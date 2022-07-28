Largo police have arrested a woman they said provided illegal drugs to a man found dead in a private residence in May.
Patrol officers responded to a residence on May 28 in reference to a death from a drug overdose. Officers found a 33-year-old male dead in his bedroom. Illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were also located and collected.
During an ensuing investigation, evidence revealed the name of the person who sold the illegal narcotics to the victim. Lisa Bulena, 46, was arrested on July 20 and charged with manslaughter.
Under Florida law, a person who unlawfully distributes substances listed in the statute to be held responsible and charged with homicide.
The Largo Police Department said in a press release that it has seen a recent increase in illegal drug calls involving overdose and/or death, specifically fentanyl related.
“This dangerous drug trend is growing at an alarming rate, and we caution everybody against purchasing ANY form of illegal street drugs, as many are being mixed with multiple substances that can cause drug toxicity,” the department said in the release.
Since January 2022, there have been 119 reports involving drug overdoses and 23 reports involving apparent drug-related deaths, the department said.