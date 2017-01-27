LARGO - Maria Silva is as tough as nails, and she has the résumé to prove it.



The Clearwater resident spent 15 years as a firefighter/EMT at Pasco County Fire Rescue, working her way up the ladder to the rank of captain. And when thyroid cancer derailed her career, she didn't fold. Instead, she took a gamble and started over, reinventing herself as the owner of Villa Blanca Nails at 158 West Bay Drive.



Despite only being open since the end of October, she can add Best of Largo winner to that résumé, capturing the top honors in the businesses and services category.