Deputies have located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run along Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies assigned to its Major Accident Investigation Team responded about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to the scene of the incident. They said Felicia White, 46, was in a marked crosswalk walking northbound across 108th Avenue N.
Investigators said the truck was southbound on Gulf Boulevard and entered the left-turn lane to head eastbound at 108th Avenue N. The truck struck White in the crosswalk and fled.
White was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Dec. 8, PCSO reported that deputies had located the suspect vehicle, a 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado. No other details were provided about a suspected driver.
Anyone with information regarding the crash or vehicle is asked to call PCSO at 727-582-6200.