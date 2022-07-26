Clearwater
• “The Thing,” Friday, July 29, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Men at Work and John Waite, Thursday, Aug. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “An Officer and a Gentleman,” Friday, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Buddy Guy and John Hiatt, Friday, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Victor/Victoria,” Saturday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Annie,” Sunday, Aug. 7, 1 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. This screening is part of the Summer Movie Series at Capitol Theatre. General admission tickets are $5 a person. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: Dire Straits — Brothers in Arms; Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Christopher Cross, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Javed Ali, Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Follies,” Sept. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Perfect Wedding,” Aug. 26-Sept. 11, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Billy Currington, Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Collective Soul and Switchfoot, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band, Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Fixx, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: U2 — The Joshua Tree; Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyro, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Arielle, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Victor Wooten, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Ray LaMontagne, Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Molly Hatchet, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” Oct. 21-Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celebrating Billy Joel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bonnie Raitt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Junior Live, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon and 4 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lorrie Morgan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Once Upon a Mattress,” Dec. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Englebert Humperdinck, Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Eric Gales, Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mindi Abair, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• Gecko Crawl, Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 to 9 p.m., in participating locations in the Waterfront District of Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit geckofest.com/gecko-crawl-2022-game-night/.
• Gecko Ball, Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 to 11 p.m., at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Cost is $30. Visit geckofest.com/gecko-ball-2022-game-night/.
• Geckofest, Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in Gulfport. Parking and admission to Geckofest is complimentary and the event is pet and family-friendly. For information, visit www.Facebook.com/SIKPromotions or call 727-322-5217.
Largo
• “Rent,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Aug. 5-14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Contemporary Smooth Jazz Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Latin Ambition, Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Bill Cobham, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Pinellas Park
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Cher and Tom Jones tribute, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Kim Richey, Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “Dutchman” by LeRoi Jones and Amiri Baraka, through July 31, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Stephen Marley, Sunday, July 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Agitators,” by Mat Smart, July 29 through Aug. 28, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Boho Sideshow and Dean Johanesen & the 24 Men, Saturday, July 30, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $15. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Daryl Hall, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets are $63 plus service fee. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Anberlin, Aug. 4-6, 7 p.m., at Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $28.50. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Friday, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $20. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Black Honkeys, Friday, Aug. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Jeremy Carter’s Rubber Band, Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Dance Gavin Dance, Saturday, Aug. 6, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $37 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Chase Atlantic, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Eric Darius, Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Paw Patrol Live, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Supervillains with Victims of Circumstance, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Movies with Matthew: “The NeverEnding Story,” Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Joyce Manor with Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Phony; Sunday, Aug. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Andrew McMahon, Monday, Aug. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Frank McComb, Theo Valentin, and Fred Johnson: A Tribute to Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack; Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• UB40, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Oliver Tree, Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Michael Franti and Spearhead, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, Sept. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Parker McCollum, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Giveon, Sunday, Sept. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer; Sept. 7 through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• The Simon Lasky Group, Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Built to Spill, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Matisyahu, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Alec Benjamin with Claire Rosinkranz, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• PUP, Friday, Sept. 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Testament, Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $43 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• JC Albert: The Secret of Illusions, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Monday, Sept. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 in advance and $67 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• I Prevail, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Sevendust, Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf with Orion Sun, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Architects, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Arizona, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Yung Bae with Roosevelt, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Turnstile, Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Romeo and Juliet,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sabrina Claudio, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• KennyHoopla, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hirie, Thursday, Oct. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Beabadoobe, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Yung Gravey & Yung Gravy & bbno$, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tropidelic and Kbong & Johnny Cosmic with Mike Pinto; Thursday, Nov. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra and First of the Day, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Nutcracker,” Nov. 25-26, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Daniel Tosh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Dayglow, Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Blue October, Thursday, Dec. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• G-Rex, Friday, July 29, 10 p.m. at The Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Visit theritzybor.com.
• “Animals Out of Paper” by Rajiv Joseph, through Aug. 7, in Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer; Sunday, July 31, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• A.R. Rahman, Aug. 4-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $55 Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Nunsense: A-Men,” Aug. 4-14, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50 Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Odd Couple — Female Version,” by Neil Simon, Aug. 5-20, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert; Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit theatticyborcity.com.
• War on the Catwalk, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.38. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Freestyle Explosion featuring Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, The Jets and more; Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Michael Bublé, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Noah Gundersen, Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Jack Johnson, Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Dierks Bentley, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Black Keys, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The O’Jays and Friends Farewell Tour, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $65.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Damien Escobar, Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Trick Daddy featuring CeeLo Green, Trina, Juvenile and more; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• $uicideboy$, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Avenue Q,” Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• OneRepublic, Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Ghost, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Amy Schumer, Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Deicide, Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $68. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Lost ’80s Live featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, and The English Beat; Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Mission UK, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $67. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Scorpions with Whitesnake, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6:45 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Sept. 14-Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kevin Hart, Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• No Limit, Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alicia Keys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lizzo, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “10 Boys and 1 Girl,” Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Karol G, Monday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Southern Soul Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $99.96. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Panic! At the Disco, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Daniel Habif, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61.49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Crown Live,” Oct. 5-9, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tauren Wells, Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction, Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Matt Fraser, Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Andrés Cepeda, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Dracula,” Oct. 19-Nov. 13, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Myriam Hernandez, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.13. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays; Monday, Oct. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Greta Van Fleet, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Six,” Nov. 1-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bob the Drag Queen, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Marc Anthony, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Spy Ninjas Live, Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Foreigner, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless; Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Dirty Dancing in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Treasure Island,” Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hadestown,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Plaid Tidings,” Nov. 30-Dec. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tab Benoit & the Dirty Dozen, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 16-18, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hamilton,” Dec. 28-Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Tarpon Springs
• “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” through July 31, at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $32 for Tarpon Arts members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks New Year’s Weekend Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Wesley Chapel
• Jeff Shaw, Aug. 18-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 1-4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Donnie Baker, Sept. 16-17, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
