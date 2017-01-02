Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society meeting





Ray Lemieux with Tropiflora Nursery in Sarasota will be the speaker for the evening. He will discuss growing terrestrial bromeliads, growing techniques required for different ones including light, water, soil, and types of containers. Lemieux is the in-house specialist for succulent and terrestrial bromeliads at Tropiflora and a member of the Sarasota Bromeliad Society, the Bromeliad Society International, the Central Florida Cactus & Succulent Society, and the Cactus & Succulent Society of America. Bromeliads will be available for sale.



For information, visit PINELLAS PARK – The Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.Ray Lemieux with Tropiflora Nursery in Sarasota will be the speaker for the evening. He will discuss growing terrestrial bromeliads, growing techniques required for different ones including light, water, soil, and types of containers. Lemieux is the in-house specialist for succulent and terrestrial bromeliads at Tropiflora and a member of the Sarasota Bromeliad Society, the Bromeliad Society International, the Central Florida Cactus & Succulent Society, and the Cactus & Succulent Society of America. Bromeliads will be available for sale.For information, visit FWCBS.org ... Read More