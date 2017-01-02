PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
PINELLAS PARK - Wordier Than Thou, a bookstore and literary arts events organization, 5741 75th Ave. N., will host a series of events over Thanksgiving weekend.
The store will host a Thanksgiving potluck open to the public Thursday, Nov. 24, 3 to 9 p.m. RSVP is required. Every attendee must bring a dish. Many dishes will be vegan or vegetarian. Call 516-906-2140 to RSVP.
PINELLAS PARK - After shutting down for six weeks this summer for renovations, the Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., reopened in early September.
“It was given a nice new facelift,” said Keith Sabiel Jr., the city’s recreation director.
After asbestos was found in the flooring abatement, the city needed to shut down the center’s main building. The popular shuffleboard courts and senior fitness annex remained open during the renovations.
PINELLAS PARK - In order to make up for the recent loss of significant sponsorship, the Horses for the Handicapped Foundation of Pinellas County will hold a benefit concert Saturday, Oct. 29, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N.
The program, Happy Trails, will feature a Western-themed music presented by the Aristo Vocal Performance Studio in Belleair.
All funds raised will go directly to Horses for the Handicapped, which is based in Seminole. For 35 years, this equestrian program has promoted and taught recreational horseback riding to the handicapped.
Corey Avenue Sunday Market ST. PETE BEACH – The Corey Avenue Sunday Market, located on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2-May 28.
The market supports vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade items including produce, plants, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair trade products. For information, visit www.TampaBayMarkets.com.
Madeira Social Club meeting MADEIRA BEACH – The Madeira Beach Social Club meets the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall. Hear about new activities, including monthly luncheons, bridge, canasta, trips to local attractions and fall and spring picnics.
Club members do not have to live in Madeira Beach to join. Membership dues are $15 per year. Call Dianne for more information at 727-397-3434.
Tai Chi and Qigong classes ST. PETE BEACH – Tai Chi and Qigong classes are presented Mondays, 11 a.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
This class is designed to reduce stress, inflammation and disease associated with stress, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility. The class combines specific movements, coordinated breathing and a calm focused mind used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tai Chi and Qigong practices that will improve health, vitality and longevity.
No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $5 for adults or free for SilverSneakers. Visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245 for more information.
Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society meeting PINELLAS PARK – The Florida West Coast Bromeliad Society will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park.
Ray Lemieux with Tropiflora Nursery in Sarasota will be the speaker for the evening. He will discuss growing terrestrial bromeliads, growing techniques required for different ones including light, water, soil, and types of containers. Lemieux is the in-house specialist for succulent and terrestrial bromeliads at Tropiflora and a member of the Sarasota Bromeliad Society, the Bromeliad Society International, the Central Florida Cactus & Succulent Society, and the Cactus & Succulent Society of America. Bromeliads will be available for sale.
Seminole-SPC Toastmasters meeting SEMINOLE – Seminole-SPC Toastmasters meets Tuesdays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N. Guests ages 18 and older are welcome. This event is free and open to the public.
This personal development program is ideal for supervisors and leaders – or those aspiring – to learn vital leadership and communication skills.
Contact Dennis Hamel at 727-374-2612 or visit www.seminolespc.toastmastersclubs.org.
Alzheimer’s caregiver class ST. PETERSBURG – Bayfront Health hosts an Alzheimer’s caregiver class on first Wednesdays, 2 p.m., at 701 Sixth St. S. The class is designed for those who are a caregiver of a family member or loved one who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. A different topic is covered at every class.
Largo Star Toastmasters Club 5933 meeting LARGO – Largo Star Toastmasters Club 5933 invites new members to its weekly meeting on Wednesdays, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m., at the Young Rainey Star Center, 7887 Bryan Dairy Road No. 120.
The club is open to all residents and workers in the Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole areas.
A Toastmasters club provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their oral communication and leadership skills. Come watch as members present speeches, develop leadership skills by serving in various club positions and participate in Table Topics sessions in a relaxed yet structured one-hour setting.