ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, Aug. 18, noon — Special feature: Classic Hollywood. Join us for a movie and free popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday Aug. 19, 11 a.m.— Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience – bring clean socks.
Monday, Aug. 21, 5:30 p.m. — Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Adrian Petrila.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and free popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, Aug. 24, 5 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Arts & Scraps. Come to the library and use our arts and crafts materials and your imagination to create anything you can dream up.
Friday, Aug. 25, noon — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and free popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday Aug. 26, 11 a.m.— Game On: BEAM. Try our all-ages interactive projector game system. This is a full body gaming experience – bring clean socks.
Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.