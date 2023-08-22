MADEIRA BEACH — Chad Creech, a real estate advisor with Engel & Volkers South Tampa, is serving on the 2023 Special Olympics Florida Champions Gala committee.
The Gala is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28, at Omni Resort Orlando at ChampionsGate. The event committee plays a vital role in the success of Special Olympics Florida events, coordinating logistics, rallying community support, and ensuring a seamless experience for all participants.
To donate to the Special Olympics Florida Champions Gala, visit https://one.bidpal.net/2023championsgala/welcome, contact Creech at 407- 614-7892 or email chad.creech@evrealestate.com.