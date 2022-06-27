LARGO — A mobile home was destroyed June 23 when a fire believed to have originated in the kitchen spread.
Crews from Pinellas Park and Largo responded to the Sun Seair Mobile Home Park, 6372 126th Ave. N, at 6:22 a.m. and found the home fully involved. The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes.
An adult male and an adult female occupied the home and evacuated prior to the arrival of fire crews. They were not injured.
A vehicle under the home’s carport sustained damage but no other structures were involved. The American Red Cross was assisting the home’s residents.