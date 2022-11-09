REDINGTON SHORES — For years, this tiny beachfront town of barely 2,000 residents has been embroiled in a series of legal and ethical challenges over how officials handled — or possibly mishandled — building rules, employee firings and commissioners’ own personal actions.
Some of these battles in court were won by the town and others were lost. Many were exacerbated by personality conflicts and growing animus between commissioners and some residents or business owners.
That animus continues as a new court battle is being waged in federal court and new ethics complaints are filed and more are threatened to be filed against a growing number of town and county officials.
During the past two years alone, the town forfeited $800,000 (covered by its insurance company) in a federal lawsuit over the town’s actions leading to the demolition of a historic fishing pier; the commission suspended a fellow commissioner for “electioneering”; fired a number of employees; and allegedly forced a longtime town clerk to resign.
Most recently, the town’s mayor, MaryBeth Henderson, was censured by her fellow commissioners and fined by the state Commission on Ethics for misstating her income on a required financial disclosure form.
“I have never been more embarrassed in my life for being a resident in this town. You are tearing this town apart. You (the commission) do not understand the closeness the town used to have,” Dee Protano, a 40-year resident, complained during a commission discussion of the mayor’s ethics complaints.
This summer, the town hired an administrator to run the town and began reworking its operational and personnel policies. Yet the town has few, if any, employees left who have more than a few years’ experience working in the town.
“We’ve lost every bit of history,” Henderson said.
Yet, despite these actions, an election that shifted the commission’s voting power and the permanent departure of a resident who fought many of those battles, the town’s wars go on.
New federal lawsuit filed against the town
Two weeks ago, former resident and Redington Shores property owner Carol Muszik filed a federal lawsuit — her third — against the town and Henderson personally. She alleged they had violated her constitutional safeguard against unreasonable searches or seizures and right to due process and equal protection.
The current legal disputes between Muszik and the town began in December 2021 when the town’s then-building official, Luke Curtis, denied Muszik’s request to build a pool at 17822 Lee Ave. that extended into the required 18-foot setback of the state’s Coastal Construction Control Line.
According to the federal lawsuit, Henderson’s actions were “designed to harass, intimidate, and punish Muszik” when she exercised her First Amendment free speech rights during public commission meetings.
Muszik also claims that Henderson “specifically directed” town officials to inspect her properties for code violations prior to a public hearing on a vacation rental ordinance that Muszik opposed.
The lawsuit also claims Henderson directed the town’s building official to issue a stop-work-order on improvements to her property.
Muszik also alleges that Henderson directed the town clerk to complain to the Florida Election Commission about Muszik’s paid political ad supporting Henderson’s opponent in the March 2021 town election. And she claims the town retaliated against her for exercising her First Amendment rights when its staff followed Henderson’s orders in a manner that Muszik says was intimidating and harassing.
Muszik is seeking a monetary award for damages, attorney’s fees, and court costs from both Henderson and the town.
A prior federal lawsuit filed by Muszik in February 2021 similarly alleged that Redington Shores and Henderson had violated her First, Fourth and 14th Amendment rights by retaliating against her after Muszik refused to support Henderson’s political campaign for mayor. Seven months later, both the town and Muszik jointly agreed to dismiss that lawsuit.
Another federal lawsuit — over constitutional issues relating to the town’s vacation rental ordinance — has been appealed and Muszik expects a ruling before the end of the year.
But Muszik is not done with what she calls her “five-year-long saga.”
In July 2020, Muszik threatened to file an ethics complaint against Henderson for allegedly misusing her public office for “private and personal gain” by voting in favor of an ordinance that would personally benefit her own vacation rental business.
Muszik claims one of her houses suffered a “million-dollar inequity” after the town denied her “the same variances” granted the mayor, her next-door neighbor. She also accused Henderson of spreading misinformation to sway commissioner opinions.
“This should be an ethics violation,” she wrote in an email to the entire commission.
However, two months later, a circuit court judge ruled that the town’s special magistrate’s denial of Muszik’s rear setback variance request was “reasonable” under the town’s comprehensive plan and followed appropriate “due process.”
Less than a month later, Muszik began demanding public records from the town and county relating to her allegation that Henderson had violated state law when she allegedly failed to disclose all her income on state forms.
Over the following months, Muszik continued to inundate town commissioners with often-lengthy emails that charged Henderson had violated state ethics laws and, in essence, conducted a virtual vendetta against Muszik. In one month alone last summer, Muszik sent 20 emails to the town.
Ethics violations
In December 2021, Muszik filed a complaint against Henderson with the Florida Commission on Ethics alleging that she had failed to disclose taxable income on her 2016, 2017 and 2018 financial disclosure statements required by the state.
The matter was investigated by the state and in August, the ethics commission ruled that Henderson had violated state ethics laws, fining her $750.
Henderson was found to have failed to include mortgage interest payments from her daughter, a family friend and a real estate client on the form, as well as proceeds from the sale of a former home in Redington Shores.
