PINELLAS PARK - The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged selected Councilor Patti Johnson as its 2016 Elected Official of the Year. She was honored at a Dec. 14 ceremony in Jacksonville.
In addition to being a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority board member, Johnson is also a part of Forward Pinellas’ Local Coordinating Board. She’s served as chair of the LCB, which oversees the group’s Transportation Disadvantaged Program, since 2014. The program provides transportation assistance to economically and physically disadvantaged Pinellas County citizens.
Johnson, who is a court-appointed guardian for the 6th Judicial Court and serves as an elder care consultant, says there is a common misconception about what “transportation disadvantaged” means.
PINELLAS PARK - For the first time ever, the Rotary Club of Central Pinellas and the Rotary Club of Pinellas Park are joining forces for the sixth annual Rotary Poker Run.
The event is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. It kicks off at 11:30 a.m. - with registration for motorcyclists beginning at 10:30 a.m. - at Bert’s Barracuda Harley-Davidson, 2805 54th Ave. N., St. Petersburg and ends at Quaker Steak & Lube, 10400 49th St. N., Clearwater. Along the way, participants will make stops at Biff Burgers, 3939 49th St. N., St. Petersburg; Red Tiki Bar, 7361 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg; Finley’s Irish Pub, 13477 S. Belcher Road, Largo; and Big Storm Brewing Company, 12707 49th St. N., Clearwater.
PINELLAS PARK - The city of Pinellas Park’s annual Christmas Parade is ready to roll Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m.
This year’s holiday celebration will feature 120 units, said Ricky Butler, operations director for Celebrate Pinellas Park, the group that organizes the parade
The parade begins at Park Boulevard between 58th Street and 43rd Street, proceeding eastbound on Park Boulevard towards The Shoppes at Park Place. Attendees are encouraged to set up with their lawn chairs and blankets starting at 4:30 p.m.
PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park Fire Department stepped up to help local families in need during Thanksgiving.
They purchased meals for 13 families, spending over $1,000 for the project. Meals included a full-sized turkey, canned goods, dessert, bread and more, said Jason Pickett, the chair of the department’s Benevolent Fund Committee.
“We get them enough that we get each family through a few days,” he said.
He added, “It’s a popular event” for local firefighters. This year, 30 firefighters and their families showed up to assist with the shopping at the Publix on Park Boulevard and 49th Street.
City Council sets moratorium on medical marijuana centers PINELLAS PARK - The Pinellas Park City Council voted three to one to set a moratorium on medical marijuana treatment centers and dispensing organizations within the city for six months at a special Nov. 7 meeting.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago, librarian AnnMarie Flora noticed more patrons of the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library seemed interested in the craft of writing. Often she’d find herself chatting with them about their personal writing projects.
As a librarian, Flora has an obvious love of all things literary. But she is also a writer as well, earning a creative writing degree from the University of South Florida. So she decided to form a writing group for adults at the library.
PINELLAS PARK - Two years ago when librarian Erin Hollingsworth launched Random Fandom: Teen Anime Club at the Barbara S. Ponce Public Library she expected maybe half a dozen teens gathering to discuss their favorite Japanese animation.
Hollingsworth had a personal interest in the art form. Around the same time, the library also created a separate graphic novel and manga collection. So she thought the club might be a good way to draw a few new teenagers to the library.
PINELLAS PARK -The fast-growing Pinellas Arts Village will host its first annual Pinellas Arts Village Holiday Market Saturday, Dec. 17, noon to 6 p.m.
The event will transform the heart of Pinellas Park’s creative district (located within the 5600 and 5700 blocks of Park Boulevard North and Park Station) into a charming outdoor holiday bazaar where visitors will find unique locally made gifts. Shoppers will enjoy live music (performers to be announced) and delicious fare from Surf & Turf food truck.
PINELLAS PARK - The city’s 14th annual Holiday in the Park will kick off the holiday season in Pinellas Park.
The annual family-friendly event will take place Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, 5:30 to 10 p.m., at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Ave. N. Presented by Pinellas Park Police Explorer Post 912 and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, the free celebration will include all of the usual favorites: children’s games, entertainment, the children’s train ride, a hay ride, pictures with Santa and more. Choirs from local elementary schools will also perform, said Det. Benson Dimaculangan.
