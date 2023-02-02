TAMPA — Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will perform Wednesday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
It is fall 2019, and Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams — having just completed months of touring — celebrate the milestone with a live recording at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York. According to Royal Potato Family, their record label, the husband-and-wife team were busy mapping out big plans for the following year before the pandemic changed everything.
Campbell awoke the morning of March 16 with a persistent cough and a fever. The night before, he had performed at New York’s Beacon Theatre. His bout with COVID lasted several weeks, leaving him quarantined alone in Woodstock. Williams, meanwhile, was quarantined and worrying in New York City.
“For the past two weeks, I’ve been struggling to stay alive,” Campbell told Rolling Stone magazine at the time.
Fast forward to autumn 2022: Campbell and Williams finally rejoin audiences, planning the delayed rollout of “Live at Levon’s!” The album is a souvenir for fans of the duo’s powerful live shows, featuring unreleased new songs, old favorites that allow the band to stretch out, plus some unexpected cover tunes.
As accomplished as they are in the studio, onstage is where it all comes together for Campbell and Williams. “I’ll never forget the first time I experienced this as a child and knew my lot in life was set,” said Williams. “The only reason I am a singer is because of the indefinable spark that happens with the giving and receiving of your most intimate selves, back and forth, between the artist on stage and the audience there in the room. … Recording is only an excuse to get to bring the material to a live audience.”
Said Campbell: “This thing that Teresa and I do, though born on the back porch in Tennessee, was honed for public consumption during the wonderful years we spent making music in Levon’s barn. There’s magic between those wooden walls, a comfortable environment where there’s no distance between performer and audience. Any event in there is a complete communal experience where there’s no hierarchy, no pressure or attempt at inhibition, just a great place to enjoy all the benefits of music making. When the idea came up for us to do a live record there was no question as to what the venue should be.”
Campbell is a multi-instrumentalist-singer-songwriter and Williams an acclaimed singer and guitarist. They released their eponymous debut in 2015, having spent seven years playing in Levon Helm’s band. They also played with Phil Lesh, Little Feat, Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady.
They have developed a reputation for their pure musicality. Campbell has revealed himself as a true songwriting force, while Williams’ vocal performances offer both a fragility and ferocity, as she interprets each lyric with emotional nuance and raw honesty.