PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Alzheimer’s caregiver class ST. PETERSBURG – Bayfront Health hosts an Alzheimer’s caregiver class on first Wednesdays, 2 p.m., at 701 Sixth St. S. The class is designed for those who are a caregiver of a family member or loved one who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. A different topic is covered at every class.
Clearwater NARFE Chapters 259 and 1683 meeting CLEARWATER – Clearwater NARFE Chapters 259 and 1683 will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1 p.m., in Meeting Room A, at the Clearwater East Library, 2251 Drew St., Clearwater.
A representative from Florida Telecommunications Relay Inc. will give a live demonstration of amplified telephones, ring signalers, and other specialized equipment for the hearing impaired. There is no charge for this equipment or for training for qualified applicants. Funding for this program is detailed online at www.FTRI.org.
For information about the meeting and NARFE Chapter 259, call Mike Pizzorusso at 727-510-9472.
For information about NARFE Chapter 1683, call Felicia Bradley at 727-446-1619.
Florida Native Plant Society meeting CLEARWATER – The Florida Native Plant Society will meet Wednesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m., at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane, Clearwater.
The public is invited to hear noted award-winning author and naturalist Roger Hammer. Hammer will showcase the native orchids he documented in his solo trek up the 20-mile central slough in the 85,000-acre Fakahatchee Strand. During his expedition, he slept in a jungle hammock suspended above the swamp water; observed the critically endangered Everglades mink and many cottonmouth moccasins; and documented 30 species of native orchids. After five days in the wilderness, he emerged on Alligator Alley.
The event also will include a plant auction, free refreshments and open discussions.
Largo Star Toastmasters Club 5933 meeting LARGO – Largo Star Toastmasters Club 5933 invites new members to its weekly meeting on Wednesdays, 12:05 to 1:05 p.m., at the Young Rainey Star Center, 7887 Bryan Dairy Road No. 120.
The club is open to all residents and workers in the Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole areas.
A Toastmasters club provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their oral communication and leadership skills. Come watch as members present speeches, develop leadership skills by serving in various club positions and participate in Table Topics sessions in a relaxed yet structured one-hour setting.
Rotary Club of Seminole meeting SEMINOLE – The Rotary Club of Seminole meets weekly on Wednesdays at noon at the Seminole Lake Country Club, 6100 Augusta Blvd.
Email pstockfisch@hotmail.com for more information.
Traveling statue LARGO – St. Jerome Catholic Church, 10895 Hamlin Blvd. in Largo, will present the traveling statue of Our Lady of Fatima and the first class relics of Blessed Jacinta and Francisco, two young seers, on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The statue will arrive at the church at 8:30 a.m. The schedule for the day includes a 9 a.m. mass of welcome; 9:30 a.m. procession to chapel; 9:45 a.m. litany to the Blessed Virgin Mary followed by a reflection. From 10 a.m. to 6:25 p.m., there will be private visitation in chapel, followed by evening prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
HOA class LARGO – Pointe West Mobile Home Park, 12651 Seminole Blvd., will host a Homeowners Association state-mandated board certification one-day class Thursday, Feb. 2, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost is $20 for members of the Federation of Manufactured Home Owners of Florida and $25 for nonmembers. Lunch can be purchased for $7. RSVP required by Jan. 19.
All homeowners, including current board members, officers and negotiation committee members, are also invited and encouraged to attend.
Class subjects will include HOA rights and duties, financial reporting, HOA operation, records and access, dispute resolution and HOA formation.
All persons elected or appointed to a Chapter 723 HOA board of directors after Oct. 1 or who may be a candidate for election to the board must complete a division-approved educational curriculum within one year before or 90 days after the date of election or appointment. Alternatively, they must execute an affidavit in accordance with F.S. 723.0781. Failure to comply with the above will result in suspension from service on the board.
To register, call the FMO main office at 727-530-7539 or visit 4020 Portsmouth Road, Largo.
Iced tea and casual conversations ST. PETE BEACH – Mayor Deborah Schechner and City Manager Wayne Saunders will host a second “iced tea and casual conversations” Thursday, Feb. 2, 3-4 p.m., in the City Hall conference room.
“We truly want to know what is important to our residents and businesses,” Schechner said in a press release. “Bring your questions, ideas and comments, or come and listen to what your neighbors in St. Pete Beach have to say. Everyone is welcome.”
St. Pete Beach City Hall is located at 155 Corey Ave.
Kiwanis Club of Seminole meeting SEMINOLE – The Kiwanis Club of Seminole meets every Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at the Holland G. Mangum Recreation Center, 9100 113th St. N.
All are welcome to attend.
For more information, email kiwanisclubofseminole@gmail.com.