Corey Avenue Sunday Market ST. PETE BEACH – The Corey Avenue Sunday Market, located on Corey Avenue between Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach, is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2-May 28.
The market supports vendors who sell a variety of locally produced and homemade items including produce, plants, take home foods, ready to eat lunch bites, hand crafts, eco-friendly and fair trade products. For information, visit www.TampaBayMarkets.com.
Pipe organ concert LARGO – Paul Jacobs will present a pipe organ concert Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m., at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 455 Missouri Ave., Largo.
Jacobs, the only Grammy-award-winning organist and head of the organ department at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City will be playing the three-manual 51-rank Austin pipe organ. This concert is part of the 2016-17 Art for Faith’s Sake concert series.
Publix Supermarkets blood drive Select Publix Supermarkets will host blood drives Sunday, Jan. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, 2 to 7 p.m. For locations and appointments, visit oneblood.org/publix or call 888-936-6283.
Donors will have an opportunity to share their power to save lives by giving blood and will receive a free $10 Publix gift card. Appointments will be honored and walk-ins are welcome.
In addition, all lifesaving donors will receive a wellness checkup of blood pressure, pulse, temperature and iron count, including a cholesterol screening.
Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Photo ID is required. To learn more about the importance of blood donation and how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit oneblood.org.
UOAA support group meeting ST. PETERSBURG – The United Ostomy Associations of America affiliated support group of St. Petersburg will meet Sunday, Jan. 29, 2 p.m., in the auditorium at St. Anthony’s Hospital, 1200 Seventh Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
All ostomates, new or experienced, are welcome to attend. The meeting will feature a roundtable discussion. This format allows attendees to learn to live with their specific type of ostomy and to hear positive experiences from other ostomates. The group offers support to persons facing ostomy surgery as well as persons with ostomies and their family and friends.
For information, call Bill Schmidt at 727-657-0998 or Letty Giraud 727-522-3637.
Author talk SEMINOLE – Author Judith Ann Costa will speak at the Seminole Community Library, 9200 113th St. N., Monday, Jan. 30, 2 p.m. She is the author of “Ernesto F. Costa: Shinnecock Hills Painter.”
Born and raised in New York City, artist Ernesto F. Costa (1926-2005) attended Black Mountain College in Asheville, North Carolina, and Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York. An eclectic painter, Costa depicted the streets and people of his native New York, as well as the area of Shinnecock Hills, where he eventually settled and raised his family. In time, he came to refer to himself as the “Shinnecock Hills Painter.”
In his deceptively simple style, Costa depicts again and again the neighborhoods and ethnic diversity he knew so well, rendering with confidence the vital aspect of places and the essential quality of individuals. His portraits capture the integral expression that distinguishes and reveals the complexity of character.
Judith Ann Costa, the artist’s wife, has prepared a volume and a talk to interest art lovers, not only for the striking paintings brought together, but especially for the archival pictorial record of New York and the areas around it, as seen through the eyes of a sensitive and skillful artist during the 1940s and 1950s and into the second half of the 20th century.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing by the author. Call 7270-394-6923 for more information.
Tai Chi and Qigong classes ST. PETE BEACH – Tai Chi and Qigong classes are presented Mondays, 11 a.m.; and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Community Center, 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach.
This class is designed to reduce stress, inflammation and disease associated with stress, as well as improve postural alignment and flexibility. The class combines specific movements, coordinated breathing and a calm focused mind used in traditional Chinese medicine, Tai Chi and Qigong practices that will improve health, vitality and longevity.
No prior experience is necessary. The cost is $5 for adults or free for SilverSneakers. Visit www.spbrec.com or call 727-363-9245 for more information.
A Solution to Urinary Incontinence ST. PETERSBURG – St. Petersburg General Hospital will offer A Solution to Urinary Incontinence, Tuesday, Jan. 31, noon, at Grand Villas Pinellas Park, 8980 49th St. N., Pinellas Park.
The program will be presented by Meena Jain, M.D., a gynecologist. Are you planning your trips around where the nearest bathroom is? Urinary incontinence can be treated and is something we don’t have to live with. Jain will explain the newest treatments available.
Coloring group meeting PINELLAS PARK – The Pinellas Park Senior Center, 7625 59th St. N., holds Color Me Calm, coloring get-togethers, every Tuesday, noon to 3 p.m. Colored pencils will be available at the center. Call 727-369-5694.