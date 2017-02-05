PINELLAS PARK - Most days of the week, Bill Mischler’s day starts the same way.



Mondays through Saturdays, unless he has a Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast or a Vincent House board meeting, he leaves his Mainland’s home to sit in the McDonalds of the Walmart Supercenter at 8001 U.S. 19 N. from 8 to 9 a.m. He’s joined sometimes by as many as 20 old friends and city residents.



Some have questions about city codes or new businesses coming to town. Others have problems that he tries to help them solve. Most still call him mayor.