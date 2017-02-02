HOA class

LARGO – Pointe West Mobile Home Park, 12651 Seminole Blvd., will host a Homeowners Association state-mandated board certification one-day class Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The cost is $20 for members of the Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida and $25 for nonmembers. Lunch can be purchased for $7. RSVP required by Jan. 19.



All homeowners, including current board members, officers and negotiation committee members, are also invited and encouraged to attend.



Class subjects will include HOA rights and duties, financial reporting, HOA operation, records and access, dispute resolution and HOA formation.



All persons elected or appointed to a Chapter 723 HOA board of directors after Oct. 1 or who may be a candidate for election to the board must complete a division-approved educational curriculum within one year before or 90 days after the date of election or appointment. Alternatively, they must execute an affidavit in accordance with F.S. 723.0781. Failure to comply with the above will result in suspension from service on the board.



To register, call the FMO main office at 727-530-7539 or visit 4020 Portsmouth Road, Largo.