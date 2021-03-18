ST. PETE BEACH — The Merry Pier restoration project will be $299,204 more expensive than initially anticipated when the city approved the project in April 2020.
During the March 9 commission meeting, City Manager Alex Rey told officials when the contractor inspected and assessed the condition of the pier, it didn’t make financial sense to repair half the pier and leave other half unrepaired.
On April 28, 2020, the city commission approved a services agreement with Kelly Brothers Inc. in an amount not to exceed $1 million for the partial reconstruction of Merry Pier at 801 Pass-A-Grille Way, repair of the 7th Avenue Pier, and full replacement of the 11th Avenue Pier.
Following the approval, pre-construction meetings and site visits to the three piers, KBI recommended that the city consider replacing all components of Merry Pier. Rey told commissioners, “In KBI's professional opinion, replacing only parts of the pier, as specified in the original bid plans and specifications, would likely end up costing the city significantly more than a full replacement, due to delays and crew downtime while additional materials were ordered and delivered for installation.”
City public works agreed and updated design documents to reflect a full replacement of Merry Pier and other nearby structures, he explained.
In addition to the KBI recommendation for Merry Pier, a change order was issued to bring the 11th Avenue Pier into compliance with current building codes at a cost of $11,208. “The bid submitted by KBI for 11th Avenue was based on the previous design of the Pier, which is not compliant with the current building codes,” Rey said.
Rey advised commissioners that a second change order was issued to represent KBI's price to fully reconstruct Merry Pier in accordance with the updated design documents, repair the 7th Avenue Pier, and fully replace the 11th Avenue Pier. “The new cost to construct the three piers is $1,287,996.07, bringing the total cost of the project to $1,299,204.07,” the city manager said.
Public Works Director Mike Clarke told commissioners what’s left of the 11th Avenue pier is now a pelican post.
Rey explained the current available budget for this project is $1,341,978, which would leave $42,773.93 available as contingency for the remainder of the project, he added.
Construction on all three piers is expected to begin in October 2021 and last for approximately 275 days.
The city manager noted city staff weighed the option of putting the project out to bid, but that would incur a three-month delay, and the cost of the reconstruction “may or may not be higher or lower … It’s a roll of the dice.”
He added the condition of pier is “really dangerous; Merry Pier could disappear any time, it’s not in good condition.”
As part of the project a portion of the seawall will also be replaced. Pilings for the bait and tackle shop will be jacketed for protection at a cost of $90,177. Rey told commissioners the reconstruction will be designed so as not to impede business at the Merry Pier concession stand during season.
The 119-year-old Merry Pier concession stand is named after Capt. Kenneth B. Merry, who lived in the waterfront community of Pass-a-Grille, at the southern end of St. Pete Beach, for 83 years.
Capt. Merry and his wife built and opened a general store on the dock at the end of 8th Avenue. Merry Pier is reportedly the first store on the Gulf Beaches and originally sold bait, tools and rented boats, eventually adding groceries. It is now owned by the city and operated by Merry Pier Partners as a bait and tackle shop and fresh fish market, providing snacks, drinks, picnic supplies and souvenir items.
Commissioners unanimously approved the change orders for the new design to restore Merry Pier.
Cost for utility undergrounding reevaluated
Based on a new agreement submitted to the city by Duke Energy, the estimated cost to underground wires along Gulf Boulevard between 55th and 75th avenues now amounts to $2,121,314, which is $501,441 lower than the estimate provided on March 8, 2019. However, the cost savings did not come without a delay caused by misunderstandings.
Rey told commissioners the city initiated the electrical undergrounding project in the summer of 2017 with funds allocated from the Penny for Pinellas sales tax. The city received an original allocation of $5,746,260 and last year entered into an interlocal agreement that programmed an additional $7,998,277 over the next five years, bringing the total budget for this project to $13,744,537.
Over the last three years, the city has spent over $500,000 in design consulting, but “the project had stifled due to conflict with Duke Energy about the scope of the work,” he explained.
Rey advised commissioners that over the last few months, the city ascertained that the contract with its design consultant had been misinterpreted by both sides. A new program management consulting team was brought in to help move the project along.
The city has initiated a request for qualifications to short-list firms that can perform trenching, conduit installation, restoration and other city responsibilities as part of the agreement.
“We expect to have a construction contract for this segment in front of the commission in about two months,” Rey said. After that, the city will be working on the second phase of the project between 35th Avenue and 55th Avenue, he added.
The first phase of undergrounding of electrical and utility wires will take place in the sidewalk between 55th and 75th avenues. The city plans to work with Tradewinds Resort to install a 10-foot-wide sidewalk that will meet the hotel’s landscaping plan.