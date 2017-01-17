LARGO - Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas Club President Bruce Blazej presented Largo Police Department chaplains Philip Gray and Arnold Johnson each with a Certificate of Appreciation and a $50 gasoline card to help defray their costs during its first meeting of the year this past week.
The club uses the first meeting of each year as a Prayer Breakfast to honor the volunteer chaplains. Chief Jeff Undestad accepted for the vacationing Johnson.
LARGO - Star Masonic Lodge No. 78, located at 1145 Highland Ave., held its 141st annual installation of lodge officers on Jan. 2 at the Masonic Temple.
The new lodge officers are James Charrette, worshipful master; Timothy Clark Jr., senior warden; Mark Benson, junior warden; Robert Davidson, secretary; Roy Terepka, treasurer; Michael Lester, senior deacon; Michael O’Roarke, junior deacon; Brian Jeffries, senior steward; Nathaniel Scelszi Sr., junior steward; John Hickey, chaplain; and Edward Logan, tyler.
LARGO - Depending on the job, a typical firefighter carries between 45 and 75 pounds of gear to an emergency. That number could soon go up, as Largo Fire Rescue will be bringing bullet-resistant vests and helmets on calls.
The measure is part of a Pinellas County initiative “so firefighters are better protected when responding to calls involving violence, including civil unrest, active shooters, and terrorism,” Shaun Carroll, assistant fire chief, wrote in a report issued by the city manager.
LARGO - Largo Feed must be doing something right. In the same year that Ford began production of its Model A, the Wright Brothers took flight for the first time and the modern World Series began, Largo Feed opened its doors.
And while the Model A and Wright Brothers are long gone since that day in 1903, Largo Feed remains on West Bay Drive.
The location has changed, the products have changed and even the name has slightly changed, but Largo Feed and Pet Supply’s small business feel and hospitality has been a constant on the Largo landscape.
LARGO - Maria Silva is as tough as nails, and she has the résumé to prove it.
The Clearwater resident spent 15 years as a firefighter/EMT at Pasco County Fire Rescue, working her way up the ladder to the rank of captain. And when thyroid cancer derailed her career, she didn't fold. Instead, she took a gamble and started over, reinventing herself as the owner of Villa Blanca Nails at 158 West Bay Drive.
Despite only being open since the end of October, she can add Best of Largo winner to that résumé, capturing the top honors in the businesses and services category.
LARGO - A shortage of qualified candidates to become paramedics and police officers is forcing Largo Fire Rescue and Police Department to start new programs to serve as retention and recruitment tools for the future.
Fire Rescue Chief Shelby Willis and Police Chief Jeff Undestad discussed the problem and potential solutions with city commissioners Dec. 13 during a work session.
LARGO - When a family member dies, the prospect of cleaning out their house can be overwhelming. Fortunately, for those in need, Susan Gahan knows how to clean house - all of it.
Each home presents an unusual challenge for the appraisal and estate sale professional, so it’s the thrill of the hunt and satisfaction of helping others that earned Gahan’s business, Estate Sales by Susan, first place in the home-based category in the Best of Largo contest.
“It’s a little treasure hunt, so it’s always fun,” she said. “You never know what you are going to find.”
LARGO - In an effort to spread fire safety awareness this holiday season, Largo Fire Rescue has launched the Keep the Wreath Green holiday safety project.
The program will display wreaths with green bulbs at Largo City Hall and Highland Recreation Complex. For every home fire incident related to the winter holidays (cooking, candles, holiday décor, etc.) a red bulb will replace a green bulb. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, nearly 47,000 fires occur during the winter holidays, and Largo Fire Rescue hopes to decrease these numbers by reminding citizens to stay safe this season.
LARGO - The city of Largo is encouraging residents to extend the life of their trees this holiday season by recycling them at the curb.
Simply remove all lights, stands, tinsel and ornaments and place the tree by your curb on your regular recycling collection day. Trees must be placed at least 3 feet away from all carts, mailboxes, cars and other items for safe pickup.
LARGO - While there are many different ways to creating a po’ boy, a traditional sandwich from New Orleans, Michael Brandt adds a couple of special ingredients that separate his from the others.
With each sandwich, the owner of Gulf Coast Po’ Boys at 312 W. Bay Drive mixes in a dash of nostalgia and plenty of passion, leading the eatery to earn top honors in the restaurant category of the third annual Best of Largo contest.
Using fresh ingredients and a no-frills approach, Brandt, along with business partner Anthony Jack, have created a destination for residents from all over Pinellas County and beyond.