MADEIRA BEACH — Labor Day is behind us, and summer is almost over. The kids are back in school and the beach sands are getting a brief respite from the footsteps of all those sun-worshipers. Yet as we enter into another season, the calendar is filling quickly with scheduled festivals, get-togethers and sports events.
Here’s a list of some of the events scheduled in Madeira Beach for the next several weeks.
For information about any of these events, call 727-392-0665.
• Saturday, Sept. 7 — Participants can gather at Archibald Beach Park at 8 a.m. for the Coastal Community Cleanup. The cleanup is held the first Saturday of every month.
• Saturday, Sept. 7 — My Hope Chest Butterfly gloWalk 5K Fun Run and Party at Archibald Beach Park. The event raises money for national nonprofit My Hope Chest, which helps fund reconstructive surgery for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer survivors. Run begins at dusk, but pre-run fun begins at 6 p.m. Don’t forget to get your free butterfly wings.
• Tuesday, Sept. 10 — The Madeira Beach Mini Golf Club Youth Putt Putt League begins its six-week season. Teams consisting of boys and girls in grades 3 through 6 play every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Smugglers Cove. Registration fee is $70 for Madeira Beach residents; $75 for non-residents. Registration continues through Sept. 9.
• Friday-Sunday, Sept. 20-22 — The city of Madeira Beach hosts the USA Patriots – Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team for three days as the team raises money for a summer camp for amputee children. Team members will sandwich a 4 p.m. charity softball game on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Madeira Beach Recreation Complex between visits to military support organizations such as the American Legion and VFW.
• Saturday, Oct. 5 — Seasonal competition begins in the Madeira Beach Youth Soccer League on the fields of Madeira Beach Fundamental School. Games start at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. The league consists of players between the ages of 3 and 15.
• The John’s Pass Seafood and Music Festival, perhaps the longest-running yearly event on Madeira Beach, returns Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. The 38th year for the event will feature more than 100 arts and crafts vendors as well as 100 “brick-and-mortar” establishments.
• Lastly but not beastly … er, leastly … Wag-O-Ween will finish off October’s notable events. The tail-waggin’ canine confab at the Madeira Breach Recreation Center will feature a doggie costume contest, pet-friendly vendors, onsite animal adoptions, dog-friendly raffle prizes, local food trucks, craft brews, and live music.
• On Sunday, Nov. 10, the Veterans Boat Parade is back. This annual daytime event sponsored by the American Legion honors all veterans, promotes patriotism and raises money for local veterans’ charities.