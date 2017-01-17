Walmart blood drives





Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit Select Walmart stores will host blood drives on Monday, Jan. 16. Donors will receive a $10 Walmart gift card. For a complete list of hours and locations, visit oneblood.org /Walmart or call 888-936-6283.Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome. All donors also will receive a wellness check-up of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening.Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org ... Read More