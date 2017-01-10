PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Senior Solos meeting PINELLAS PARK – Senior Solos, a social group for single folks 55 and older, will meet at the Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., Monday, Jan. 9, 1:30 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch. All single seniors are welcome. For more information, call Wally at 727-544-7183.
Tai Chi and Qigong classes ST. PETE BEACH – Tai Chi and Qigong classes are presented Mondays, 11 a.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
This class is designed to reduce stress, inflammation and disease associated with stress, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility. The class combines specific movements, coordinated breathing and a calm focused mind used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tai Chi and Qigong practices that will improve health, vitality and longevity.
No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $5 for adults or free for SilverSneakers. Visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245 for more information.
Coloring group meeting PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., holds Color Me Calm, coloring get-togethers, every Tuesday, noon to 3 p.m. Colored pencils will be available at the center. Call 727-369-5694.
Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole meeting SEMINOLE – The Kiwanis Breakfast Club of Seminole meets on the second, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month, 7:15 a.m., in the third floor card room at Lake Seminole Square, 8333 Seminole Blvd.
The group features speakers from different organizations.
Visit kiwanisseminolebreakfast.com or call 727-319-8343 for more information.
Seminole-SPC Toastmasters meeting SEMINOLE – Seminole-SPC Toastmasters meets Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N. Guests ages 18 and older are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.
This personal development program is ideal for supervisors and leaders – or those aspiring – to learn vital leadership and communication skills.
Contact Dennis Hamel at 727-374-2612 or visit www.seminolespc.toastmastersclubs.org.
Smoking-cessation classes LARGO – Free smoking-cessation classes will be offered Tuesdays through Feb. 28, 5 to 6 p.m., at the Bardmoor YMCA, 8495 Bryan Dairy Road.
Sponsored by Gulfcoast North Area Health Education Center and Tobacco Free Florida, the program provides a free class to help participants quit any form of tobacco through an in-person group class and free nicotine replacement therapy, such as patches, gum or lozenges while supplies last and if medically appropriate. The program is funded by the Florida Department of Health.
Members and nonmembers are welcome. Space is limited. To register, call Nicole Kelly at 813-929-1000, ext 204.
Balance Training Workshop LARGO – Southwest Recreation Complex will host a Balance Training Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. to teach seniors how to improve balance and functional fitness in order to enhance activities of daily living.
The workshop includes balance, strengthening and flexibility training exercises, all performed standing, that encourage safe movement, increased joint range of motion and serve to reduce the risk of injury and falls in adults of all ages.
Dunedin charter review meetings DUNEDIN – The public is invited to attend the Dunedin charter review meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Nov. 29 and Jan. 11, 2017. They are held in the Dunedin Water Treatment Plant conference room, 1401 Country Road 1.
The committee encourages participation to discuss proposed recommendations and to develop feedback from the public.
Fortunato’s grand opening PINELLAS PARK – Fortunato’s Pizza Station will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its grand opening Wednesday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m., at the store, 4687 Park Blvd. The earlier time is due to the lunch rush expected to follow the event. Parking is available in front of the building.