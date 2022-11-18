Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory

NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss.
The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a National Historical Landmark, opened its doors for business this past summer after a yearslong restoration effort by owner Jim Gunderson, who also owns and restored the 1883 Lakeside Inn in Mount Dora.
The Hacienda was completed in 1926, built on land owned by James Meighan, a local real estate magnate.
“There was nothing here. It takes a certain kind of pioneer spirit to see something where there was nothing but mosquitos and swamps,” said Tomás Monzón, curator and executive director of the West Pasco Historical Society and Museum.
But James had a trump card up his sleeve: His brother, Thomas, was a leading man in movies during that era.
“Thomas Meighan was kind of a poster child for the city. It was in the papers every time he came to town,” Monzón said. “Because Thomas was such a big deal, his friends started coming here — movie stars, people in the industry.”
At that time, New Port Richey was slated to become the Hollywood of the East, Gunderson said. Charlie Chaplin, Gloria Swanson and a host of other luminaries stayed there; the comedian Ed Wynn delivered the dedication speech at the hotel’s opening. Pictures of the stars and other figures of the day dot the building’s lobby and other public and private areas.
“It was a haven for people from the movies, theatre, Broadway,” he said. “Athletes.” And yes, most likely, gangsters. Gunderson said he so far never found the elusive tunnels rumored to be used by rumrunners to bring their wares to town, but he suspects the talk about organized crime figures hanging their hats in the Hacienda is rooted in truth.
The hotel, which was always a seasonal spot for wealthy out-of-towners, remained open after the Crash of 1929, but as the effects of the Great Depression chipped away at prosperity in New Port Richey, the Hacienda’s glitzy reputation dimmed as well. During the following decades the building changed owners several times, and even morphed into an assisted-living facility. The city of New Port Richey purchased the building in 2003, but once again an economic downturn interfered with best-laid plans, and the city passed the baton to Gunderson in 2018.
Restoration takes years
It took three years to restore the building to its former glory, largely because the effort involved completely rebuilding most of the structure: “Everything had to be completely gutted; we replaced 85% of the internal structure of the building,” Gunderson said. Additionally, the hotel needed to have modern amenities such as HVAC, Wi-Fi, cable, phones and public restrooms, none of which existed in the 1920s; and safety and accessibility features. Yet, he said, “Everything had to fit into the original footprint.”
“The biggest challenge I faced,” he said, “was just finding engineers. Structural engineers, electrical engineers — they’re just not set up (for this kind of work), they’re used to seeing modern plans. But it’s not like building a new building. We (his company and construction team) had to do some of the design ourselves.”
In the end, however, “If you’d been here in 1929 and came in today, by and large you would recognize it,” said Gunderson. The lobby, for example, features the original fireplace; the bar and front desk are crafted from wood taken from inside the original building. The dining room is in its original spot; the patio blends seamlessly into Sims Park and evokes images of high-society ladies and gents enjoying cocktails in the Florida sunshine. Those images also abound in the photos from the era that dot the building, including the spacious lobby where “conversation groupings” encourage patrons to relax.
“There is no TV here,” Rafe Banks, front desk manager, told the Suncoast News about the Hacienda lobby. “This is designed for people to come and enjoy each other.”
“This is different from what I call a ‘convenience hotel,’ where people just want a place to spend the night, and they go into town and eat and then come back and watch TV,” said Gunderson. “This is for people who want to spend time here. They can sit with coffee, or at night with a cocktail, and talk. And talk. And talk.”
While “Florida is very different than it was even 40 years ago,” he said, noting that the days of wealthy people from other climes booking rooms for an entire season are for the most part long gone, the Hacienda fits nicely into the burgeoning “boutique hotel” industry that caters to people who want to immerse themselves in a home away from home.
“I just want people to enjoy a building that has been here for 95 years,” Gunderson said, “whether for lunch or for a few days.
“I’d like it to be a hub for the community,” he added. “I see the hotel as an extension of the community. I want people to come here to visit the hotel, and I want them to stay at the hotel so that they can experience all New Port Richey has to offer.”
“The renovation is amazing,” said Monzón, and he believes it not only evokes the past, but has significance for the present and future.
“There are young kids who never saw it open,” he said, “and for them it is exciting. New Port Richey is a small town, and for kids to see there was a connection to Hollywood and famous people is a big deal.
“And there are people here who had their proms, weddings, dances — for many people who lived here or still lived here, it’s where they made very special memories.”
Gunderson concurs. “People who are still around remember coming here as children. Hotels were witness to many important events for generations of people,” he said. “I’m really just a caretaker. This hotel will be around for many more years than I will. It’s my responsibility to maintain it, and hopefully pass it on.”