Police chief: Guards “saved dozens of lives” disarming man at Tampa strip club
Security guards at a Tampa strip club disarmed and detained a man attempting to enter the club with a gun and two fully loaded magazines in his pocket, prompting praise from Tampa’s police chief that there is “no question” that the guards “saved dozens of lives.”
A release from the Tampa Police Department stated that a man pulled up to the Mons Venus club, 2040 Dale Mabry Highway, in a silver pickup truck around 1:15 a.m. on March 19. The man was wearing a red and black devil mask and had the words “kill” and “darkk one” on his arms.
He walked toward the entrance with a firearm in one hand and a flashlight in the other.
Upon seeing the gun, a security guard intercepted the suspect and knocked the weapon out of his hand. A single round from the suspect’s gun struck the front door of the venue.
No one was injured in the club, but one of three security guards involved in the altercation suffered minor injuries.
Michael Rudman, 44, was arrested and faces numerous charges. Police said they later found additional ammunition, knives and firearm accessories in Rudman’s truck.
Rudman's motive for Sunday's incident is unknown and is still under investigation. However, detectives have learned that Rudman had visited the club the night prior.
"There is no question that the security guards who disarmed this suspect saved dozens of lives through their heroic acts, and I am thankful that our officers were able to take this individual into custody before he had the chance to
carry out whatever he had planned," said Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. "We will continue to actively and thoroughly investigate this case to get a better understanding of what led up to this thwarted incident."
Rudman was being held at the Falkenburg Road Jail with no bond.
He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order. Rudman had previously been served with a Risk Protection Order last year by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Rudman has previously faced charges including domestic violence, battery, reckless driving and DUI in Pinellas County.
Video from the incident is available at the following link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XCbinpL4lU
Police say Rudman was wearing a devil mask.
Police say Rudman had the words “dark one” and “kill” on his arms.