Commission honors outgoing LHS principal
LARGO — The City Commission honored Bradley Finkbiner, principal of Largo High School, who is retiring after 37 years with Pinellas County schools.
In a proclamation issued by the commission at its June 7 meeting, Finkbiner was commended for leading the school “through important milestones, including the $63 million construction of a new campus, managing the facility as a shelter during Hurricane Irma, and traversing the challenges of a global pandemic.”
The proclamation also noted that, while principal, Finkbiner increased the graduation rate from 76% to 97% and maintained successful ExCEL and International Baccalaureate programs.
Separately, Commissioner Jamie Robinson recognized graduating LHS senior Elizabeth Piehl, who has served the Largo Youth Leadership Council for the past four years and served as chair for the 2021-22 year.
Largo nonprofit wins $25,000 State Farm grant
LARGO — Local nonprofit Ready for Life is among six Florida organizations to be selected for grants of $25,000 from the State Farm Neighborhood Assist programs.
Ready for Life provides support, resources, and guidance to help former foster care youth successfully transition to adulthood.
The organization was among the “Top 100” finalists that received more than 2 million votes from the public this spring in support of the finalists’ causes.
State Farm is awarding $2.5 million nationwide to celebrate the company’s 100th anniversary.
Largo Fire Rescue to hold hurricane expo
LARGO — Largo Fire Rescue will host a free hurricane preparedness expo Saturday, July 16, 9-11 a.m., in the Jenkins Wing of the Largo Public Library. The expo will share information on how to be prepared before, during and after a storm with information including disaster kits and where to find shelter. Chief Meteorologist Denis Philips of ABC Action News Tampa Bay will join the event for a meet-and-greet with attendees, along with various agencies and businesses on site to share preparedness tips.
The first 200 attendees will receive a free hurricane prep starter kit and can also enter to win hurricane preparedness raffle prizes.
Kiwanis donates school supplies
The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas recently donated school supplies to three Largo area schools: Mildred Helms Elementary School, Fugitt Elementary School, and Ridgecrest Elementary School.
The club raised funds for the supplies at an annual pancake breakfast at the Clearwater Historical Society Museum, the site of the first school in Pinellas County. Village Inn of Largo graciously donated the pancake batter for the event.
Largo offers no-interest fixup loans
LARGO — The Housing Services department is offering residents zero percent deferred mortgages for a variety of home improvements.
No minimum credit score is required, and after 15 years, for homeowners who keep their homes, the loan is forgiven.
To be eligible, homeowners must live within Largo city limits, own and live in the home as a primary residence, have a primary household income that cannot exceed income limits for the program, and have equity in their property.
The property cannot be in a Special Flood Hazard Area and mortgage and property tax payments must be up to date.
Applicants may also be eligible for an energy grant of up to $5,000 and a barrier removal grant of up to $5,000. Mobile homes built after June 1994 may also be eligible for limited improvements.
To get pre-qualified, email Housing@largo.com or call (727)586-7489 Ext. 7314. For more information and to explore other housing programs, including the City’s Down Payment Assistance Program, visit Largo.com/Housing.