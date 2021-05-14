BELLEAIR — Money for local sidewalk repair and other improvements has increasingly become harder to come by, so the Belleair Town Commission has decided to join other municipalities to do something about it.
The Town Commission, which hopes to continue improving crosswalks and other infrastructure, voted 5-0 to join other towns in asking the Pinellas County Commission to maintain the way it disburses the Local Option Fuel Tax, which helps pay for town improvements.
The county keeps 60% and apportions the rest to the county’s municipalities. Belleair, which receives .23% of the tax from the county, also backs the county’s plan to raise the fuel tax.
“The vote was to maintain the same calculation methodology if the Pinellas (Board of County Commissioners) votes for an additional 1 to 5 cents to the fuel tax,” said Stefan Massol, director of Belleair’s support services. To get more infrastructure money into local coffers, the county commission wants to increase the size of the pie by increasing — by one cent per gallon or more — how much gas tax it collects. Pinellas County now charges 7 cents of the possible 12 cents the state allows.
That means the county could start collecting up to 5 cents more on every gallon of gas or diesel fuel sold in the county, starting in January. A county commission funding report recommends doing just that, which is good news for localities seeking more sidewalk or road construction money.
“If we add another nickel to the local option gas tax, it will generate about $45,000 a year for the town of Belleair,” said Commissioner Tom Shelly. “We will dedicate it all to infrastructure. There hasn’t been any state and federal funding of infrastructure for a long time.”
More than half of the 24 cities and towns listed as potential signatories, including Dunedin, Indian Rocks Beach, Clearwater, Largo and other municipalities, must approve the agreement for it to continue.
“I am confident it will pass,” Shelly said. “Our gas tax revenue has declined every year because of hybrid and electric cars.”
The county commission will review the agreement May 25 and write the final ordinance in June and July. The county must notify the Florida Department of Revenue of the size of the fuel tax increase by Oct. 1. The higher tax could start Jan. 1.
“The county will determine whether to increase it by 1, 2, or 5 cents,” Massol said.
Park, tree commissions combined
The Town Commission, urged on by Mayor Michael Wilkinson, approved the merging of the Tree Board and Parks and Recreation Board into a single panel to save time and money. The town’s oversight boards consist of town commissioners, citizens and employees who help manage such areas of expertise as planning, construction, infrastructure, and other functions.
Shelly said the merging of the park and tree boards makes perfect sense.
“Ricky Allison (director of Public Works, Parks and Recreation) already oversees all three departments,” Shelly said. “There’s a natural synergy in having parks, trees, and public works in the same place.”
The responsibilities are far-reaching: The Park, Recreation, and Tree Board is responsible for reviewing and analyzing present and future landscaping and structural plans of existing town parks and public areas. It also oversees the town’s recreation programs and strategic plans as well as assures that any funds, land, buildings, and equipment designated by the town, or by private donors, for recreational purposes, are utilized most efficiently and equitably for the benefit of the town’s citizens.
Then there is the removal of dead and dying trees, maintaining well-lighted and safe areas in the parks, and many other details.
Summer meeting schedule changed
The Town Commission has canceled its June 1 and July 6 regular meetings and will hold its Sept. 21 regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 20.