PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.



They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.



“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.



He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.