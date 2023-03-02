Dodge truck sought in hit-and-run fatality on Hillsborough Ave.

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a Feb. 18 fatal hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on E. Hillsborough Avenue west of Pasadena Drive.
Troopers said a vehicle was westbound on Hillsborough around 7:20 p.m. when it struck a 61-year-old Plant City man walking on the shoulder. The vehicle fled westbound on Hillsborough.
Vehicle parts located near the crash scene indicate that the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2002-2005 model Dodge Ram or Dodge Dakota, missing its right-side mirror and right front headlight.
The pedestrian died at the scene.