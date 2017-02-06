  
 Search
  9911 Seminole Blvd. Seminole, FL 33772       Ph. 727-397-5563   View TBN's FREE e-Edition today!  
Click here to learn more
Pinellas Park Beacon Facebook Twitter
    > Front Page > Pinellas Park Beacon

FREE TBN e-Edition
Feb. 3 issue

Sign up or log in today!

[Image]
Catching up with Bill Mischler
PINELLAS PARK - Most days of the week, Bill Mischler’s day starts the same way.

Mondays through Saturdays, unless he has a Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast or a Vincent House board meeting, he leaves his Mainland’s home to sit in the McDonalds of the Walmart Supercenter at 8001 U.S. 19 N. from 8 to 9 a.m. He’s joined sometimes by as many as 20 old friends and city residents.

Some have questions about city codes or new businesses coming to town. Others have problems that he tries to help them solve. Most still call him mayor.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber installs new board
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards gala and board installation Jan. 21 at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center.

Michael Whitaker of Wellcare, will serve his second term as chamber president. Other 2017 officers include: Dr. Daniel Strauss, president-elect, National University of Health Sciences; Nancy Hodges, treasurer, OPTEK Division - retired; Terry England, secretary, England Bros. Construction.

The chamber also installed current elected and appointed board members, and recognized continuing members: Tim Caddell, retired, city of Pinellas Park; Hope Peterson, past president, New Hope Auto; Jonathan Farris, Crosspointe Church; Housh Ghovaee, Northside Engineering ; Jim Fikkert, Great Bay Signs; Kelli Makepeace, Synovous Bank; Jim Bubenheim, JB Effects, Gene Lofgren, Century 21 Top Sales; Jason Sulisufay, Jessi’s Restaurant; Ugur Lucky Durmaz, BB& T Bank; Lana Beck, city of Pinellas Park Government Relations; Christy Howard, Hydro-Dyne Engineering; Dr. Eric Carver, provost of Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College; Tom Edwards, Pete and Shorty’s; Becky Moultrie, Assisting Hands; Valarie Lee, Florida Department of Health; Rev. Jimmy Hammond, emeritus; Barbara Sheen Todd, emeritus; and Paul Ziegler, emeritus.
 ... Read More 
Permit issues resolved
Construction to begin on Wounded Warriors Ability Ranch
PINELLAS PARK - After months of delay, construction will finally begin at the Wounded Warriors Ability Ranch planned for the 10-acre Lurie Municipal Park, 5500 62nd Ave. N.

While in the past the park has been used predominantly for horseback riding, the park will be the future home of WWAR, which will include equipment designed to help rehabilitate veterans wounded by service.

The park will include a headquarters, wetlands pond for fishing, hiking and cycling trails, specially designed ADA workout stations, playground, equestrian path, canine park and a multi-purpose sports court. Additionally, there will be a pavilion with picnic tables and grills for socializing, as well as a Memorial Garden dedicated to fallen soldiers.
 ... Read More 
Business profile
Nook & Cranny named Small Business of the Year
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - Four years ago, Tiffany Hausdorf held a one-off Pinterest do-it-yourself workshop at the home décor shop her mother operated.

She never expected the response they received. It was a simple project. More of a craft, she said, a simple wooden frame people personalized to match their home’s décor.

At the time, the small business, Nook & Cranny, was run primarily by her mother, Marsha Patterson. In fact, the shop, located at 10360 U.S. 19, operated out of a portion of a family-owned building, which also houses the family’s longtime company, Tri-City Bolt & Screw, at 10380 U.S. 19, and primarily sold wooden home décor items.
 ... Read More 
Relay for Life combines central Pinellas events
PINELLAS PARK - In an effort to revamp its annual fundraising calendar, Relay for Life has combined events in three communities - Pinellas Park, Seminole and Largo - to create Relay for Life of Central Pinellas.

The organization, which holds events across the country, raises money for the American Cancer Society. All proceeds benefit cancer research.
 ... Read More 
Tuesday, January 5
Shuffleboard program thrives at Pinellas Park Senior Center
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - When Bob Guerrini, 88, moved to Pinellas Park 16 years ago, his uncle asked him, “What do you do there in Florida?”

Guerrini replied, “We play shuffledboard.”

His uncle just laughed.

“He thought it was funny,” Guerrini said. “At one point, I would have thought it was funny, too. But that’s what we do.”

Originally from western Pennsylvania, he’d never played the sport until he got to the Pinellas Park Senior Center, where shuffleboard thrives as one of the center’s most popular programs.
 ... Read More 
Rotary Clubs unite for Poker Run
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.

The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
 ... Read More 
Saturday, December 3
Pinellas Park Christmas Parade rolls out Dec. 10
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade

The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
 ... Read More 
Firefighters provide Thanksgiving meals
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.

They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.

“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.

He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Park news briefs
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.

Councilor Jerry Mullins was the lone no vote.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Park library fosters adult, teen writers
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.

As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
 ... Read More 
Officers Down 5K seeks sponsorships
PINELLAS PARK - Sponsorships are sought for a “United for Heroes” 5K event and community day set for Jan. 28 at the Pinellas Park train depot.

The community day is scheduled to include live music, a K9 demonstration, military vendors, activities and a military hero procession.
 ... Read More 
Thursday, November 3
Anime Club draws teens to Pinellas Park library
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.

Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Arts Village to hold first Holiday Market
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
 ... Read More 
Holiday events set in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.

The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
 ... Read More 
View more archives
Send news to editor Tiffany Razzano
E-mail news to trazzano@tbnweekly.com.
Community Calender
• Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Chili’s blood drive
Select Chili’s restaurants will host blood drives Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-5. Donors can share their power to save lives by giving blood and receive a coupon for a free appetizer courtesy of Chili’s, as well as a voucher for a free movie ticket.

For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org /chilis or call 888-936-6283. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.

All lifesaving donors will also receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening. Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
Corey Avenue Sunday Market
ST. PETE BEACH – The Corey Avenue Sunday Market, located on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2-May 28.

The market supports vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade items including produce, plants, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair trade products. For information, visit www.TampaBayMarkets.com.

 
Sunday Musicale
SEMINOLE – Vocalists and musicians Suzanne and Jim will perform at the next Sunday Musicale, Feb. 5, 3 p.m., at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, email friends@myseminole.com.
• Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
Afternoon movie matinees
PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., will hold its weekly afternoon matinee on Mondays at 2 p.m. Cost is $1 for members, $2 for nonmembers. For those age 50 and older.

February’s schedule is: Feb. 6: “Bad Moms;” Feb. 13: No movies for Senior Solos day; Feb. 20: “Inferno;” Feb. 27: “Snowden.”

Call 727-369-5694.
Clearwater Audubon Society meeting
CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Audubon Society will meet Monday, Feb. 6, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.

Tom and Lindsey Bell will present Birds of Peru, a program detailing the birds and other wildlife of Peru.

There is a $1 suggested donation per session.

The local chapter of the National Audubon Society conducts field trips to Florida’s natural areas, supports local environmental education efforts and sponsors environmental educators to Audubon training centers. Everyone is welcome.

For information, visit clearwateraudubonsociety.org.
Creative Crafts: Cake Testers & Cocktail Picks
ST. PETERSBURG – The Garden Club of St. Petersburg will host Creative Crafts: Cake Testers & Cocktail Picks, Monday, Feb. 6, 10 a.m. at 500 Sunset Drive S., St. Petersburg.

Cost of materials is $3.50 for members and $4.50 for guests. Participants can take home what they craft. For information or to register, call 727-381-8920.
Madeira Social Club meeting
MADEIRA BEACH – The Madeira Beach Social Club meets the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. at Madeira Beach City Hall. Hear about new activities, including monthly luncheons, bridge, canasta, trips to local attractions and fall and spring picnics.

Club members do not have to live in Madeira Beach to join. Membership dues are $15 per year. Call Dianne for more information at 727-397-3434.
Speakeasy Toastmasters meeting
PINELLAS PARK – Speakeasy Toastmasters meets Mondays, 6:15 to 7:30 p.m., at K Hibachi Buffet, 7610 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park.

Designed for those who have trouble speaking in public. Toastmasters is an organization that helps participants learn to calm their nerves and be the most confident presenter possible.

For information, call 536-3392 or email jmartin2040@tampabayrr.com.
Tai Chi and Qigong classes
ST. PETE BEACH – Tai Chi and Qigong classes are presented Mondays, 11 a.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.

This class is designed to reduce stress, inflammation and disease associated with stress, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility. The class combines specific movements, coordinated breathing and a calm focused mind used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tai Chi and Qigong practices that will improve health, vitality and longevity.

No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $5 for adults or free for SilverSneakers. Visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245 for more information.
• Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017
Bitches Splurge
LARGO – The sixth annual Bitches Splurge will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Ike and Libby Einherst Education Center at SPCA Tampa Bay, 9099 130th Ave. N., Largo.

Women Working Together for Animals will host the event, which will feature appetizers and a dessert bar, along with chance opportunity drawings on Coach, Pandora, wine and more. The group will vote on three new funding options for this year, presented by SPCA staff.

Cost is $10. Participants are encouraged to bring guests to see what the 1000 Bitches are all about. Visit spcatampabay.org, call Luan Dean at 727-586-3591, ext. 122, or email LDean@SPCATampaBay.org.
Featured Print Advertisers
Abbey Carpet & Floor of Largo
13120 66th St. N.
Largo
(727) 524-1445
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Tarpon Springs Recreation Division
2017 Sunset Beach Concert Series
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Florida Center for Back & Neck Pain
Dr. Greg Hollstrom
11444 Seminole Blvd.
Largo
(727) 393-6100
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Oakhurst & East Bay Medical
13020 Park Blvd., Seminole
(727) 393-3404
3800 East Bay Dr., Largo
(727) 539-0505
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Custom Couture of Tarpon Springs
208 East Tarpon Ave.
Tarpon Springs
(727) 238-7194
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Flooring America
9012 Seminole Blvd., Seminole
(727) 397-5509
100 Patricia Ave., Dunedin
(727) 733-1356
Web site        View Ad		 :)
Tampa Bay Newspapers
Online Advertising
For information, e-mail
webmaster@tbnweekly.com		 :)
Online Services Directory
MEDICAL DIRECTORY   ONLINE DINING GUIDE
MEDICAL DIRECTORY ONLINE DINING GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
AUTOMOTIVE GUIDE REAL ESTATE GUIDE
Advertisement
Tampa Bay Newspapers
9911 Seminole Blvd.,
Seminole, FL 33772
Phone: (727) 397-5563
Fax: (727) 397-5900
Submit News
Content Management, E-Mail, Hosting by WebPage Builders, Inc
© 2003 - 2017 Tampa Bay Newspapers: All rights reserved. Privacy Policy
Questions, Comments, Suggestions, email webmaster@tbnweekly.com