CareerSource to host jobs fair
ST. PETERSBURG — CareerSource Pinellas will host a Community Resource Fair to provide job seekers with one-stop access to employers willing to hire individuals who were previously incarcerated.
Co-hosted with Pinellas County Urban League, the event will take place on Tuesday, June 14, at St. Petersburg College Midtown, 1300 22nd St. S.
Participating employers will include FedEx Ground. Bama Sea Products, Molex, Pinellas County Government, TSE Industries, Neighborly Care Network, Freedom Square of Seminole and Southeast Entergy Consultants.
Registration is not necessary. For information, contact Melissa Ehrhardt at 727-608-2426 or mehrhardt@careersourcepinellas.com.
Tax Collector website has new look
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas has rolled out a new website with a new and new address. The long-standing taxcollect.com site has now become pinellastaxcollector.gov.
The site also features a new virtual service center where customers can pay property taxes, renew their license and registration, surrender a license plate, and more. The online service center also guides customers to the
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle's MyDMV portal which offers additional online services related to driver licenses and registrations.
Visitors to the new site will also find information about the tax collector offices' career opportunities, community involvement, and other office updates.
Emergency rental assistance closed
The Pinellas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now closed to new applications. The remaining funds available for the program are anticipated to be exhausted on the applications that are currently under review.
Applications already submitted will continue to be processed over the next several weeks, but funding is not guaranteed for all remaining applicants or for all requested months of assistance. Priority will go to applicants with an active eviction filed in court and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median income.
Funding for the program is jointly administered by Pinellas County and the city of St. Petersburg.
For other housing and renter resources, residents can visit rent.pinellas.gov.
Hurricane Preparedness Day
Hurricane prep event in Lealman
Hurricane season is here, and Pinellas County will host a free Hurricane Preparedness Day event on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lealman Exchange, 5175 45th St. N, St. Petersburg.
Event highlights will include presentations by local experts on important storm-related topics including hurricane planning for pets, Pinellas County flood risks and the 9-1-1 Regional Communications Center and County Information Center. There will also be information on how to find your evacuation zone, learn about zone changes and register for special needs assistance.
Free hurricane kits will be offered while supplies last, as well as free hot dogs, snow cones and refreshments.
Free vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine and boosters will be offered, along with flu vaccine and Hepatitis A vaccine.
Free pet services such as microchips, rabies vaccine, tags and licensing also will be offered.
More information about preparing for hurricane season is at storm.pinellascounty.org.
Fertilizer restrictions in place for summer
Pinellas County’s rainy season fertilizer restrictions began June 1 and will last through Sept. 30. Lawn and landscape fertilizers with nitrogen or phosphorus may not be sold or used through Sept. 30.
Phosphorus may not be used any time of year unless a soil test confirms the need.
Pinellas County recommends using summer-safe lawn care products and landscaping best management practices to keep a healthy landscape during the summer. Those include:
• Looking for products with “0-0” as the first two numbers on the fertilizer label.
• Applying iron to keep lawns green during the summer without increasing growth.
• Using compost to enrich soil.
• Setting lawn mower blade heights between 3½ to 4 inches for St. Augustine and Bahia turf to encourage deep roots that resist drought, fungus and pests.
• Watering no more than ½”-¾” of irrigation twice a week and following watering restrictions.
• Ensuring an irrigation rain shutoff device is installed and working properly. Shut off irrigation system when rainfall is sufficient.
• Buying plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate and planting them in places that suit their sun and water needs.