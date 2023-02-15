TREASURE ISLAND — While the city’s official seal already depicts a pirate and treasure chest with his ship, Gulf waters and palm trees in the distance, city commissioners weighed in on a new set of design concepts and slogans suggested as part of Treasure Island’s updated branding project.
During a Feb. 7 meeting, Em Schaefer, graphic designer with Inspire Placemaking Collective, the consultant working on the city’s rebranding, explained the team started “with a really robust community engagement.” Their study included an online interactive website, where they were able to engage with residents and visitors to collect data pertaining to their vision of Treasure Island.
She said they also attended the Barktoberfest community event and held stakeholder interviews. They then entered a phase where they explored a variety of options for designs, “and really had a fun time collaborating with your staff to really dive into the heart of this community, and listen to residents and what they told us they would like to see in the branding. We were able to gather a lot of information that guided us.”
One of the big takeaways was the public’s connection to the pirate theme and to the branding that already exists here, she said. In response to an online survey, 81% of respondents think the pirate theme, which is on the city seal, is extremely important or somewhat important to the branding, she noted.
Schaefer shared black-and-white design concepts with commissioners to gather their reactions and comments.
The first, Concept A, depicts three large rows of letters spelling out Treasure Island Florida, with a plume of sea oats coming out of the D in the word “Island.”
On one side of the word “Island” it says “Est.” with “1955” on the opposite side. Atop the word “Treasure” is the slogan, “You’re always home here.”
Another version of the same concept has the name Treasure Island in one row, with sea oats on either side, and a ship’s helm above the city’s name. “It celebrates the unique pirate theme in a more subtle way with a pirate font,” Schaefer said.
Concept B celebrates the idea of a ship and adventure, with a more modern letter font spelling out “Treasure Island Florida” on three lines, and a simplified silhouette of a ship’s sails and waves.
Option C depicts a ship’s anchor, with the first two letters in the name Treasure Island spelled out in a large “T-I” shaped anchor or fishhook; the complete name Treasure Island is set in the middle, with “Est.” on one side of the large “T-I” shaped anchor and “1955” on the other.
Concept D pays “a retro homage” to the city. “There’s a lot of vintage vibes in the city that are really fun, and people expressed to us they really love it,” Schaefer said. It shows stylized topography with a large lower case “t,” and the line crossing the “t” extending atop letters that read the rest of the name “reasure Island Florida.” Atop the line that crosses the large T is the helm or wheel of a ship.
Tag lines chosen by the designers were: “An Oasis That Feels Like Home,” “The True Treasure of Florida,” “Treasured Memories Live Here,” “You’re Always Home Here,” and “Authentically Florida.”
The goal is to provide versatility for the city’s brand, if used on a banner, mug, shirt or letterhead, Schaefer said. Once commissioners adopt a concept in black and white, the design consultant will add color palette variations.
Commissioners gave the design experts a treasure chest full of suggestions and comments.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel said she likes incorporation of sea oats in the designs, “but I don’t know if we need the ‘established 1955’ and I do not like the saying, ‘You’re Always Home Here.’”
Mayor Tyler Payne agreed. “I don’t either,” he said, referring to the tagline and establishment date. Commissioner Saleene Partridge joined the consensus against that tagline. Partridge said she liked Option A’s lettering, but doesn’t like the ship’s wheel or helm atop some of the options. She said it looks more like a Ferris wheel, and added she isn’t a big fan of the anchor or fishhook “T-I” in option C.
Another consensus reached by commissioners is the city is not old enough to note “established 1955” in its branding campaign. “I don’t think it’s necessary and not anything that’s impressive,” said Wetzel. Payne and Partridge agreed.
Commissioner John Doctor said he liked Concept A with the sea oats, but “as far as the tag lines go, I don’t necessarily care for the tag lines.”
Wetzel said when it comes to tag lines, the city should have something unique to where it’s located like “The Gem of the Gulf Coast.” She said she definitely doesn’t like the tag line “Authentically, Florida,” because it doesn’t fit the island.
“I like the idea of it, but I don’t know that we’re authentic. It’s a very wide concept of what authentically Florida is. I would think Everglades or Homosassa,” she said.
The consultants will now adopt the commissioners’ suggestions and return with a colorized revision for more comments before a concept is adopted.
Boyles promoted
Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles, who has held her post for almost 8 years and managed several major projects and grants for the city, will now share public works co-director duties with current the current head of the department, Michael Helfrich, who has held the post for nine years.
During the Feb. 7 meeting, city commissioners unanimously voted to amend the city budget to reflect two authorized positions for the Public Works Director classification.
“This request is to recognize and show the value in Stacy Boyles as our assistant public works director, because both she and the public works director have really taken a divide-and-conquer approach to getting everything done, and will continue to do that over the next few years,” said City Manager Amy Davis. “This is to recognize her value that she is bringing to the organization by having the Public Works Department be led by a co-public works director team.”
The city manager noted that the mechanics of the promotion is a budget amendment, because every year, the city budget shows authorized positions.
“I think this is very deserving,” said Payne. “I know that Stacey is a huge asset to our team, as is Mike, so I look forward to seeing you both leading the department. I think it’s a great idea, we certainly have enough to do in Public Works, so it’s certainly a really good idea.”
A second and final hearing to amend the city budget will be held Feb. 21.