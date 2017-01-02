LARGO - When the Armed Forces History Museum announced Nov. 30 that it would be closing its doors at the end of January officials said they were still hoping a benefactor would step up and save the day.



Commissioners made it clear Dec. 6 the city won’t be that savior. But they did say the city would help the museum in any way it could, including possibly forming a committee made up of local business and civic leaders to discuss options. City Manager Henry Schubert also said Mayor Woody Brown, who is out of town, is scheduled to meet with the museum’s board of directors next week.