PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Alzheimer’s and Dementia ST. PETERSBURG – St. Petersburg General Hospital will offer Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster Suncoast, 1095 Pinellas Point Drive S., St. Petersburg.
The program will be presented by David Levine, M.D., a geriatric specialist. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other intellectual abilities serious enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. Levine will focus on diagnosis and treatment of memory disorders.
Bookmobile fundraiser LARGO – Head over to Chipotle at 5360 East Bay Drive for a fundraiser to support the Largo Public Library’s Bookmobile Thursday, Jan. 26, 4 to 9 p.m., mention the Bookmobile to the cashier and 50 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the campaign to fund a mobile branch library.
Fit Over 50 expo SEMINOLE – Seminole Recreation will host its 16th annual Fit Over 50 health and wellness expo Thursday, Jan 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.
The event will include freebies for attendees, entertainment, a healthy salad buffet, a vendor expo, health screenings and more.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 727-391-8345.
GFWC Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club meeting SEMINOLE – The GFWC Pinellas Seminole Woman’s Club meets the fourth Thursday of every month at Freedom Square in the Roskamp Auditorium at 11 a.m. Meetings include lunch and a guest speaker. All are welcome.
The group offers scholarships to local students and donates to organizations in the area.
Call 727-709-3778 for more information.
GFWC Seminole Junior Woman’s Club meeting SEMINOLE – The GFWC Seminole Junior Woman’s Club meets at 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.
The group is dedicated to serving the community, particularly through programs helping children. Club activities include providing dinner to families at the Ronald McDonald House in St. Petersburg; and the SJWC’s annual “Share Our Spirit” food drive, which helps feed Seminole children during the winter holiday break.
Those interested in learning more about the SJWC are welcome to attend the meetings or call 727-398-0558 for more information.
Jazz vocalist Christiana Drapkin SAFETY HARBOR – The Safety Harbor Library Foundation will host a performance by jazz vocalist Christiana Drapkin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the library. Tickets are $12 and proceeds will benefit the foundation’s capital campaign.
Kiwanis Club of Seminole meeting SEMINOLE – The Kiwanis Club of Seminole meets every Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, email kiwanisclubofseminole@gmail.com.
People’s Law School session CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Bar Association will continue the People’s Law School, an educational series taught by lawyers and judges, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 6:30 to 9 p.m., in Room ES102-104, at the Clearwater campus of St. Petersburg College, 2465 Drew St., Clearwater.
This week’s presentation will be the third in an eight-week “mini law school” experience and will focus on real property. The “mini law school” exposes the students to the main subjects taken by all law school students in their first and second year of law school. The program will culminate in a mock trial put on by the students. The remaining eight weeks of the program will feature local practitioners speaking about topics such as family law, discrimination law, intellectual property, and more.
For information and directions, visit www.spcollege.edu or call 727-461-4869. Information is also available on the People’s Law School Facebook page.
Purrfect Poses Yoga ST. PETERSBURG – Purrfect Poses Yoga will be offered Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 to 7 p.m., at Pet Pal Animal Shelter, 405 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg.
The adoptable cats at Pet Pal Animal Shelter get an opportunity to strut their stuff during Pet Pal’s Purrfect Poses Yoga. During Cat Yoga, the cat room door remains open and the 20- to 30-something cats are invited into the lobby to practice a cat pose, Downward Dog, and everyone’s favorite, Savasana.
Purrfect Poses Yoga is held in the lobby of Pet Pal Animal Shelter and can hold about 25 human Yogis. A donation of $10 is suggested but not mandatory and benefits the shelter. All ages are welcome to attend yoga.
Seminole Chamber monthly breakfast SEMINOLE – The Seminole Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business breakfast Thursday, Jan. 26, 8 a.m., at the Chamber office, 7777 131st St. N., in the conference center. The event’s sponsor, AAA, will provide a complimentary breakfast.
The topic of this breakfast will be “Where are you going in 2017?”