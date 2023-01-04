INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Guilty Sea Sports Pub, a new sports bar venture from the Loder family, owners of Crabby Bill’s Family Brands, recently opened at 301 Gulf Blvd., following a yearlong renovation.
The former Mexican eatery was completely gutted and refurbished from top to bottom before officially opening Dec. 16, just in time for the NFL and college football playoffs.
During a September Indian Rocks Beach City Commission meeting to approve the restaurant’s alcohol license, members of the Loder family spoke about the difficulties with renovating the old building.
“It was a mess,” Matt Loder Jr. said while praising his sister, Mia Corrales, for overseeing the rebuild.
“We’re just very happy to have it almost done a year later after starting it. It was probably one of the longest and most difficult projects that we’ve ever done.
Work included completely gutting the building “down to the studs” and replacing “everything, including plumbing, mechanical, electrical.” Refurbishments included a new paint job as well as the addition of billiard tables, dart boards, an ATM, a digital jukebox and 26 TVs.
Matt Loder Sr. said the owners wanted to add a new type of establishment to the beach and to their expanding restaurant portfolio, which includes Crabby’s, JD’s Lounge, Pipo and Betty’s Bakery and Jake’s Coastal Cantina as well as Bon Appetit in Dunedin.
“We’re opening this particular restaurant and bar to give ourselves the opportunity to have some more sports things, which we don’t currently have in any of our businesses that we have in Indian Rocks Beach,” Loder said. “We think that it’s going to be a very nice asset to our business and to our community for us to be able to have that since there are no opportunities to go ahead and enjoying sports viewing anywhere inside the city in the scale we are going to put together.”
Several commissioners agreed, including Mayor Cookie Kennedy.
“I think this new sports bar is going to be awesome, and I can’t wait until it opens,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s going to be a real plus with all the sports fans we have here in IRB. I’m excited!”
For more information, visit Guilty Sea Sports Pub on Facebook or guiltyseabeachbar.com.