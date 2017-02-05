LARGO - Many patrons of the Armed Forces History Museum think its closing will be a shame. But for some, such as Susan Allen, it feels more like a tragedy.



Susan’s father, William Allen, who was a volunteer at the museum until he died in late 2014, has his own exhibit detailing the 2 ½ years he spent as a prisoner during the Korean War.



“When we decided to close, I called his daughter and his wife and it was as if he had died all over again,” said Cindy Dion, assistant executive director of the museum. “And they have been coming here and they have been looking at his area.”