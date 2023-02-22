Pass-a-Grille church to serve pancakes
ST. PETE BEACH — The Men’s Ministry of Pass-a-Grille Beach Community Church will host a pancake breakfast Saturday, March 4, from 8-11 a.m. Cost is $7.
Police, fire, and active-duty military are invited as guests. The church is located at 107 16th Ave., St. Pete Beach.
Chamber names award winners
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce named its business of the year and community hero during its annual awards dinner Feb. 8.
Sunshine Tours was selected as the business of year. Husband and wife Dustin and Renee O’Neal purchased Sunshine Scenic Tours in 2019 and now own the Royal Conquest Pirate Ship, the Dolphin Quest and the Shark Boat, all running out of John’s Pass Boardwalk in Madeira Beach.
Sarah Laracuente, owner of Sail Market Boutique & Gallery, was named the community hero. She was cited for working to support local artists and fellow small business owners all while donating a portion of the proceeds to a personal mission. She donates 10% of sales to St. Vincent de Paul Cares, a nonprofit aimed at ending homelessness.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver.
AARP Tax Help: Feb. 2-April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Isle of Palms sets yard sale
TREASURE ISLAND — The Isle of Palms Civic Association will host its annual Isle of Palms Island-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, March 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is March 5.
There is no cost or signup needed to sell. For information, call 860-480-3035.
Chief to discuss upgrades
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Jeffrey Davidson, chief of Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, will speak Monday, Feb. 27, 6 p.m., on the improvement of emergency services in the service area.
He also will discuss the addition of a new fire station on the Indian Rocks Beach-Belleair Beach city limits to increase the level of service to the beaches and surrounding area.
The meeting will be held at Belleair Beach City Hall, 444 Causeway Blvd.
Resort sells for $18.5 million
TREASURE ISLAND — Treasure Bay Resort & Marina, an 83-room hospitality property on Treasure Island, has been sold for $18.5 million.
The transaction was brokered by Marcus & Millichap, which announced the sale.
The buyer was a 1031 buyer and was able to close all-cash in 30 days.
The property, at 11125 Gulf Blvd., features a slab on grade foundation and a roof constructed with reinforced concrete. The resort also features a pool and jacuzzi, waterfront marina location and is across the street from Gulf beaches and a fitness and wellness center.