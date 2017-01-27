REDINGTON BEACH - Town of Redington Beach commissioners urged residents to turn out in numbers at a meeting of the Pinellas County legislative delegation to support a proposed bill that could end short-time rentals.
However, a representative of a local Realtor organization warned the panel its efforts could amount to “zero.”
During the Jan. 18 Town Commission meeting, Mayor Nick Simons said the bill would be considered at a Jan. 31 meeting of Pinellas state legislators at 9 a.m. at the Largo Library. If a majority of the delegation voted in favor of the bill, it would be presented to the Florida Legislature when it convenes in March.
MADEIRA BEACH - The mayor and two commissioners are up for election this year, and all of the seats are contested.
Appointed commissioners Ingrid Ferro-Spilde in District 3 and Housh Ghovaee in District 4 have opponents. Three candidates are running in District 4. Mayor Travis Palladeno, who is seeking re-election as mayor, also faces opposition.
In Madeira Beach, the mayor has a three-year term, and the commissioners serve for two years.
INDIAN SHORES - Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Chief Sal D’Angelo has been given the green light by the Fire Commission to go ahead and begin negotiations to buy land in Indian Shores to build a new fire station.
The fire district board’s decision Jan. 17 came after an evening of discussion and dissension from several members of the audience who objected because of the location of the potential new station and whether there was actually a need for it at all.
Indian Rocks Beach resident Kelly Cisarik has objected to the proposed new fire station in the past and at the meeting provided fire commissioners with a written summary of why she doesn’t want to see them go ahead with trying to purchase land.
REDINGTON BEACH - Commissioners are hopeful the town of Redington Beach’s long-troubling short-time rental issue can be resolved through some legislative sleight of hand in Tallahassee.
Updating the panel on the issue at the Jan. 4 meeting, attorney Patrick Perez said he and Town Attorney Jay Daigneault had been working with the Pinellas legislative delegation over the past month and that “we are making progress and hopefully something will get to the House floor.”
Perez was filling in for Daigneault, who was recovering from surgery.
MADEIRA BEACH - A revised plan that significantly reduces the size of buildings in a major development proposed for the city’s gateway entrance was approved by the city commission at its Jan. 10 meeting.
The Planning Commission gave its approval to the project last month.
Details of the new plan for Madeira Beach Town Center, which will be built along Madeira Way and 150th Avenue, were presented prior to the commission vote. Kate Wells, an attorney representing developer William Karns, said the changes were made in response to concerns expressed by residents in meetings with Karns.
INDIAN SHORES - When Mayor Jim Lawrence died the day after Christmas, dealing with the loss was both an emotional and logistical shock for the town of Indian Shores.
In the aftermath, Patrick Soranno was sworn in as mayor the day after Lawrence’s death and led the first regular council meeting through the process of healing on Jan. 10.
Soranno issued a proclamation declaring the month of January as Mayor James J. Lawrence Memorial Month, “in honor of our former mayor’s service to his country and community.” This early agenda item set the tone for the meeting that included elections, appointments, and memorials in order for the town to adjust to the loss.
NORTH REDINGTON BEACH - Municipal elections are frequently canceled when there are no candidates to contest a seat on the North Redington Beach Town Commission.
When the qualifying period for the 2017 municipal election closed Dec. 16, a contender emerged for the first time in years. Town Clerk Mari Campbell provided the qualification results after the regular town hall meeting on Jan. 12.
Three positions including mayor and commission Seats 1 and 2 are up for election.
TREASURE ISLAND - Former Treasure Island Fire Chief Charles Fant died Jan. 15, 2016 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after a long battle with cancer. He was 64.
He was a member of the Treasure Island Fire Department for 41 years and served as fire chief for 30 years until his retirement in January 2012.
During his early years at the fire department, he was on the edge of EMT training and was a member of one of the first classes at St. Petersburg Junior College to certify emergency medical technicians.
MADEIRA BEACH - Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4256 has donated the proceeds from a recent raffle to three military veterans charities - the VFW National Home for Children, the VFW Veterans Village Retirement Home and the VFW Military Assistance Program.
The Madeira Beach post’s donation, totaling $1,227, came from the proceeds of its recent Christmas on the Beach Raffle conducted during December.
The raffle’s prize, amounting to $1,665 in goods, services and gift certificates, were donated by local merchants and businesses including those from the John’s Pass and Madeira Beach community.
TREASURE ISLAND - City commissioners are giving consideration to a resolution that would result in the addition of 76 parking spaces and replacement of the city’s current parking pay stations.
If approved, the city of Treasure Island would enter into a contract with CALE America Inc., to purchase 17 new pay stations and 38 electronic dual-space meters. Cost of the project is $173,598, which would come out of the city’s Penny for Pinellas fund.
The 76 additional parking spaces would increase the city’s total to 410. Three of the sites are current gravel lots on 99th, 103rd and 124th avenues, existing parking spaces on the north side of 106th Avenue and the city hall parking lot, which is metered only on weekends and holidays.