TAMPA — Still reeling from the overwhelming success of their headlining slot at Riot Fest in Chicago in September 2022, Yellowcard is on the road for their first tour in six years. The band will perform Sunday, July 23, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $25.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Celebrating its breakthrough album “Ocean Avenue,” released in July 2003, Ryan Key (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass) kicked off a North American tour recently with a July 5 show in Baltimore.
Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life will support the Tampa date.
“Announcing a Yellowcard tour is something I never thought we would get to do again,” said Key. “Much less, a tour with bands of this caliber made up of such amazing people and good friends. Being given the opportunity to play music together again is truly a gift that we are not taking for granted. We are going to make these shows extremely special for all of the fans who we have missed so much these last six years.”
Certified double platinum in the United States by the RIAA, gold in Canada, and silver in the U.K., “Ocean Avenue” solidified Yellowcard’s indelible mark on the music world. The undying esteem that the album owns has not diminished in the 20 years since its release. With signature singles “Way Away,” “Only One” and the title track “Ocean Avenue” among the 13 tracks, it not only marks their entrance into the mainstream but also the stratospheric success of the band whose subsequent albums cemented the band’s legacy in the history of alternative music.
Tallahassee-based Mayday Parade formed in 2005. They released “Tales Told by Dead Friends,” their debut EP, in 2006. The following year saw them release their debut album, “A Lesson in Romantics,” on Fearless Records. They signed with Atlantic Records in 2009 and released their second studio album, “Anywhere but Here.”
Mayday Parade’s most recent album, “What It Means to Fall Apart,” was released in 2021.
Founded in 1995, Story of the Year’s first commercial success came in 2003 with the release of “Page Avenue,” their debut album. The album included the singles "Until the Day I Die" and "Anthem of Our Dying Day."