“Neither loan had anything to do with the town of Redington Shores or town business,” Henderson said.
In September, Commissioner Jennie Blackburn asked for Henderson’s ethics violation ruling to be discussed by the full commission. She called for Henderson to be censured by the commission.
“I imagine she feels like she is being unfairly attacked by the citizen (Muszik) who filed the complaint … and by me for putting this on the agenda,” Blackburn said at the meeting.
“Failure to disclose income on a form sounds minor, like a slip of the pen or a bookkeeping error. This is not about a mistake. It is about accountability, integrity and trust. if you are a public official you are held to a higher standard,” Blackburn continued.
As Blackburn moved that the commission censure Henderson, she said the mayor’s actions displayed “a pattern of behavior” where the “optics” were “very, very bad.”
Henderson, in turn, blamed Muszik, who she often describes as an “out-of-town investor,” for conducting a political vendetta against her.
“She was one of my opponent’s largest financial sponsors and paid for a full-page ad attacking me as a candidate. (Then) she decided to look for any opportunity to remove me from office,” Henderson said.
The mayor said the financial disclosure “technical error” was “a mistake” in checking the “wrong box” designating how she calculated her income.
She also asked residents to “consider the underlying motive for this attack” by “some on this commission.”
“These are not baseless claims — you admitted to them,” Blackburn insisted.
Muszik, said Henderson’s failure was “calculated” and an example of “incompetence, negligence, misfeasance, malfeasance or corruption.”
Muszik also claimed Henderson “used her platform as mayor to publicly berate me,” an action the former resident called “a flagrant abuse of her office.”
The last time such a censure was imposed by the commission was in 2021 when then-commissioner Jeff Neal, who was running for the mayoral seat against Henderson, was accused of “electioneering” at an official commission meeting. In addition to being censured, he was suspended from the commission for the remainder of his term.
“Today, I am glad I am not on this commission anymore,” Neal said during the September debate over Henderson’s possible censure.
During the debate, a number of residents spoke in support of Henderson.
“The rule of the town is the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” said one.
Before a vote could be taken on Henderson’s censure, Neal suffered a cardiac episode, and the matter was postponed until October. At the October meeting, all four members of the commission voted to censure Henderson, with no other penalty imposed.
“We do need to put this away and move on,” said resident Ed Coppock.
More complaints
But the volley of ethics complaints is not over.
Prior to the September commission discussion of Henderson’s censure, former town clerk Mary Palmer filed similar state ethics complaints against Blackburn and Commissioner Bill Krajewski.
According to Palmer, both failed to indicate the method they used to calculate their income. She said Blackburn also did not report income from two corporations she owns, did not disclose the value of intangible personal property, the identities of major clients, mortgage liabilities or loan income.
Palmer claimed Krajewski failed to disclose ownership and income related to the sale of a Delaware property and mortgage interest on out-of-town properties he helped a son and daughter purchase.
Blackburn denied any wrongdoing. Krajewski couldn’t be reached for comment.
Palmer, feted last month by more than 100 residents at a local restaurant, resigned her post after working for the town for 38 years. The commission had paid her more than $50,000 in combined accrued salary, benefits, and severance.
She described it as “a nice retirement party” but insists her “forced” resignation was really a firing.
“She got the shaft, and it affected her whole family. Her husband was crying at her retirement party. I gave her an award and apologized that it was not from the town,” Henderson said.
She said she saw her “separation” on the commission’s agenda and got her personal things out of the office that day before the meeting.
“I was told to either sign the separation agreement or possibly be dismissed,” she said.
“I was fired at the meeting of June 8. I left the building, and everything was locked. There was no coming in the next day. It was done that night,” Palmer recalls.
The commission had never publicly discussed wanting to dismiss her and her lengthy personnel file contains no negative reviews or comments.
Blackburn says Palmer was “given an opportunity to resign”.
However, a financial consulting firm reported in June that a number of practices handled or supervised by Palmer, who also served as the town’s treasurer, resulted in deposit and accounting errors involving parking meter revenue and sales tax reporting, as well as underpayment of building permit surcharges and remittances to the county, double-paying vendor billings and errors in insurance deductions from employee pay.
Palmer primarily blames her firing on Krajewski and Blackburn.
“When they (the commission) went after MaryBeth, I decided to look into their financial disclosures. When I looked at them, I thought, are you kidding me?” Palmer told The Beacon.
As for Muszik, even though she no longer lives in or owns property in the town, she appears determined to continue her fight against the town and its officials.
In June, Muszik filed her second ethics complaint against Henderson. In it, she alleges the mayor “premeditatedly attacked” her at an April commission meeting and alleged Henderson had conducted a “three-year pattern of corruption.”
And Muszik recently said she is “preparing” yet other ethics complaints against Henderson, as well as other town and county officials.
“The commission needs to send a strong signal to their fellow mayor commissioner that this behavior cannot be tolerated. Otherwise, no official, employee or constituent will feel compelled to let their grievances be made known,” Muszik wrote in September.