission vote. Kate Wells, an attorney representing developer William Karns, said the changes were made in response to concerns expressed by residents in meetings with Karns.
Soranno takes over as mayor of Indian Shores
INDIAN SHORES - When Mayor Jim Lawrence died the day after Christmas, dealing with the loss was both an emotional and logistical shock for the town of Indian Shores.

In the aftermath, Patrick Soranno was sworn in as mayor the day after Lawrence’s death and led the first regular council meeting through the process of healing on Jan. 10.

Soranno issued a proclamation declaring the month of January as Mayor James J. Lawrence Memorial Month, “in honor of our former mayor’s service to his country and community.” This early agenda item set the tone for the meeting that included elections, appointments, and memorials in order for the town to adjust to the loss.
North Redington Beach commission seat up for election
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH - Municipal elections are frequently canceled when there are no candidates to contest a seat on the North Redington Beach Town Commission.

When the qualifying period for the 2017 municipal election closed Dec. 16, a contender emerged for the first time in years. Town Clerk Mari Campbell provided the qualification results after the regular town hall meeting on Jan. 12.

Three positions including mayor and commission Seats 1 and 2 are up for election.
Tuesday, January 17
Obituary: Former Treasure Island fire chief dies
[Image]
TREASURE ISLAND - Former Treasure Island Fire Chief Charles Fant died Jan. 15, 2016 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after a long battle with cancer. He was 64.

He was a member of the Treasure Island Fire Department for 41 years and served as fire chief for 30 years until his retirement in January 2012.

During his early years at the fire department, he was on the edge of EMT training and was a member of one of the first classes at St. Petersburg Junior College to certify emergency medical technicians.
Wednesday, January 11
VFW raffle benefits three veterans charities
[Image]
MADEIRA BEACH - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4256 has donated the proceeds from a recent raffle to three military veterans charities - the VFW National Home for Children, the VFW Veterans Village Retirement Home and the VFW Military Assistance Program.

The Madeira Beach post’s donation, totaling $1,227, came from the proceeds of its recent Christmas on the Beach Raffle conducted during December.

The raffle’s prize, amounting to $1,665 in goods, services and gift certificates, were donated by local merchants and businesses including those from the John’s Pass and Madeira Beach community.
Treasure Island addresses parking and revenue
TREASURE ISLAND - City commissioners are giving consideration to a resolution that would result in the addition of 76 parking spaces and replacement of the city’s current parking pay stations.

If approved, the city of Treasure Island would enter into a contract with CALE America Inc., to purchase 17 new pay stations and 38 electronic dual-space meters. Cost of the project is $173,598, which would come out of the city’s Penny for Pinellas fund.

The 76 additional parking spaces would increase the city’s total to 410. Three of the sites are current gravel lots on 99th, 103rd and 124th avenues, existing parking spaces on the north side of 106th Avenue and the city hall parking lot, which is metered only on weekends and holidays.
Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber seeks awards nominations
ST. PETE BEACH - The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2016 Business Awards.

This January, the chamber will recognize one business from each of the following categories:

- Awesome Office Tradition (Daily, Weekly or Yearly)
