Earn while you learn at Pinellas Technical College
Pinellas Technical College will hold an Apprenticeship Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at PTC’s Clearwater Campus, 6100 154th Ave. North. Representatives from manufacturing, construction, childcare and information technology industries will attend.
Pinellas Technical College, CareerSource and St. Petersburg College are hosting the Career Fair to educate youth in the community about many different career paths that allow them to earn money while attending school. Attendees will also have a chance to tour Pinellas Technical College, Clearwater and explore different apprenticeship programs.
Pinellas Technical College provides 11 Apprenticeship Programs, with close to 1,000 student apprentices. For more information, contact Mariana Leslie at lesliema@pcsb.org.
Medal of Honor recipients to visit with students
As part of the national Medal of Honor Conference taking place in Tampa, several Medal of Honor recipients will visit with students in Pinellas County Schools during October.
Earlier this school year, three Pinellas students were recognized for designing winning Medal of Honor Coins that were given to honorees. In September, Medal of Honor committee members visited Highland Lakes Elementary fourth-grader London Handy, Safety Harbor Middle seventh-grader Bryce Meier and Lakewood High School ninth-grader Isabella Croteau to celebrate their designs. The student winners will be recognized at the National Medal of Honor Convention.
Superintendent honored for efforts to educate Hispanic students
Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Michael Grego recently received the Education Leadership Award from the Hispanic Education Coalition of Palm Beach County. He was honored for promoting educational equity for Hispanic/Latino students Oct. 11 at the fifth annual Hispanic Leadership Awards Luncheon in West Palm Beach.
The award recognizes individuals who have made a difference in the lives of Hispanic students. Grego's honor specifically highlights his efforts to celebrate the achievement of Hispanic students by implementing the Maria Edmonds Hispanic Achievement Awards. The awards ceremony began in 2018. Last year, 465 high-achieving Hispanic students were honored at the second annual Maria Edmonds Hispanic Achievement Awards ceremony.
Pinellas County Schools schedules Choice Fairs
The application period for magnet, fundamental and career programs for next school year is Jan. 8-17, 2020. Pinellas County Schools has nearly 80 programs focused on students’ interests, talents and learning styles.
At Choice Fairs, families will have a chance to meet with program representatives and learn about magnet, fundamental and career programs. Fairs will be held:
• Oct. 29: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Countryside High, 3000 State Road 580, Clearwater
• Nov. 2: 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Pinellas Park High, 6305 118th Ave., Largo
• Nov. 4: 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lakewood High, 1400 54th Ave. S, St. Petersburg
Families will also have opportunities to visit schools and explore programs in more detail at Discovery Nights, which will be held Oct. 30-Dec. 20. Additional information will be posted at www.pcsb.org/choice. For more information, call the Student Assignment Office at 727-588-6210.