LARGO - In one of its entries, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a wall as an extreme or desperate position or a state of defeat, failure or ruin.
But when artist and Largo native Tanya Pistillo sees a wall, she doesn’t see defeat or failure. She sees an opportunity. And Largo has lots of walls.
That’s why Pistillo worked for free to paint the mural that reads “Greetings from downtown Largo” at the corner of West Bay Drive and Fourth Street, and why she has started on a new mural at Jimmy’s Sports Lounge at the corner of Clearwater-Largo and Rosery roads that will feature an octopus breaking through a wall.
LARGO - During February, the city of Largo will continue to replace outdated residential garbage cans. The older carts, some of which are nearly 20 years old, have become increasingly expensive to repair and can cost double the price of new carts to replace, according to city officials.
Residents in affected areas are asked to empty out their old carts and leave them by the curb after new cart delivery. Old carts will be collected the same week and recycled into new materials.
LARGO - The city of Largo will smoke test the sanitary sewer system in the area between Indian Rocks Road to 128th Street North and Wilcox Road to Dryer Avenue in an effort to locate areas where stormwater or groundwater might be entering the sanitary sewer system.
All affected properties have been sent a letter notifying them of the testing and also will be notified by a door hanger.
LARGO - Code enforcement officers, in conjunction with the Largo Police Department, will begin an outreach effort in February to provide information to commercial business and property owners about the importance of adhering to the city’s window sign standards for both aesthetics and safety reasons.
Sites throughout the city will be visited in February, including along major transportation corridors such as Missouri Avenue, Ulmerton Road and East Bay Drive.
LARGO - Many patrons of the Armed Forces History Museum think its closing will be a shame. But for some, such as Susan Allen, it feels more like a tragedy.
Susan’s father, William Allen, who was a volunteer at the museum until he died in late 2014, has his own exhibit detailing the 2 ½ years he spent as a prisoner during the Korean War.
“When we decided to close, I called his daughter and his wife and it was as if he had died all over again,” said Cindy Dion, assistant executive director of the museum. “And they have been coming here and they have been looking at his area.”
LARGO - Largo Public Library will be hosting a series of educational programs in February to honor Black History month.
The lecture series will cover prominent activists and events in the Civil Rights Movement and will celebrate African-American cinema history by showing a variety of films to inspire, inform and entertain. The film series will conclude with a discussion of the changing roles of black women in film.
LARGO - President Colin Kiley announced that two key executive positions have been filled by industry veterans at Nautical Structures, a Largo-based manufacturer of boarding and tender handling systems.
Ron Beilman has been named director of global service. Bill Pratley has been named director of aftermarket sales.
LARGO - When John Piazza Sr. founded the Armed Forces History Museum in 2008, his goal was to share his collection of military memorabilia and preserve history. After his death in October and the subsequent announcement that financial losses would force the museum to close Jan. 29, the goal has become to preserve the museum itself.
Piazza’s son, Steven, and museum staff say those efforts won’t stop until every option has been explored - even after Jan. 29.
LARGO - The city of Largo will have to find a new rock-star employee because it is losing its version of Cher. On Jan. 17, the City Commission honored longtime employee Karen Mew for her 50 years of service with a proclamation and plenty of kind words.
“Karen is like Cher,” Human Resources Director Susan Sinz said. “She has reinvented herself all these different times to be completely integral to our operation. And I know Cher is to performing arts what Karen is to the city of Largo.”
LARGO - Danny Lehan, owner of Village Inn Largo and Bay Pines, recently presented a check for $1,208 to Anona United Methodist Church for its FX (Family Experience) program.
Village Inn has partnered with the church to sponsor its Spirit Night. Kids and their families come to Village Inn the third Monday of every month for fellowship and dinner. Village Inn donates 10 percent of every dollar they take in that night to the FX program.
LARGO - Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas Club President Bruce Blazej presented Largo Police Department chaplains Philip Gray and Arnold Johnson each with a Certificate of Appreciation and a $50 gasoline card to help defray their costs during its first meeting of the year this past week.
The club uses the first meeting of each year as a Prayer Breakfast to honor the volunteer chaplains. Chief Jeff Undestad accepted for the vacationing Johnson.
Gray, who has been serving in Largo for five years, explained his duties, which include riding along with officers, and giving them a sympathetic ear and comfort from someone outside the chain of command.
LARGO - Star Masonic Lodge No. 78, located at 1145 Highland Ave., held its 141st annual installation of lodge officers on Jan. 2 at the Masonic Temple.
The new lodge officers are James Charrette, worshipful master; Timothy Clark Jr., senior warden; Mark Benson, junior warden; Robert Davidson, secretary; Roy Terepka, treasurer; Michael Lester, senior deacon; Michael O’Roarke, junior deacon; Brian Jeffries, senior steward; Nathaniel Scelszi Sr., junior steward; John Hickey, chaplain; and Edward Logan, tyler.