A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Morbius’
Genre: Superhero film
Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Rated: PG-13
One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil — or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
The film is scheduled to be released April 1 by Sony Pictures.
‘The Contractor’
Genre: War and action
Cast: Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Florian Munteanu, and Kiefer Sutherland
Director: Tarik Saleh
Rated: R
Chris Pine stars in the action-packed thriller as Special Forces Sgt. James Harper, who is involuntarily discharged from the Army and cut off from his pension.
In debt, out of options and desperate to provide for his family, Harper contracts with a private underground military force. When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself hunted and on the run, caught in a dangerous conspiracy and fighting to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.
The film is scheduled to be released to theaters and on-demand on April 1 by Paramount Pictures.
‘The Bubble’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Kate McKinnon, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz
Director: Judd Apatow
Rated: R
“The Bubble” is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.
The film is scheduled to be released by Netflix on April 1.
‘Better Nate Than Ever’
Genre: Musical family comedy
Cast: Rueby Wood, Joshua Bassett, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow, and Norbert Leo Butz
Director: Tim Federle
Rated: PG
Nate, a 13-year-old, has big Broadway dreams. But when he isn't cast in the school play, he and his best friend Libby sneak off to the Big Apple, where he's unexpectedly reunited with his long-lost Aunt Heidi. Together they must prove that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.
The film is set to be released as a Disney+ original film on April 1.
‘Apollo 10½’
Genre: Animated science fiction
Cast: Glen Powell, Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Josh Wiggins
Director: Richard Linklater
Rated: PG-13
“Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood” tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives — the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas, who has intergalactic dreams of his own.
Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater’s own life, the film is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure.
The film will debut on Netflix on April 1.
‘You Won’t Be Alone’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Noomi Rapace, Anamaria Marinca, Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud and Sara Klimoska
Director: Goran Stolevski
Rated: R
Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th century Macedonia, “You Won’t Be Alone” follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit.
Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.
The film will be released theatrically April 1 by Focus Features.
‘Barbarians’
Genre: Home invasion thriller
Cast: Iwan Rheon, Will Kemp, Tom Cullen, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Ines Spiridonov, Connor Swindells, and Tommy McDonnell
Director: Charles Dorfman
Not rated
Set over 24 hours, “Barbarians” sees a dinner party take a nightmarish turn when the doorbell rings. As manners give way to madness, an evening of celebration descends into a dark night of terror, and a civilized dinner party turns out to be anything but.
The film will be released in theaters and on-demand April 1.
