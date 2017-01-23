Tampa Bay Newspapers
Patti Johnson wins award from Florida commission
PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.

In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.

Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
 ... Read More 
Shuffleboard program thrives at Pinellas Park Senior Center
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - When Bob Guerrini, 88, moved to Pinellas Park 16 years ago, his uncle asked him, “What do you do there in Florida?”

Guerrini replied, “We play shuffledboard.”

His uncle just laughed.

“He thought it was funny,” Guerrini said. “At one point, I would have thought it was funny, too. But that’s what we do.”

Originally from western Pennsylvania, he’d never played the sport until he got to the Pinellas Park Senior Center, where shuffleboard thrives as one of the center’s most popular programs.
 ... Read More 
Rotary Clubs unite for Poker Run
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.

The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
 ... Read More 
Saturday, December 3
Pinellas Park Christmas Parade rolls out Dec. 10
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.

This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade

The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
 ... Read More 
Firefighters provide Thanksgiving meals
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.

They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.

“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.

He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Park news briefs
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.

Councilor Jerry Mullins was the lone no vote.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Park library fosters adult, teen writers
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.

As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
 ... Read More 
Officers Down 5K seeks sponsorships
PINELLAS PARK - Sponsorships are sought for a “United for Heroes” 5K event and community day set for Jan. 28 at the Pinellas Park train depot.

The community day is scheduled to include live music, a K9 demonstration, military vendors, activities and a military hero procession.
 ... Read More 
Thursday, November 3
Anime Club draws teens to Pinellas Park library
[Image]
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.

Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
 ... Read More 
Pinellas Arts Village to hold first Holiday Market
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.

The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
 ... Read More 
Holiday events set in Pinellas Park
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.

The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
 ... Read More 
Community Calender
• Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
Wildflower photography hike
ST. PETERSBURG – A wildflower photography hike will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 8:30 a.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.

Participants will have an opportunity to hike the preserve in search of that perfect photo. This free program provides great opportunities for photographers of all levels to hone their skills. After a brief classroom session, preserve volunteers highlight seasonal features of the preserve, as well as specific wildlife behaviors that help participants capture the natural beauty of Weedon Island Preserve.

Registration is required.

Call 727-453-6500 or visit www.weedonislandpreserve.eventbrite.com.
Community concert
CLEARWATER – The Clearwater Community Jazz Band and the Clearwater Community Concert Band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Countryside High School auditorium, at the corner of SR 580 and McMullen Booth Road.

There is no cost to attend the performance. For more information, visit www:clearwatercommunityband.com or call Jim Roth at 727-365-8017.
Cornhole tournaments
PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce hosts a cornhole tournament and beanbag toss the third Saturday of each month at 4 p.m., at the German American Society, 8098 66th St.

Cost is $30 for a two-member team. Individuals can be paired with a teammate on site; Businesses, families and individuals are welcome.

Call the Chamber at 544-4777.
Countryside High School concert
CLEARWATER – A concert will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 1 to 4 p.m., in the auditorium at Countryside High School, 3000 State Road 580, Clearwater.

The Clearwater Community Jazz Band will perform first, followed by the Clearwater Community Concert Band. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Doors will open at 1 p.m.

For information, visit www:clearwatercommunityband.com.
Footprints on the Land hike
TARPON SPRINGS – The Footprints on the Land Hike will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.

Certified hike guides will lead a free hike along the Education Center Trail. Attendees will learn of the many “footprints” that be found during this 0.75-mile walk. Sturdy closed-toed shoes are a must. Water and hat are recommended. An adult must accompany children under the age of 16. Those younger than age 6 may find the hike challenging.

Registration is required.

Call 727-453-6800 or visit www.brookercreekpreserve.eventbrite.com.
Free guided nature walk
LARGO – A free guided nature walk will be offered Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m., at McGough Nature Park, 11901 146th St. N., Largo.

Each month, hikers have an opportunity to take a guided walk through the woods, seeking out animals at the different Largo Nature Parks. Donations are kindly accepted. To preregister for a hike, call 727-518-3047.
Paddle the Preserve program
ST. PETERSBURG – Paddle the Preserve will be presented Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 to noon, at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.

UF/IFAS Extension Florida Sea Grant and Florida-Friendly Landscaping agents will lead a 2-hour paddle through the coastal ecosystems of Weedon Island Preserve. While paddling, attendees will learn about the coastal habitats including the mangrove forests and seagrass flats, as well as the wildlife that call these places home. The program is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Cost is $20 a person. Preregistration is required. To register, visit weedonislandpreserve.eventbrite.com.

For details, call 727-453-6522 or 727-453-6524.
Pinellas/Gateway Chamber installation gala
PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas/Gateway Chamber of Commerce will host its annual installation gala Saturday, Jan. 21, 6 to 10 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.

Michael Whitaker of Wellcare will embark on his second term as chamber president. Officers for 2017 include Dr. Daniel Strauss of National University of Health Sciences, president-elect; Nancy Hodges of OPTEK Division (retired), treasurer; and Terry England of England Bros. Construction, secretary. Current elected and appointed board members also will be installed and continuing board members will be recognized. Small, Medium, Large, and Nonprofit Business Awards will be presented along with the Citizen of the Year and the Youth Citizen of the Year.

Social hour will begin at 6 p.m. and dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

Cost to reserve a table for eight is $400. Cost is $50 a person. Visit www.pinellasparkchamber.com.
St. Pete Beach Community Center Yard Sale
ST. PETE BEACH – More than 50 vendors will be offering their wares Saturday, Jan. 21, 8 a.m. to noon, at the St. Pete Beach Community Center Yard Sale. Vendors will be located inside and outside of the facility at 7701 Boca Ciega Drive.

Vendor space is still available. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $15 for St. Pete Beach residents and $17.50 for nonresidents.

For information, call 727-363-9245 or visit www.spbrec.com.
Teen Chat
ST. PETERSBURG – The upcoming Robofest World Competition will be discussed at a Teen Chat meeting Saturday, Jan. 21, 4-5:30 p.m., at the St. Petersburg Main Library, 3745 Ninth Ave. N.

The Robofest competition is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg in June.

For information or to reserve a space at the meeting, email info@awillandway.org.

A Will & Way, Inc., a 501(c)3 organization that provides mentoring and leadership training and opportunities to youth from all backgrounds and women who are survivors of domestic violence, is the host of the meeting.
