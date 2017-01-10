INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City of Indian Rocks Beach residents are going to be given the opportunity to learn about something some have been taking for granted for years: the beach.
In January, the City Commission has invited county and state officials to come to a special workshop meeting to outline the dos and don’ts about the beach and why some rules and regulations are in place.
Mayor R.B. Johnson said when residents get involved in doing things on or to the beach, it can get complicated.
BELLEAIR - Life on Indian Rocks Road can be hazardous at times. Resident Agnes Green made that assertion in her request for a variance to allow her to build a two-car garage on her property at 1612 Indian Rocks Road.
Building the garage would encroach on her side and rear yard setbacks. The town’s Planning and Zoning Board had recommended that the Town Commission deny her request.
Green, appearing before the commission on Dec. 20, said safety was her main concern in wanting to build the garage.
BELLEAIR SHORE - Mayor Robert Schmidt and Deputy Mayor Deborah Roseman have been re-elected to the town commission. Both were unopposed in their re-election bids and will begin serving new two-year terms in March. Commission members quietly applauded the election announcement at the December 20 town commission meeting.
Schmidt has served 21 years on the commission, including 19 years as a commissioner before being elected mayor in 2014. Roseman will begin her third commission term. She was appointed to the commission to fill a vacancy in July 2013 and re-elected without opposition in 2015.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - Bob Griffin’s idea to display oversized Christmas cards in the city of Indian Rocks Beach is spreading a lot of good cheer, and the project may be brought back next year.
About 35 billboards have been mounted as a result of a collaborative effort in Indian Rocks Beach to bring back a tradition started in the town more than 30 years ago.
More than 30 businesses and organizations have paid over $10,000 combined to create individual over-sized Christmas cards placed all over the city, many on Gulf Boulevard. The signs are 4-by-8 feet and in full color.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS - Following years of talk and months of planning, construction of the new fire station in Belleair Bluffs is ready to begin.
Groundbreaking for the station’s start was held at the site on Bayway Avenue across from City Hall on Dec. 12. Officials from Pinellas County, Largo, Belleair Bluffs and Belleair, along with the firefighters, were present to celebrate the station’s beginning.
Largo Fire Rescue Chief Shelby Willis said the groundbreaking was “a very momentous occasion, representing the collaboration of four governmental agencies working diligently together. We have a beautiful building that is going to be functional, meet some very unique requirements, and provide adequate response to the three communities served, today and in the future.”
BELLEAIR BEACH - A plan costing several million dollars may be needed to fix the city of Belleair Beach’s aging stormwater system. That was the message that came from a Dec. 12 workshop session the City Council held on the subject.
Dr. Larry Fluty, president of Engineering Sciences Group, compared his plan for updating the city’s Stormwater Master Drainage Plan, presented to council in September, with a much less expensive proposal presented by former Mayor Rob Baldwin. Baldwin proposed using Tide Flex valves to prevent normal tide variations from filling up the drainage system, along with pumps, which can be rented or bought, to control flooding in storm situations.
Fluty’s proposal called for increasing pipe sizes, adding swales, replacing existing curb inlets with larger, more efficient ones and replacing street pavements and curbs. Such an extensive program is expensive, totaling about $3 million. But Fluty has said the city’s stormwater infrastructure is aging, undersized, unmaintained or nonexistent. It must be fixed, he said, or the flooding problems will continue and even get worse.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - City commissioners are exploring how to initiate a county review oversight process of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District.
Commissioner Ed Hoofnagle brought the matter up at the Indian Rocks Beach Commission’s Dec. 13 meeting, saying the review process encourages accountability and prudent financial management of the district’s fire operations without being disrespectful.
“But let us voice our position as a city that we would like a little more oversight as to the management operations of the district,” Hoofnagle said.
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH - Children arrived in a limousine and enjoyed decorations, Santa Claus and characters at the seventh annual Holiday Toy Drive and Party Dec. 7 at Century 21 Beggins, 1511 Gulf Blvd. in Indian Rocks Beach.
Century 21 Beggins, the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association and the community collaborated, showing their support and holiday cheer by collecting numerous games, toys, bicycles and helmets.
The party also included a hot chocolate bar with toppings, sponsored by Crabby Bill’s; hot dogs and treats; the movie Finding Dory was projected on a giant movie screen as a continuous stream of bubbles floated around throughout the evening.
BELLEAIR BEACH - The costs of tree trimming and cleanup of the city of Belleair Beach’s parks, green spaces and beach accesses is being dramatically lowered due to actions taken by the city’s finance official.
Finance Director Melanie Kruszona was commended by Council Member Jewels Chandler at the Dec. 5 City Council meeting for “the money she saved us.”
BELLEAIR - To the untrained eye it is practically unimaginable to understand how what is left of the Belleview Biltmore Hotel can be moved, intact, to a new location. But that is what is happening as the professionals prepare for the move, which should happen sometime before Christmas.
The building, which is five stories high, is all that remains of the old hotel. It is going to be moved front and center of the new townhouse/condo development known as Belleview Place on the hotel property.