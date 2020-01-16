Pinellas County Schools offers English classes for adults
MADEIRA BEACH — English for adult students of other languages is being offered by Pinellas County Schools Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Madeira Beach Fundamental School portable, 591 Tom Stuart Causeway Madeira Beach.
Come to learn, practice English with a teacher, with computers and with other learners. Cost is $45 a semester.
For more information, call 727- 547-7872 or email piolim@pcsb.org.
Photo exhibit highlights student journalists
ST. PETERSBURG — “Through Our Eyes: Midtown and Beyond” is a photo exhibit that showcases students turned photojournalists’ view of the world they call home.
Using a camera, they tap into their natural curiosity, learn photography and other multimedia technique and visually document the community they see often so differently from adults.
The program started 15 years ago and is part of Pinellas County Schools Journeys in Journalism spanning across three schools: Melrose Elementary, John Hopkins Middle and Lakewood High schools.
The “Through our Eyes: Midtown and Beyond” photo exhibit features 100 photos, art, and multimedia on display Jan. 10-29 at Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St., Petersburg.
Other events include a Poetry Slam on Jan. 11 and Taste of the City on Jan. 16.
PCS to host mentoring recruitment fair
TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County Schools is hosting a mentoring recruitment fair Wednesday, Jan. 22, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at St. Petersburg College Campus in Tarpon Springs, 600 E. Klosterman Road.
Mentors can make a difference in a child’s life.
All it takes to be a mentor is to register to volunteer, attend a 90-minute workshop and then be matched with a student close to where you live or work. A mentor is someone who listens, encourages and befriends a student.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/mentor.
Pinellas County Schools to host job fair
LARGO — Pinellas County Schools is hosting a job fair for bus drivers, and Food & Nutrition and Facility Operations employees Wednesday, Feb. 5, 4:30-8 p.m., at Largo High School, 410 Missouri Ave., Largo.
The district has 55 school bus driver vacancies and more than 100 job openings in Food & Nutrition.
Staff will be on hand to help interested applicants complete applications. Onsite interviews, driver's license checks and prescreening will also be available.
For more information, call the Talent Acquisition department at 727-588-6000 or email talentacquisitionteam@pcsb.org.
Car show proceeds to benefit SPC scholarship
PINELLAS PARK — The Wagon Wheel Flea Market, 7801 Park Blvd. in Pinellas Park, is sponsoring a car and truck show Sunday Jan. 19, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., to benefit the Kathryne Mezerowski Memorial Scholarship to SPC.
Pre-registration is $10 and $15 day of show. Music, trophies, and door prizes will be available for entries. Admission is free to come and look at the vehicles with a parking fee of $1 for entry to Flea Market.
To register, email to okayz8@knology.net or text to 727-459-3688 with name and make and model of car.
SPC opens a Workforce Hub in Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — St. Petersburg College is making it easier for students and community members to gain access to employment and training through its new Workforce Hub at the SPC Tarpon Springs Campus, BB Building, 600 E. Klosterman Road.
The Workforce Hub, which opened Jan. 8, will serve as a resource center for community members and students, providing support through workforce programs and GED training. SPC has partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to have a representative in the hub to meet the needs of the local labor force.
For more information, email Carissa Roldan at roldan.carissa@spcollege.edu.
CareerSource Pinellas opens new center at SPC
CLEARWATER — The SPC Workforce Institute has partnered with CareerSource Pinellas to assist individuals with their re-employment and training needs by opening a new CareerSource Center at the SPC EpiCenter.
“The Workforce Hub will serve as a one-stop shop for people in the community seeking to either enter the workforce or obtain additional skills in order to advance within their current career field,” said SPC Dean of Workforce Michael Ramsey.
The center will provide career planning services for professional and entry-level candidates. Some of the resources offered at the center will include career orientation, job search assistance, interview techniques, professional networking opportunities and more.
Hours of operation will be 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
To learn more, email Sondra Seiter at seiter.sondra@spcollege.edu.
Student musicians, performers needed for festival
Students are invited to share their talents with the community at the Good Vibes Only Art & Music Festival on Saturday, April 25.
The festival, a joint venture between St. Petersburg College and USF St. Petersburg, is a celebration of student art and music. Student musicians, bands and visual artists can apply to participate in the one-day event from 3-7 p.m. at Williams Park, 350 2nd Ave N., St. Petersburg.
All applicants must apply by Jan. 31. To apply to perform at the festival, visit spc.edu/vibes.
SPC’s Workforce Institute offers new academy
St. Petersburg Arts Alliance has collaborated with SPC’s Workforce Institute to offer an Arts Business Academy for emerging artists, musicians and writers. This certificate course will provide individuals with practical skillsets and confidence needed to achieve thriving careers. To learn more, visit https://spcollege.augusoft.net/.
Local students earn academic honors
Several local residents were recognized for their academic achievements during the fall semester.
A number were named to the president’s list at Tallahassee Community College. To qualify, students much earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. Students named to the president’s list include:
Isabella Mantilla, Sophia Lee, Michael Mancari, Mubera Hasic and Michelle Punshon all of Clearwater, Marlena Hoffman of Largo, Alexis Lachance and Marko Bratic of Palm Harbor, Ashlee Burkett of Pinellas Park, Riley Walker of Oldsmar and Isabella Pizzo of Seminole.
Several were named to the dean’s list at Tallahassee Community College. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students on the dean’s list include:
Fallon Flaharty and Gabrielle Papadimitriou both of Clearwater, Brendan Butler of Largo, Matthew Hartley of Pinellas Park, Alyssa Bellin, Sarah Schultz, Taylor Vanderlinden and Vanessa Quesada all of Seminole, Cory Fakterowitz, Chase Blanchard, Connor O Neil, Deano Trlin, Nicholas Barnych and Reagan Olive all of Palm Harbor, Brianna Cabon, Jeannie Zervos and Nicole Malki all of Tarpon Springs.
Emily Kessie of Seminole was named to president's list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina. The president's list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher GPA for the semester.
Abigail Harkins of Palm Harbor was named to the dean’s list at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. Students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester.
Michael Carboni of Clearwater and Lisa Bemis of Palm Harbor were named to the dean's list at Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Students must earn a 3.5 or better GPA while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours.
Sergio Perez Cruz of Clearwater was named to the fall dean's list at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. To be eligible, students must earn a 3.4 or higher grade point average, pass at least four credits and take a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. All students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs.