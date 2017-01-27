BELLEAIR SHORE - A solution has been reached between town officials and Philadelphia Phillies ballplayer Ryan Howard and his wife on a fence to protect their property from repeated intrusions.
The issue has been an ongoing one.
An illegal construction fence put up as Howards’ mega-mansion home was being built two years ago has never been taken down. The fence, which is on the beach side of the property, violates the town’s property code.
BELLEAIR BEACH - Priority infrastructure issues for the city to address were set at a Belleair Beach City Council workshop held Jan. 23.
The council decided the most pressing needs were repairs to the Harrison Avenue Bridge and associated seawall, stormwater system improvements along with road resurfacing, and determining the condition of other seawalls throughout the city.
Council members agreed that the Harrison Avenue Bridge and its seawalls are the first priority.
BELLEAIR - For someone who will be 70 on her next birthday Belleair resident Lil Cromer looks and acts years younger. In fact, she has been described as a non-stop bundle of energy.
Cromer is well known in her community as an active person. She volunteers her time at community events and can be seen parking cars on a chilly evening in January for the annual 5K run, or in December at the annual Holiday parade. In addition to that she volunteers at the Largo library and with other organizations that need somebody to help.
City replacing sand near beach accesses INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - As a result of severe storm activity on Sunday, Jan. 23, the city of Indian Rocks Beach will begin replacing sand near the majority of the town’s beach accesses. This process will take several days and will require the city to close small portions of the beach while the work is being completed, the city said in a press release.
The length of time of work at each site may vary. However, the required work will be undertaken and completed as expeditiously as possible.
The public was advised to exercise caution when navigating all beach accesses.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - Long time Indian Rocks Beach resident and former commissioner Bert Valery appeared before the commission in his capacity as a member of the Pinellas Bicycle Pedestrian Committee to talk about crosswalk safety in Indian Rocks Beach.
“Our goal is to have the city have painted crosswalks all along Gulf Boulevard,” he said. “After 30 years of talking about pedestrian safety you would have thought that things have gotten better, but no, they have been getting worse.”
BELLEAIR BEACH - The City Council has named flooding issues, which have plagued the city in recent months, along with the condition of Belleair Beach’s seawalls as top priorities to address in the year 2017.
A workshop session on infrastructure issues, scheduled for Jan. 23 at 4:30 p.m., will highlight the flooding and seawall issues.
The city’s flooding problems have been in the forefront for some time and became more critical after heavy rains that occurred last summer flooded roadways throughout the city. In September, the council heard and accepted a plan to update the city’s Stormwater Master Drainage Plan. That proposal, presented by Dr. Larry Fluty, president of Engineering Services Group, is estimated to cost about $3 million.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - Dozens of residents crowded into the Calvary Episcopal Church Hall Jan. 10 to discuss the state of the beach and what can or cannot be done by the residents to change anything about the beach.
County and state officials were invited to the special workshop meeting to explain the various rules and regulations about the beach.
Florida Environmental Protection Department specialist Charles Grisafi talked about the Coastal Construction Control Line and how it impacts what can be done on the beach.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS - The condition of three streets in Belleair Bluffs is bad enough to slow down and possibly halt vehicles responding to fires and other emergency calls, according to a local firefighter.
Largo firefighter Dave Hagadorn, who works at Station 43 in Belleair Bluffs and who lives on one of the streets, told City Commission members at their Jan. 9 workshop that the roads are in a dangerous shape.
The streets are Marlin Drive, Pine Tree Lane, and Dolphin Drive, which are on the city’s east side, connecting to Southwind Drive. Hagadorn lives on Pine Tree.
BELLEAIR - The Tampa Bay Trust Company recently announced that Harriett Bankston, has joined the Tampa Bay team as a vice president and client advocate at the firm’s Belleair office.
Bankston’s primary responsibilities will be to familiarize coastal community residents, business owners and nonprofit organizations with the services and benefits of The Tampa Bay Trust Company, as well as introduce them to advisers of the wealth services team to provide counsel as needed.
Prior to joining The Trust Company, Bankston held a successful 15-year career at Northern Trust in Tampa, serving as a senior private banking officer. While there, she provided clients with her knowledge surrounding an array of banking products and services, and executed daily requests and inquiries.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City of Indian Rocks Beach residents are going to be given the opportunity to learn about something some have been taking for granted for years: the beach.
In January, the City Commission has invited county and state officials to come to a special workshop meeting to outline the dos and don’ts about the beach and why some rules and regulations are in place.
Mayor R.B. Johnson said when residents get involved in doing things on or to the beach, it can get complicated.
BELLEAIR - Life on Indian Rocks Road can be hazardous at times. Resident Agnes Green made that assertion in her request for a variance to allow her to build a two-car garage on her property at 1612 Indian Rocks Road.
Building the garage would encroach on her side and rear yard setbacks. The town’s Planning and Zoning Board had recommended that the Town Commission deny her request.
Green, appearing before the commission on Dec. 20, said safety was her main concern in wanting to build the garage.