People’s Law School session





CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Bar Association will continue the People's Law School, an educational series taught by lawyers and judges, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:30 to 9 p.m., in Room ES102-104, at the Clearwater campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.This week's presentation will be the third in an eight-week "mini law school" experience and will focus on real property. The "mini law school" exposes the students to the main subjects taken by all law school students in their first and second year of law school. The program will culminate in a mock trial put on by the students. The remaining eight weeks of the program will feature local practitioners speaking about topics such as family law, discrimination law, intellectual property, and more.For information and directions, visit www.spcollege.edu or call 727-461-4869. Information is also available on the People's Law School Facebook page.