TREASURE ISLAND — A strip center in the heart of Treasure Island sold for $5.85 million, according to commercial real estate firm Marcus & Millichap.
A company tied to a South Florida-based investor Shlomo Melloul bought the Treasure Island Plaza — which sits on the north side of the causeway and across the street from the Thunderbird Beach Resort — and has plans to redevelop the shopping center into a mixed-use property with 12,000 square feet of retail and about 40 housing units above, according to a media release.
The 20,000 square-foot site at 118 107th Ave. was previously owned by Dowling Properties. It was built in 1981 and houses 11 tenants.
The sale closed June 30.
“Beachside retail properties along the barrier islands are extremely sought after in today’s market ... We continue to break pricing records when it comes to the sale of retail properties along the barrier islands,” said Marcus & Millichap senior associate Evan Cannan in a statement.