ST. PETE BEACH — For the first time ever, the Taste of the Beaches culinary extravaganza will span two weekends, starting with kickoff on Oct. 6 and running until Oct. 15.
Sponsored by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce, the “Taste” is a week-long taste tour and celebration of the culinary scene on the Tampa Bay Beaches. Food enthusiasts will be able to indulge in an array of delectable dishes, including freshly caught seafood and a diverse range of cuisines.
ReRoute Americas is the official sponsor for this year's festivities.
Registration is now open for restaurants to participate.