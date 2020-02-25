Pinellas County news briefs - Feb. 25

Pinellas County closes on purchase of former Baypointe Golf Club
SEMINOLE — Pinellas County has closed on the purchase of a vacant 42-acre tract in Seminole formerly known as the Baypointe Golf Club. The property will be used for stormwater treatment, public access
County commissioners approved the $1.2 million purchase on Jan. 14, and the transaction closed on Feb. 14. Acquiring the land allows the county to provide enhanced stormwater treatment to improve water quality and storage capacity, as well as a new local park for the community.
The tract is located at 93rd Avenue North, Commodore Drive and Harbor Greens Way.
“Purchasing this property provides a unique opportunity for a regional stormwater park,” said County Administrator Barry Burton. “This allows us to meet our environmental goals of keeping pollutants from entering our waterway, while also offering a community amenity.”
While future improvements are in development, the county intends to clean up the property and provide public access for walking and other passive uses. Residents will notice crews working in the area almost immediately.
The purchase was funded by Penny for Pinellas, the county’s infrastructure sales surtax, through the Surface Water Quality Projects Program.
Enroll today for ambulance coverage through March 2021
There is still time for individuals and families to enroll in the Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership program and receive medical transport cost coverage for more than a year.
The Sunstar FirstCare Ambulance Membership is a Pinellas County Government program that works to minimize out-of-pocket ambulance expenses. While the membership is not an insurance plan, having it can remove the burden of high insurance deductibles, cover out-of-pocket expenses associated with copays or significantly reduce the cost of medically necessary transportation expenses for members without insurance.
The family membership covers individuals who reside in the same household related by blood, marriage or adoption.
It is estimated that the average cost of a single transport is $746. Annual membership fees are $68 for a single membership and $103 for a family membership.
• Membership covers 100% of expenses associated with deductibles and co-payments
• Membership covers 50% of medically necessary trips denied by insurance
• Uninsured members receive a 20% discount on medically necessary ambulance transportation services
Enroll now and receive coverage through March 31, 2021. For more information, call 727-582-2008 or visit www.pinellascounty.org/firstcare.
PIE starts 2020 with more passengers, new concessions
CLEARWATER — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, call letters PIE, began 2020 with a 7% increase overall. With 166,005 total passengers, officials say PIE is off to a strong start in the new year.
The new Master Concessionaire, Hudson SSP, has opened new stores in the past few weeks, including Pre-security Hudson/Dunkin’ Donuts, Market 361 and Dunkin’ in Gates 2-6, and Sand and Sky by Hudson in Gates 7-11.
Still to come are 3 Daughters Brewing, Mazzaro’s Italian Market and Hudson Kiosk in bag claim.
Lifeguards needed for 2020 beach season
Pinellas County is now hiring lifeguards who have what it takes to monitor county beaches and help visitors have a safe and fun time.
Pinellas County Beach Patrol lifeguards will be stationed at Fort De Soto, Sand Key and Fred Howard parks from April-September. Individuals who enjoy helping the public in a fast-paced, detail-oriented role are encouraged to apply.
Positions are available for full-time or part-time seasonal employment, with pay starting at $13.69 per hour for new lifeguards and higher for senior-level lifeguards. Salary increases 5% for lifeguards with an EMT certification. Lifeguards may work 10-hour shifts.
To apply, visit www.pinellascounty.org/careers.
Pinellas County Office of Human Rights doubles down on wage theft
CLEARWATER — Pinellas County has strengthened its protection of workers’ rights following the County Commission’s recent amendments to the county’s wage theft/recovery ordinance.
New language requires employers to notify employees of who their legal employer is, what their promised pay rate is, when payday occurs, how pay is to be structured and how to report wage theft if they believe it has occurred.
The fortified ordinance aligns with a city of St. Petersburg wage-theft ordinance, paving the way for a possible countywide ordinance enforceable by the county’s Office of Human Rights.
“These amendments further our commitment to ensure that employees are paid for the work they perform,” said Paul Valenti, Department of Human Rights director. “Employers can commit wage theft in multiple ways. They can refuse to play an employee for hours worked, pay less than minimum wage, not pay overtime or not provide final paychecks. Our aim has been to give workers an avenue to pursue these injustices.”
The county’s ordinance went into effect on Jan. 1, 2016, and has led to the recovery of more than $390,000 in unpaid or underpaid wages. Commissioners passed the amendments Jan. 28, and they went into effect on Jan. 30.
Workers who believe they’ve performed uncompensated work worth more than $60 can file a wage theft complaint at no charge at www.pinellascounty.org/forms/wage-theft.htm.
Information about the recent amendments and a link to frequently asked questions about the ordinance can be found at www.pinellascounty.org/Humanrights/wage_theft.htm.
Employers or employees may also call the Office of Human Rights at 727-464-4880.
Citizens' Academy offers behind-the-scenes look at juvenile justice
Pinellas County, in partnership with the Department of Juvenile Justice, will host a free, eight-week Juvenile Justice Citizens’ Academy on Thursday evenings from March 26-May 14. Participants will have the opportunity to meet professionals who work in the juvenile justice system.
Applications can be found at pinellascounty.org/justice/JJCA.htm. The academy is open to all adult residents. The deadline to apply for the program is Friday, March 13.
A citizens’ academy is a civic education program that helps promote informed and involved citizenship. Participants must attend a minimum of six out of the eight sessions to receive a certificate.
Each week, the class will meet at a different facility for an up-close view of how services are provided in Pinellas County for detained and at-risk youth and their families. Topics to be discussed include prevention, civil citation, probation, residential commitment, community-based programs, Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, Pinellas Regional Detention Center, Unified Family Court, the State Attorney’s Office and the Public Defender’s Office.