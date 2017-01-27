Tampa Bay Newspapers
Patti Johnson wins award from Florida commission
PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.

In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.

Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
Shuffleboard program thrives at Pinellas Park Senior Center
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - When Bob Guerrini, 88, moved to Pinellas Park 16 years ago, his uncle asked him, “What do you do there in Florida?”

Guerrini replied, “We play shuffledboard.”

His uncle just laughed.

“He thought it was funny,” Guerrini said. “At one point, I would have thought it was funny, too. But that’s what we do.”

Originally from western Pennsylvania, he’d never played the sport until he got to the Pinellas Park Senior Center, where shuffleboard thrives as one of the center’s most popular programs.
Rotary Clubs unite for Poker Run
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.

The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
Saturday, December 3
Pinellas Park Christmas Parade rolls out Dec. 10
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade

The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
Firefighters provide Thanksgiving meals
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.

They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.

“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.

He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
Pinellas Park news briefs
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.

Councilor Jerry Mullins was the lone no vote.
Pinellas Park library fosters adult, teen writers
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.

As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
Officers Down 5K seeks sponsorships
PINELLAS PARK - Sponsorships are sought for a “United for Heroes” 5K event and community day set for Jan. 28 at the Pinellas Park train depot.

The community day is scheduled to include live music, a K9 demonstration, military vendors, activities and a military hero procession.
Thursday, November 3
Anime Club draws teens to Pinellas Park library
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.

Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
Pinellas Arts Village to hold first Holiday Market
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
Holiday events set in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.

The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
