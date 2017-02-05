PINELLAS PARK - Most days of the week, Bill Mischler’s day starts the same way.
Mondays through Saturdays, unless he has a Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce breakfast or a Vincent House board meeting, he leaves his Mainland’s home to sit in the McDonalds of the Walmart Supercenter at 8001 U.S. 19 N. from 8 to 9 a.m. He’s joined sometimes by as many as 20 old friends and city residents.
Some have questions about city codes or new businesses coming to town. Others have problems that he tries to help them solve. Most still call him mayor.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park/Gateway Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual awards gala and board installation Jan. 21 at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center.
Michael Whitaker of Wellcare, will serve his second term as chamber president. Other 2017 officers include: Dr. Daniel Strauss, president-elect, National University of Health Sciences; Nancy Hodges, treasurer, OPTEK Division - retired; Terry England, secretary, England Bros. Construction.
The chamber also installed current elected and appointed board members, and recognized continuing members: Tim Caddell, retired, city of Pinellas Park; Hope Peterson, past president, New Hope Auto; Jonathan Farris, Crosspointe Church; Housh Ghovaee, Northside Engineering ; Jim Fikkert, Great Bay Signs; Kelli Makepeace, Synovous Bank; Jim Bubenheim, JB Effects, Gene Lofgren, Century 21 Top Sales; Jason Sulisufay, Jessi’s Restaurant; Ugur Lucky Durmaz, BB& T Bank; Lana Beck, city of Pinellas Park Government Relations; Christy Howard, Hydro-Dyne Engineering; Dr. Eric Carver, provost of Caruth Health Education Center at St. Petersburg College; Tom Edwards, Pete and Shorty’s; Becky Moultrie, Assisting Hands; Valarie Lee, Florida Department of Health; Rev. Jimmy Hammond, emeritus; Barbara Sheen Todd, emeritus; and Paul Ziegler, emeritus.
PINELLAS PARK - After months of delay, construction will finally begin at the Wounded Warriors Ability Ranch planned for the 10-acre Lurie Municipal Park, 5500 62nd Ave. N.
While in the past the park has been used predominantly for horseback riding, the park will be the future home of WWAR, which will include equipment designed to help rehabilitate veterans wounded by service.
The park will include a headquarters, wetlands pond for fishing, hiking and cycling trails, specially designed ADA workout stations, playground, equestrian path, canine park and a multi-purpose sports court. Additionally, there will be a pavilion with picnic tables and grills for socializing, as well as a Memorial Garden dedicated to fallen soldiers.
PINELLAS PARK - Four years ago, Tiffany Hausdorf held a one-off Pinterest do-it-yourself workshop at the home décor shop her mother operated.
She never expected the response they received. It was a simple project. More of a craft, she said, a simple wooden frame people personalized to match their home’s décor.
At the time, the small business, Nook & Cranny, was run primarily by her mother, Marsha Patterson. In fact, the shop, located at 10360 U.S. 19, operated out of a portion of a family-owned building, which also houses the family’s longtime company, Tri-City Bolt & Screw, at 10380 U.S. 19, and primarily sold wooden home décor items.
PINELLAS PARK - In an effort to revamp its annual fundraising calendar, Relay for Life has combined events in three communities - Pinellas Park, Seminole and Largo - to create Relay for Life of Central Pinellas.
The organization, which holds events across the country, raises money for the American Cancer Society. All proceeds benefit cancer research.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Chili’s blood drive Select Chili’s restaurants will host blood drives Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 3-5. Donors can share their power to save lives by giving blood and receive a coupon for a free appetizer courtesy of Chili’s, as well as a voucher for a free movie ticket.
For hours, locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/chilis or call 888-936-6283. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.
All lifesaving donors will also receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening. Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
Florida Forests Guided Hike TARPON SPRINGS – A Florida Forests Guided Hike will be offered, Friday, Feb. 3, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Brooker Creek Preserve, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs.
Participants will join UF/IFAS Pinellas Extension natural resources agent Lara Milligan for a free hike through the forest at Brooker Creek Preserve. Advance registration is required. To register, visit www.brookercreekpreserve.eventbrite.com.
Free concert SEMINOLE – A free concert will be presented Friday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m., at Lake Seminole Presbyterian Church, 8505 113th St., Seminole.
Free hot dogs and chips will be served at 6 p.m. The concert will follow. Steve Middents will perform many gospel and inspirational songs. Middents is the choir director at the church, as well as a full-time performer in the Pinellas County area. He plays keyboards, trumpet and sings in a one-man show.
Giving Our Regards to Broadway PINELLAS PARK – Giving Our Regards to Broadway will be presented Friday, Feb. 3, at Good Samaritan Church, 6085 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park. The evening will get under way with a reception at 6:30 p.m. The show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 which includes appetizers. A cash bar will be available. The show will feature Gregory Allen and Kelly Briggs.
Master Gardener Help Desk ST. PETERSBURG – The UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County Master Gardeners will be available Friday, Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Weedon Island Preserve, 1800 Weedon Drive NE, St. Petersburg.
Those staffing the desk can provide solutions for all types of questions concerning garden, lawn and landscape care. Information is provided free of charge.
Ninja camp CLEARWATER – Moccasin Lake Environmental Education Center will host a ninja camp from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at 2750 Park Trail Lane. Participants will learn the Ninja philosophies of respect, discipline and self-defense. Cost to attend is $25. To register, call 727-793-2976.
Senior investment club ST. PETERSBURG – A senior investment club conducts discussions every Friday at 10 a.m. at the Sunshine Center, 330 Fifth St. N.
The free club is open to the public and will feature discussions on anything related to investing. Share your best picks or your worst picks. Ask questions, give your opinion. It’s all about education and fun.
African-American Art Exhibit ST. PETERSBURG – An opening reception for “The Beauty of Truth and Freedom: African- American Art in the 20th Century – Highlights from the Stewart-Sheffield Collection” will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, 1 to 5 p.m., at St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus, Music Center, 6605 Fifth Ave. N.
The exhibition centers around the themes of civil rights, education, family and music. The exhibit will run through March 4. For the reception, a $10 per adult donation is suggested. Proceeds will benefit the St. Petersburg Chapter of the Association for the Study of African- American Life and History Inc. Admission is free for SPC students and children. Refreshments will be served.
Author book launch MADEIRA BEACH – Carol J. Perry, author of the popular Witch City Mystery series, will launch her newest book in the paranormal cozy mystery series at the Gulf Beaches Library, 200 Municipal Way, on Saturday, Feb. 4, noon to 3 p.m.
Perry will discuss and sign copies of “Murder Go Round,” the fourth book in her popular series. The action in all of the books takes place in the Witch City of Salem, Massachusetts, where the author was born – on Halloween Eve!
