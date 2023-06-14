TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners voted to take the first step towards bringing its parking enforcement into the 21st century, allocating funds for a pay-by-plate parking program that will first be kicked off in Sunset Beach and eventually include the entire island.
Pay-by-plate is an enhanced enforcement using technology, instead of pay-by-space, City Manager Amy Davis said. Lots citywide will be converted, and the program will also involve side street parking on Sunset Beach.
Davis said that on weekends and holidays, visitors to the island search the side streets for a parking space, rather than using for-pay lots, because it’s free and within walking distance to the beach. That is about to change with the pay-by-plate program.
According to a staff analysis, the only adjustment people will need to make is knowing their plate number, which can be conveniently stored within a user's profile in the ParkMobile app. Paying for on-street parking would be as easy as confirming the ParkMobile zone number, ensuring the user's license plate is entered into their user profile, choosing their time, and tapping "pay." That parking session would immediately appear as "paid" in the officers' enforcement software and the user would still be able to add time remotely to their parking session.
Plate-readers quickly scan each license plate as a specially-outfitted enforcement vehicle drives by. As the vehicle passes each car, it is constantly looking to see if each plate either currently has a paid parking session or is on the "white list" of resident vehicles.
During a June 6 meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to allocate $115,000 to cover the cost of purchasing the license plate readers, equipment and software to get the project going.
That’s more than the $72,000 the city had budgeted, Davis said, but operational savings and revenue will cover the gap.
Commissioner Beth Wetzel predicted parking revenue from the Sunset Beach area alone will pay for the cost of this program.
She said she also wanted to dispel rumors that the city is going to install sensor discs in the roadway, as is the practice in St. Pete Beach. “This program will have no discs, no hardware. We are going to use the existing signs that have the zone number and not marked-out parking spaces,” she said.
Finance Director Mike Munger told commissioners that parking conditions in the Sunset Beach area “have reached a point where minor, simple adjustments to the parking regulations are no longer having the desired effects. Neighborhood side-street regulations that have been implemented to preserve public safety, and maintain property access, have helped the situation, but significant issues still remain,” he said.
The new system will replace the manual, visual-based parking enforcement operation now in place.
Branding campaign proceeds
In soliciting residents to weigh in on the city’s branding campaign, Commissioner John Doctor recalled the adage that if you ask 50 people what they think, you’ll likely get 51 answers.
Such was the case when commissioners asked their constituents what images they would like the city to use to represent Treasure Island on shirts, posters, cups, banners and more.
In his background report on the branding campaign, Public Information Officer Jason Beisel said “the city currently does not have a tag line or branding logo; however, the city seal is commonly used throughout the community as our logo.”
The city’s popular seal will continue to be used alongside whatever image is chosen for the branding campaign.
“While keeping the current city seal, which ties us to a story of how the city got its name, the city is seeking to develop a brand to create an identity, enhance community pride and create a market presence for relocation, tourism and general perception,” he said.
City commissioners allocated $50,000 to hire Inspire Placemaking to design a logo, utilizing community input.
In surveying their constituents, commissioners heard many people liked the pirate theme, but it needs to be celebrated in a classy way, while others noted it is old fashioned and real pirates were not often nice.
While some residents felt it important to showcase palms and sunsets, others noted many coastal cities utilize those elements in their design so it seems repetitious. Some said natural wildlife like sea turtles and pelicans are important, but not unique enough to Treasure Island, while others felt use of some specific environmental elements, like sea oats, could be controversial and elicit arguments between preservationists versus those who want to see development.
Commissioners were presented with two options, with the winning choice being a pirate ship, with palm trees on shore, with or without seagulls flying aloft, against a bright orange sun.
Two taglines were forwarded to be voted on: “Little Salty. Lot of Soul” and “Paradise Found.”
Commissioner Beth Wetzel said the choices came a long way from the first time ideas were presented. She said she sent emails and received feedback “ranging from I hate all of them to I love all of them, so it’s so subjective.”
People can vote on one of the taglines on the city’s website at mytreasureisland.org.