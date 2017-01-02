BELLEAIR BEACH - A plan costing several million dollars may be needed to fix the city of Belleair Beach’s aging stormwater system. That was the message that came from a Dec. 12 workshop session the City Council held on the subject.



Dr. Larry Fluty, president of Engineering Sciences Group, compared his plan for updating the city’s Stormwater Master Drainage Plan, presented to council in September, with a much less expensive proposal presented by former Mayor Rob Baldwin. Baldwin proposed using Tide Flex valves to prevent normal tide variations from filling up the drainage system, along with pumps, which can be rented or bought, to control flooding in storm situations.



Fluty’s proposal called for increasing pipe sizes, adding swales, replacing existing curb inlets with larger, more efficient ones and replacing street pavements and curbs. Such an extensive program is expensive, totaling about $3 million. But Fluty has said the city’s stormwater infrastructure is aging, undersized, unmaintained or nonexistent. It must be fixed, he said, or the flooding problems will continue and even get worse.