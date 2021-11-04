Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.