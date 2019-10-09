SEMINOLE – The city of Seminole is debt free after making its final payment of approximately $945,000 on its bonded debt at the end of September.
Seminole leaders and staff celebrated the city’s new debt-free status Oct. 1 at Seminole City Hall, where city council members tore up a mock version of the city’s loan agreement.
According to this mock agreement, which read “Paid in Full” across the center, since 2014 the city has paid back an approximately $4.62 million Capital Improvement Refunding Bond and Revenue Bond over five years.
In an April email to the Beacon, City Manager Ann Toney-Deal wrote that “the debt was issued in 2014 to fund renovations to the community building at City Park, which is home to the Parkview Room and the Seminole Historical Society, and to favorably refinance 2009 debt that was used for the construction of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and Public Works Administration Building.”
In an Oct. 7 email to the Beacon, she wrote, “For the city of Seminole to be debt free is a major accomplishment that is a positive reflection of the fiscal practices of our city council.”
At the Oct. 1 celebration, Mayor Leslie Waters said, “This is a testament to not only city management and all the directors of the city and the oversight, of course, of the council.”
She added, “We are some of the lucky few that are standing here that have been part of Seminole government for 49 years that have gotten us here and that is a proud moment.”