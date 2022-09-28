INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District continues its outreach to constituents to get approval of a proposed property tax of 0.67 mills in the Nov. 8 election.
At a Sept. 19 forum at City Hall, the district staff distributed a brochure that provided information on the proposed funding change. It said without additional funding, the district is projected to run out of money by September 2025 and that "reserve fund levels will eventually trigger a state takeover and the district will likely dissolve."
The brochure also says that the 0.67 mills will keep the fire department solvent and provide a long-term funding solution. In addition, the tax is expected to enable the district to maintain firefighter personnel, buy needed equipment and address station needs.
"Our only station in a non-evacuation zone is made of corrugated metal and can't be used in a hurricane," the brochure says.
With the additional funding the district will be able to replace its 50-year-old main station, put a proper station on the southern end of the beach and build a safe station with an emergency operations center in the Oakhurst area to serve the district during storms, the brochure says.
The district's Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on July 19 to adopt a resolution authorizing a Nov. 8 ballot question calling for an ad valorem tax of 0.67 mills.
Fire Chief Jeff Davidson told the small audience at the forum the district got its start in 1951 and he "wants to make sure that we are here for generations to come, serving our communities."
In a response to some concerns from a resident about management of the district in recent years, Davidson said there is a "different set of eyes on things," such as with a new fire commissioner, new finance director, new chief (himself) and new finance director.
"I can't speak to exactly what happened — only what I'm told, and what I've read. I can tell you we are 100% transparent," Davidson said.
Residential homeowners in the district pay a flat rate of $360 a year in assessments for the district's services. The district, which covers Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores and the Oakhurst area, also gets EMS funding.
District officials did "a deep dive" into their finances, Davidson said, and realized the district has a financial issue.
"And the core issue is, there are 18 fire departments in the county. We are the only fire department in the entire county that does not have an ad valorem tax," he said. When we looked at all of our issues ... the permanent solution is to put in place an ad valorem tax that will sustain the district and make sure we are here forever."
Davidson presented charts showing that revenues remain flat and expenses will increase in future years.
"These are all facts. I will never tell you a scare tactic," Davidson said. "I will never tell you how to vote either ... But I have to give you the facts."
He said if the proposed tax fails to get approval and personnel know they might not have a job, they will start leaving.
"Because they have to protect their families, right? Same as we all would do. And that's going to happen a little faster. And we are not going to be able to replace them," Davidson said.
District officials are working with the county and expect to get more EMS funding and reimbursement for a truck, but it doesn't solve the problem, Davidson said.
They still would to be out of money in 2027, according to the brochure, without the new tax.
District officials also looked at cutting personnel costs by 25%, which they say would cause a significant reduction in services and the district still running out of money.
In addition, district firefighters have given up raises for nine years. They were given an adjustment a few years ago to offset the cost of some insurance that caused a reduction in their paychecks, Davidson said.
The .67 mills is equivalent to $67 per year of $100,000 in taxable value.
District officials say that based on 2022 property values, the average cost of the 0.67 mills for residential properties of Belleair Beach will be $337.21; Belleair Shore, $2,319.66; Indian Rocks Beach, $269.18; Indian Shores, $284.28 and Oakhurst, $108.39.
District officials say they won't ask for another millage increase in a few years, calling it a 20-year plan. If approved, the .67 mills is expected to meet the fire district's needs through at least 2043.
The district Board of Commissioners can lower the millage rate, if approved, but cannot raise it.
The brochure said for questions about the proposed tax plan, visit info@psfrd.org, www.psfrd.org/referendum and facebook.com/PSFRD/ or call 727 595-117 ext. 100.