LARGO - When a family member dies, the prospect of cleaning out their house can be overwhelming. Fortunately, for those in need, Susan Gahan knows how to clean house - all of it.



Each home presents an unusual challenge for the appraisal and estate sale professional, so it’s the thrill of the hunt and satisfaction of helping others that earned Gahan’s business, Estate Sales by Susan, first place in the home-based category in the Best of Largo contest.



“It’s a little treasure hunt, so it’s always fun,” she said. “You never know what you are going to find.”