INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The city’s tax rate will remain at 1.83 mills for the new fiscal year, which began Oct. 1.
Both the 2019-2020 fiscal year tax rate and budget ordinances passed unanimously at the second and final reading and public hearing during a special meeting Sept. 17.
At 1.83 mills, “the total estimated tax collection is $2,233,800 based on a 97 percent collection rate,” wrote Finance Director Dan Carpenter in a memorandum.
Carpenter said the proposed millage rate of 1.83 remains one of the lowest in Pinellas County, where millage rates range from 0.67 to 6.7.
New construction in the town is expected to generate more than $5.2 million in additional property tax revenues, according to City Manager Gregg Mims.
“Our reserve fund remains strong and is significantly higher than the national average,” wrote Mims in his Aug. 2 letter to the commissioners. “All of this is accomplished without the benefit of a storm water fee or imposing a utility tax.”
The final budget for fiscal year 2019-2020 is $6,655,340. The budget also includes the latest year-to-year capital plan that Mims expects will have an estimated reserve balance of $650,866 by 2025.
Highlights of the general fund budget include a number of changes:
• A $2,000 increase in the allocation to the Beach Art Center is included. A 3% cost of living increase is being granted to all non-charter employees and there is a 1.7% in employee insurance costs.
• Two part-time code enforcement officer positions will be replaced by one full-time code enforcement position. One full-time position in Public Services Administration and one full time position in public services parks budget will be eliminated as they were deemed superfluous.
• Additional funds for seasonal decorations and flags as well as $40,000 for drainage maintenance are also allocated.
• Funding for the installation of solar-powered lights at beach accesses and an upgrade to the electrical service at 12th Avenue Park is planned.
• Also, a 3.10% increase in the city’s service contract with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is allocated.
• The solid waste fund is $1.52 million, with no rate increase. There is a 6% increase in county tipping fee and a replacement truck is allocated.
• The 2020-2024 capital improvement plan includes annual funding for road reconstruction and for park maintenance and upgrades; $400,000 for continued drainage enhancement projects; $50,000 for Kolb Park gazebo reconstruction, and $50,000 for dune walkover reconstruction. The $238,000 for solar projects includes city hall, public services warehouse, Kolb Park restroom, nature preserve restroom, and the city museum.
Mayor Cookie Kennedy ended the meeting by reminding residents that 11 years ago the city of Indian Rocks Beach had only $146,000 in the bank and that the city had financial troubles.
“The fact that 11 years later the city now has in excess of $6 million in the bank speaks well to the efforts of the staff,” said Kennedy.