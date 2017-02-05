BELLEAIR BLUFFS - Conditions on three city streets that were bad enough to slow down and prevent emergency vehicles from responding to calls have been fixed.



Commissioner Taylour Shimkus reported at the Jan. 23 city commission meeting that quick action by county work crews to check out and make repairs where needed on Marlin and Dolphin drives and Pine Tree Lane have made the streets safe again for vehicles responding to emergency calls.



The repairs were done in lightning fast time and came quickly after Largo Firefighter Dave Hagadorn reported the roads’ condition at the Jan. 9 City Commission workshop meeting. At that session, Hagadorn said there were “holes up to a foot deep” on Marlin Drive, with the necessity for a firefighter to walk ahead of the fire truck to watch for the holes.