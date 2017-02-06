Bitches Splurge





Women Working Together for Animals will host the event, which will feature appetizers and a dessert bar, along with chance opportunity drawings on Coach, Pandora, wine and more. The group will vote on three new funding options for this year, presented by SPCA staff.



Visit spcatampabay.org , call Luan Dean at 727-586-3591, ext. 122, or email LDean@SPCATampaBay.org