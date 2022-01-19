A number of new movies will be released this week, including the following films opening in theaters or debuting via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘The King’s Daughter’
- Genre: Action, adventure and fantasy
- Cast: Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, William Hurt, Rachel Griffiths, and Fan Bingbing
- Director: Sean McNamara
- Rated: PG
Known as The Sun King, Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan) is the most powerful and influential monarch on the planet. Obsessed with his own mortality and the future of France, Louis turns to his spiritual advisor, Père La Chaise (William Hurt), and the royal physician to help him obtain the key to immortality. Believing a mermaid (Fan Bingbing) contains a force that grants everlasting life, Louis commissions a young sea captain to search the seas and capture the mystical creature. Further complicating his plans is his orphaned daughter, Marie-Josèphe (Kaya Scodelario), who returns to court with an abundance of elegance and an inherent defiance of authority. With a rare solar eclipse approaching, Louis will discover where his daughter’s true loyalties lie as he races against time to extract the mermaid’s life-giving force.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 21 by Gravitas Ventures.
‘Redeeming Love’
- Genre: Western romantic drama
- Cast: Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis and Logan Marshall-Green
- Director: D. J. Caruso
- Rated: PG-13
Based on the bestselling novel by Francine Rivers, “Redeeming Love” is a powerful story of relentless love and perseverance as a young couple’s relationship clashes with the harsh realities of the California Gold Rush of 1850.
It is a life- changing story of the power of unconditional and all-consuming love. “Redeeming Love” shows there is no brokenness that love can’t heal.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on Jan. 21
‘The Tiger Rising’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Christian Convery, Madalen Mills, Katharine McPhee, Sam Trammell, Dennis Quaid and Queen Latifah
- Director: Ray Giarratana
- Rated: PG
Queen Latifah and Dennis Quaid star in this beloved tale based on the New York Times best-selling book by Kate DiCamillo.
When 12-year-old Rob Horton (Christian Convery) discovers a caged tiger in the woods near his home, his imagination runs wild and life begins to change in the most unexpected ways. With the help of a wise and mysterious maid, Willie May (Queen Latifah) and the stubborn new girl in school (Madalen Mills), he navigates through childhood memories, heartache, and wondrous adventures in this heartwarming adaptation.
The film will be released in theaters Jan. 21through Paramount.
‘Munich – The Edge of War’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Jeremy Irons, George MacKay, Jannis Niewöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Jessica Brown Findlay, Anjli Mohindra, and Ulrich Matthes
- Director: Christian Schwochow
- Rated: PG-13
It is Autumn 1938 and Europe stands on the brink of war. Adolf Hitler is preparing to invade Czechoslovakia and Neville Chamberlain's government desperately seeks a peaceful solution.
With the pressure building, Hugh Legat, British civil servant; and Paul von Hartmann, German diplomat, travel to Munich for the emergency conference. As negotiations begin, the two old friends find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge and very real danger. With the whole world watching, can war be averted and, if so, at what cost?
The film will be released in select theaters Jan. 21 before debuting on Netflix.
‘Warhunt’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Mickey Rourke, Robert Knepper, Jackson Rathbone, and Josh Burdett
- Director: Mauro Borrelli
- Rated: R
A military commander (Mickey Rourke) dispatches an elite team of American soldiers on a deadly rescue mission after a WWII plane crashes. Trapped behind enemy lines in Germany's Black Forest, the men are confronted by a coven of witches.
The film will be in select theaters and on Video on Demand Jan. 21 by Saban/Lionsgate.
‘A Shot through the Wall’
- Genre:
- Cast: Kenny Leu, Ciara Renee, Clifton Davis, Lynn Chen, Tzi Ma, Derek Goh, and Dan Lauria
- Director: Aimee Long
- Not rated
After an accidental shooting of an innocent Black man in Brooklyn, Chinese-American police officer Mike Tan must wade through his profound guilt as he attempts to navigate the complicated worlds of media, justice, and racial politics.
The film will be released Jan 21 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Aline’
- Genre: Musical and dramady
- Cast: Valérie Lemercier, Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté
- Director: Valérie Lemercier
- Rated: PG-13
The youngest of a hardworking French-Canadian couple’s 14 children is propelled to global music superstardom in “Aline,” a fictional musical dramedy freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, written, directed and starring two-time César Award winner Valérie Lemercier.
The film will be released Jan. 21 by Roadside Attractions.