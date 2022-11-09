BAY PINES — Due to potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System’s C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center and all other outlying clinics will be closed all day starting Thursday.
The scope of these closures may change. In addition to the closures above, the following areas on the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center will be closed through Nov. 10:
• The St. Petersburg Regional Office will be closed for face-to-face appointments. Veterans may schedule a virtual appointment with a Regional Office representative through the VERA system
• The Bay Pines National Cemetery. Visitations will resume Friday and burial services will resume Saturday.
Veterans Day ceremony postponed
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System also announced that it is postponing its Veterans Day ceremony to Sunday, Nov. 13.
The ceremony, which will be the first one held in-person since 2019, will take place at the C.W.Y VA Medical Center, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. at the courtyard behind bldg. 37.
The ceremony will be conducted rain or shine, except in an instance of extreme weather. Veterans, their loved ones, and the general public are all welcome to attend this event.
In recognition of the origins of Veterans Day, the ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. This year will mark the first in-person Veterans Day ceremony since 2019. There will also be a static display of antique military vehicles, a presentation of colors by MacDill Air Force Base’s Honor Guard, and more.