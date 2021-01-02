Disaster risk survey now open to residents and businesses
Pinellas County has launched a new Disaster Risk Survey as part of an effort to understand the community’s vulnerabilities to a major disaster. Residents and Pinellas County business owners can access the survey by visiting https://www.opentownhall.com/10050.
A major disaster in this context, is defined as a large-scale natural or man-made disaster, that could cause massive-scale reconstruction of our buildings and infrastructure; redevelopment of neighborhoods; and/or recovery of our families and businesses.
The survey is a part of Pinellas County’s post-disaster redevelopment planning efforts, which is supported by a recent $75,000 Resilience Planning Grant awarded to the county by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, under the State of Florida’s Florida Resilient Coastlines Program. The grant funding is being used to identify local community’s vulnerabilities. The aftermath of a major disaster event such as a hurricane is extremely complicated and could mean several months or years of recovery. This could disproportionately impact some of our families, neighborhoods and businesses, based on several factors such as income, locational risks, presence of young children or elderly, etc.
Identifying the risks and critical concerns that we might face following a major disaster, will enable us to plan and prepare for the potential outcomes. Identifying factors that make some of our communities and businesses more vulnerable, will help us plan how to extend much needed support and address issues that can improve their capacity for a successful and speedy recovery. Therefore, getting your feedback is extremely critical for the success of this effort.
In addition to the community vulnerability analysis, the Resilience Planning Grant is being used to evaluate the County’s Comprehensive Plan’s Coastal Management Element to identify policies that help address flood. The Resilience Planning Grant is provided by the State of Florida to promote community-resiliency planning and supports projects that address risks associated with floods, other disasters and changing coastal conditions.
The time-frame for the grant is from Aug. 31 to June 30, 2021.
Pinellas County Tax Collector to consolidate offices
Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas announces that after much consideration, the Skyway office, 1067 62nd Ave. S. in St. Petersburg, will consolidate with the new full-service South County office in January.
The Skyway office lease is up for renewal. The Skyway location serves significantly fewer customers than other tax collector locations — around 14% of the total appointments. It was determined it would make sense both financially and operationally to consolidate the two locations.
By eliminating the need to pay rent, utilities, and other operational expenses at the Skyway location, taxpayers will save nearly $230,000 annually.
Each year, all unused tax collector funds are returned to the Board of County Commissioners and the various taxing authorities, greatly benefiting the entire county, including the city of St. Petersburg.
"This decision was not made lightly, and many factors came into play," Thomas said. "Our main priority is always to provide excellent service to our community. This move will not only save the taxpayers money, it will also allow us to enhance the level of service we offer by having the best resources available, in one location, to serve the residents at the southern end of the county."
The Skyway office will officially close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Customers are encouraged visit taxcollect.com, as it offers numerous online services as well as information from frequently asked questions and operational updates.