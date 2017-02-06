PINELLAS PARK - Most days of the week, Bill Mischler’s day starts the same way.
Mondays through Saturdays, unless he has a Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast or a Vincent House board meeting, he leaves his Mainland’s home to sit in the McDonalds of the Walmart Supercenter at 8001 U.S. 19 N. from 8 to 9 a.m. He’s joined sometimes by as many as 20 old friends and city residents.
Some have questions about city codes or new businesses coming to town. Others have problems that he tries to help them solve. Most still call him mayor.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards gala and board installation Jan. 21 at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center.
Michael Whitaker of Wellcare, will serve his second term as chamber president. Other 2017 officers include: Dr. Daniel Strauss, president-elect, National University of Health Sciences; Nancy Hodges, treasurer, OPTEK Division - retired; Terry England, secretary, England Bros. Construction.
The chamber also installed current elected and appointed board members, and recognized continuing members: Tim Caddell, retired, city of Pinellas Park; Hope Peterson, past president, New Hope Auto; Jonathan Farris, Crosspointe Church; Housh Ghovaee, Northside Engineering ; Jim Fikkert, Great Bay Signs; Kelli Makepeace, Synovous Bank; Jim Bubenheim, JB Effects, Gene Lofgren, Century 21 Top Sales; Jason Sulisufay, Jessi’s Restaurant; Ugur Lucky Durmaz, BB& T Bank; Lana Beck, city of Pinellas Park Government Relations; Christy Howard, Hydro-Dyne Engineering; Dr. Eric Carver, provost of Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College; Tom Edwards, Pete and Shorty’s; Becky Moultrie, Assisting Hands; Valarie Lee, Florida Department of Health; Rev. Jimmy Hammond, emeritus; Barbara Sheen Todd, emeritus; and Paul Ziegler, emeritus.
PINELLAS PARK - After months of delay, construction will finally begin at the Wounded Warriors Ability Ranch planned for the 10-acre Lurie Municipal Park, 5500 62nd Ave. N.
While in the past the park has been used predominantly for horseback riding, the park will be the future home of WWAR, which will include equipment designed to help rehabilitate veterans wounded by service.
The park will include a headquarters, wetlands pond for fishing, hiking and cycling trails, specially designed ADA workout stations, playground, equestrian path, canine park and a multi-purpose sports court. Additionally, there will be a pavilion with picnic tables and grills for socializing, as well as a Memorial Garden dedicated to fallen soldiers.
PINELLAS PARK - Four years ago, Tiffany Hausdorf held a one-off Pinterest do-it-yourself workshop at the home décor shop her mother operated.
She never expected the response they received. It was a simple project. More of a craft, she said, a simple wooden frame people personalized to match their home’s décor.
At the time, the small business, Nook & Cranny, was run primarily by her mother, Marsha Patterson. In fact, the shop, located at 10360 U.S. 19, operated out of a portion of a family-owned building, which also houses the family’s longtime company, Tri-City Bolt & Screw, at 10380 U.S. 19, and primarily sold wooden home décor items.
PINELLAS PARK - In an effort to revamp its annual fundraising calendar, Relay for Life has combined events in three communities - Pinellas Park, Seminole and Largo - to create Relay for Life of Central Pinellas.
The organization, which holds events across the country, raises money for the American Cancer Society. All proceeds benefit cancer research.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Chili’s blood drive Select Chili’s restaurants will host blood drives Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-5. Donors can share their power to save lives by giving blood and receive a coupon for a free appetizer courtesy of Chili’s, as well as a voucher for a free movie ticket.
For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/chilis or call 888-936-6283. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.
All lifesaving donors will also receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening. Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
Corey Avenue Sunday Market ST. PETE BEACH – The Corey Avenue Sunday Market, located on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2-May 28.
The market supports vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade items including produce, plants, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair trade products. For information, visit www.TampaBayMarkets.com.
Sunday Musicale SEMINOLE – Vocalists and musicians Suzanne and Jim will perform at the next Sunday Musicale, Feb. 5, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email friends@myseminole.com.
Afternoon movie matinees PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., will hold its weekly afternoon matinee on Mondays at 2 p.m. Cost is $1 for members, $2 for nonmembers. For those age 50 and older.
February’s schedule is: Feb. 6: “Bad Moms;” Feb. 13: No movies for Senior Solos day; Feb. 20: “Inferno;” Feb. 27: “Snowden.”
Clearwater Audubon Society meeting CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Audubon Society will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.
Tom and Lindsey Bell will present Birds of Peru, a program detailing the birds and other wildlife of Peru.
There is a $1 suggested donation per session.
The local chapter of the National Audubon Society conducts field trips to Florida’s natural areas, supports local environmental education efforts and sponsors environmental educators to Audubon training centers. Everyone is welcome.
Creative Crafts: Cake Testers & Cocktail Picks ST. PETERSBURG – The Garden Club of St. Petersburg will host Creative Crafts: Cake Testers & Cocktail Picks, Monday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. at 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.
Cost of materials is $3.50 for members and $4.50 for guests. Participants can take home what they craft. For information or to register, call 727-381-8920.
Madeira Social Club meeting MADEIRA BEACH – The Madeira Beach Social Club meets the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall. Hear about new activities, including monthly luncheons, bridge, canasta, trips to local attractions and fall and spring picnics.
Club members do not have to live in Madeira Beach to join. Membership dues are $15 per year. Call Dianne for more information at 727-397-3434.
Tai Chi and Qigong classes ST. PETE BEACH – Tai Chi and Qigong classes are presented Mondays, 11 a.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
This class is designed to reduce stress, inflammation and disease associated with stress, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility. The class combines specific movements, coordinated breathing and a calm focused mind used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tai Chi and Qigong practices that will improve health, vitality and longevity.
No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $5 for adults or free for SilverSneakers. Visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245 for more information.
Bitches Splurge LARGO – The sixth annual Bitches Splurge will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ike and Libby Einherst Education Center at SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave. N., Largo.
Women Working Together for Animals will host the event, which will feature appetizers and a dessert bar, along with chance opportunity drawings on Coach, Pandora, wine and more. The group will vote on three new funding options for this year, presented by SPCA staff.
Cost is $10. Participants are encouraged to bring guests to see what the 1000 Bitches are all about. Visit spcatampabay.org, call Luan Dean at 727-586-3591, ext. 122, or email LDean@SPCATampaBay.org.