ST. PETERSBURG — DJ and electronic music producer Jai Wolf will perform Friday, Aug. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
After hundreds of millions of streams on indie-dance anthems like “Indian Summer” and “Starlight,” blockbuster festival sets from Indio to India, and co-signs from the likes of Skrillex and Odesza, it’s clear from the opening notes of Jai Wolf’s long-awaited debut album “The Cure to Loneliness” that he sees the expectations around his name as an opportunity to challenge convention.
“The Cure to Loneliness,” released in 2019, finds Jai Wolf completing his evolution from upstart bedroom remixer to future bass DJ and builder of lush musical worlds. Still dancefloor-focused, some tracks on the LP offer more angular riffage, while maintaining the melodious polish and evocative grooves fans have known in the past.
“In my heart, this album is me,” said Jai Wolf. “From the sounds to the lyrics, it’s everything that I’ve always wanted to do.”
Taking a different approach to many of his contemporaries under the wing of indie darling label Mom+Pop, Jai Wolf largely eschewed singles over the course of two years to patiently craft “The Cure to Loneliness.” The result is a thoughtfully framed, confidently expressed musical vision that will tug at heartstrings for many years.