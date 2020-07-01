Man to receive Carnegie Medal for saving two children from drowning in St. Pete Beach

Scott Cooper, a sergeant at an Ocala correctional facility who saved two children from drowning in the Gulf of Mexico in St. Pete Beach, is one of 15 people who will be awarded the Carnegie Medal — the highest honor for civilian heroism in the U.S. and Canada.
The Carnegie Medal is given to those who risk their lives while saving or attempting to save the lives of others, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
According to his award profile, Cooper was fishing on Oct. 13, 2018, from a St. Pete Beach dock when he heard shouting and saw a boy, 5, near a jetty, struggling to stay afloat in the water.
Cooper climbed onto the dock’s railing and then also spotted a girl, 12, a few feet from the boy. Despite no easy way out of the water, which was murky, deep, and had a strong current, Cooper jumped into the water and submerged. After he surfaced, the boy climbed onto him, submerging him several times. Cooper resurfaced again, and used each arm to hold onto one of the children, while moving a short distance to the dock. Others on the dock lifted the boy from the water. Unable to lift the girl up, Cooper moved her toward the large rocks that made up the jetty. He helped her climb up onto them, and others helped her to safety. Cooper pushed away from the rocks, and floating on his back and kicking, reached shallow water where he was able to wade ashore. Cooper ingested water and sustained lacerations to his hands and feet; he recovered.
Cooper will receive a financial grant for his efforts.