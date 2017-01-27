BELLEAIR - For someone who will be 70 on her next birthday Belleair resident Lil Cromer looks and acts years younger. In fact, she has been described as a non-stop bundle of energy.



Cromer is well known in her community as an active person. She volunteers her time at community events and can be seen parking cars on a chilly evening in January for the annual 5K run, or in December at the annual Holiday parade. In addition to that she volunteers at the Largo library and with other organizations that need somebody to help.