Author talk

SEMINOLE – Author Judith Ann Costa will speak at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N., Monday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. She is the author of “Ernesto F. Costa: Shinnecock Hills Painter.”



Born and raised in New York City, artist Ernesto F. Costa (1926-2005) attended Black Mountain College in Asheville, North Carolina, and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. An eclectic painter, Costa depicted the streets and people of his native New York, as well as the area of Shinnecock Hills, where he eventually settled and raised his family. In time, he came to refer to himself as the “Shinnecock Hills Painter.”



In his deceptively simple style, Costa depicts again and again the neighborhoods and ethnic diversity he knew so well, rendering with confidence the vital aspect of places and the essential quality of individuals. His portraits capture the integral expression that distinguishes and reveals the complexity of character.



Judith Ann Costa, the artist’s wife, has prepared a volume and a talk to interest art lovers, not only for the striking paintings brought together, but especially for the archival pictorial record of New York and the areas around it, as seen through the eyes of a sensitive and skillful artist during the 1940s and 1950s and into the second half of the 20th century.



Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Call 7270-394-6923 for more information.