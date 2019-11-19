CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners agreed unanimously Nov. 12 in two separate votes to select next year’s leaders.
Commission Chair Karen Seel passed the gavel to current Vice-chair Pat Gerard, so she could nominate Gerard to serve as chair in 2020. Commissioner Janet Long seconded that nomination.
Commissioner Charlie Justice nominated Commissioner Dave Eggers to be the new vice-chair. Long and Commissioner Ken Welch seconded that motion.
Gerard and Eggers have served on the commission since 2014. Gerard represents District 2 and Eggers represents District 4.
Gerard is the former mayor of Largo. She was elected to that position in 2006, 2009 and 2012. She also served on the city’s commission for two three-year terms, starting in 2000.
Eggers is the former mayor of Dunedin. He was elected as mayor in 2009 and 2012. Prior to that, he served on the city commission, winning elections in 2003 and 2006.
Gerard has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a Master of Arts in rehabilitation counseling both from the University of South Florida in Tampa. She has worked with victims of assault, domestic violence and homelessness. She began her career 38 years ago working with chronically mentally ill in a community-based rehabilitation program.
She served as a victim advocate for Largo police from 1984-1986. From 1986-1992, she was director of the spouse abuse shelter of Religious Community Services. Since 1992, he has worked with Family Resources, serving as chief operating officer. She is currently chief grants officer.
Gerard and her husband, Eric, have one daughter.
Eggers has a Bachelor of Science in engineering degree, specializing in civil engineering, from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. He has a Master of Business Administration degree in finance and marketing from the University of Pittsburg in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
He worked as a strategic planner and operations manager for US Steel and National Steel before relocating to Florida where he began his career as a commercial real estate agent. He opened Centerpointe Realty in Dunedin in 1988.
During his more than 30 years of work in the real estate, he has marketed owner’s properties and assisted corporations in relocating. He has worked with numerous companies to buy and lease office, industrial and retail properties.
Eggers and his wife, Becky, have a son and daughter, as well as two four-legged children.
The selection of next year’s chair and vice-chair came close to the end of very long meeting, so there was little discussion or comment. Eggers did say thanks to his fellow commissioners.
“Thank you all,” he said. “I appreciate your confidence.”
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.