Oasis Beach and its parking lot will be closed for about four months as the Florida Park Service undertakes a nourishment project that will restore 150,000 cubic yards of sand onto a portion of the beach at Honeymoon Island State Park.
The rest of the park’s beaches will remain open.
Tides rushing through Hurricane Pass — the narrow channel that separates Honeymoon Island and Caladesi Island — are often intense. These tides pull sand from the shore at Honeymoon Island and leave it in the pass. Over time, this natural process degrades the beach and makes it less hospitable and inviting to visitors.
Honeymoon Island is the most-visited park in the Florida Park Service, and the park service says its stewardship is a top priority. As such, the state Department of Environmental Protection has diverted funds from other projects to ensure the beach nourishment project is completed to improve the resource and visitor experience.
The project will also provide a benefit to boaters by dredging and removing excess sand from Hurricane Pass and making it more navigable for watercraft. The dredged sand will be distributed across a portion of the beach on the island.
The park will remain open throughout the course of the project, although visitors will notice dredging equipment in the pass and on the beachfront. As the majority of the work will be done from the north parking lot, most of the park will be unaffected. Oasis Beach parking, which is the middle beach lot, will be closed throughout the project.
Many visitors enjoy watching a beach nourishment project take place, especially when the sand is spread onto the beach. While visitors will be able to observe the project in real time, they will be required to maintain a safe distance from the project site and construction equipment.
Gator Dredging of Clearwater will conduct the $2 million project.
Sea turtles are not nesting in the portion of the beach scheduled for nourishment, so the project does not pose a potential hazard. Once complete, the nourishment will provide turtles with additional nesting area. Nonetheless, the beach will be inspected daily by licensed sea turtle monitors to ensure any nests are protected or relocated.
Engineers suggest that a beach nourishment project should take place at Honeymoon Island once every 10 years.