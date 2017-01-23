PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Wildflower photography hike ST. PETERSBURG – A wildflower photography hike will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Participants will have an opportunity to hike the preserve in search of that perfect photo. This free program provides great opportunities for photographers of all levels to hone their skills. After a brief classroom session, preserve volunteers highlight seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors that help participants capture the natural beauty of Weedon Island Preserve.
Community concert CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Community Jazz Band and the Clearwater Community Concert Band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Countryside High School auditorium, at the corner of SR 580 and McMullen Booth Road.
There is no cost to attend the performance. For more information, visit www:clearwatercommunityband.com or call Jim Roth at 727-365-8017.
Cornhole tournaments PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce hosts a cornhole tournament and beanbag toss the third Saturday of each month at 4 p.m., at the German American Society, 8098 66th St.
Cost is $30 for a two-member team. Individuals can be paired with a teammate on site; Businesses, families and individuals are welcome.
Footprints on the Land hike TARPON SPRINGS – The Footprints on the Land Hike will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Certified hike guides will lead a free hike along the Education Center Trail. Attendees will learn of the many “footprints” that be found during this 0.75-mile walk. Sturdy closed-toed shoes are a must. Water and hat are recommended. An adult must accompany children under the age of 16. Those younger than age 6 may find the hike challenging.
Free guided nature walk LARGO – A free guided nature walk will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m., at McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.
Each month, hikers have an opportunity to take a guided walk through the woods, seeking out animals at the different Largo Nature Parks. Donations are kindly accepted. To preregister for a hike, call 727-518-3047.
Paddle the Preserve program ST. PETERSBURG – Paddle the Preserve will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to noon, at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant and Florida-Friendly Landscaping agents will lead a 2-hour paddle through the coastal ecosystems of Weedon Island Preserve. While paddling, attendees will learn about the coastal habitats including the mangrove forests and seagrass flats, as well as the wildlife that call these places home. The program is recommended for ages 12 and older.
Pinellas/Gateway Chamber installation gala PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas/Gateway Chamber of Commerce will host its annual installation gala Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 to 10 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Michael Whitaker of Wellcare will embark on his second term as chamber president. Officers for 2017 include Dr. Daniel Strauss of National University of Health Sciences, president-elect; Nancy Hodges of OPTEK Division (retired), treasurer; and Terry England of England Bros. Construction, secretary. Current elected and appointed board members also will be installed and continuing board members will be recognized. Small, Medium, Large, and Nonprofit Business Awards will be presented along with the Citizen of the Year and the Youth Citizen of the Year.
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.
St. Pete Beach Community Center Yard Sale ST. PETE BEACH – More than 50 vendors will be offering their wares Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to noon, at the St. Pete Beach Community Center Yard Sale. Vendors will be located inside and outside of the facility at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.
Vendor space is still available. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $15 for St. Pete Beach residents and $17.50 for nonresidents.
A Will & Way, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization that provides mentoring and leadership training and opportunities to youth from all backgrounds and women who are survivors of domestic violence, is the host of the meeting.