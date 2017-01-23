Pinellas/Gateway Chamber installation gala





Cost to reserve a table for eight is $400. Cost is $50 a person. Visit PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas/Gateway Chamber of Commerce will host its annual installation gala Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 to 10 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.Michael Whitaker of Wellcare will embark on his second term as chamber president. Officers for 2017 include Dr. Daniel Strauss of National University of Health Sciences, president-elect; Nancy Hodges of OPTEK Division (retired), treasurer; and Terry England of England Bros. Construction, secretary. Current elected and appointed board members also will be installed and continuing board members will be recognized. Small, Medium, Large, and Nonprofit Business Awards will be presented along with the Citizen of the Year and the Youth Citizen of the Year.Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.Cost to reserve a table for eight is $400. Cost is $50 a person. Visit www.pinellasparkchamber.com ... Read More