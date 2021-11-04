REDINGTON BEACH — Inspection of the town’s storm drain outfalls has uncovered the need to alert residents not to dump sandbags and other unwanted items into the stormwater system.
“Cleaning out of the sediment is going very well, but we’re finding all kinds of things,” Mayor David Will told the Beach Beacon.
Seminole Septic crews cleaning out drainage pipes for the town’s stormwater improvement project “are finding all sorts of junk” people toss into storm drains, including pipes, pieces of concrete, sprinkler heads and a surprising number of sandbags, which were probably discarded after storms, he explained.
The mayor noted people should just pour out the sand, and not dump entire sandbags or sand into the stormwater drainage system.
The entire four-phase storm drain system cleaning project is designed to culminate in the town controlling or even eliminating street flooding in many neighborhoods during high tides and heavy rainstorms.
The town’s ultimate plan is to install special Wastop inline check valves on outfall pipes to prevent saltwater intrusion from flowing back through the stormwater system and flooding streets.
Stainless steel Wastop valves are inline backflow and flood prevention valves, incorporating a cone-shaped chloroprene membrane that prevent tidal water from flowing back into outfall pipes and onto streets.
“The town has many low-lying areas that flood quickly,” Will noted. Outfalls in those low-lying neighborhoods will receive initial consideration for control valves, but the town hopes to install them in all areas, he added.
Seminole Septic is currently completing the first two phases of the storm drain system improvement project. The first two phases, which are expected to be completed in January, includes drain inspection, cleaning and taking video inside underground pipes to determine their condition.
Phase 1, which includes the removal of soft sediment from stormwater outfall pipes to remove clogs, is proceeding according to plan, the mayor noted.
Project documents reveal interesting findings. “The system has 43 known outfalls. However, the Town’s initial inspections reveal that approximately ten of them are overgrown by mangroves or otherwise inaccessible. Therefore, until further exploration after cleaning has occurred, the Town’s focus, with respect to shellfish cleaning and valve installation, will be on the 33 relatively accessible outfalls.
“While the Town has a fairly good idea of the location of the 43 outfalls and the several 100 inlets which feed to them, it has less certainty as to where the pipe infrastructure is in the points in between inlets and outfalls,” background notes given to the contractor advise. “It is also unsure of the current condition of these pipes, other than knowing that significant soft sediment must be removed. Therefore, one of the phases of this project will be the conduct of a detailed inventory of the Town’s complete stormwater pipe system from inlet to outfall so as to allow the Town to have an accurate master record moving forward.”
Will noted the town’s summation of what was expected to be found during cleanout is proving true; it predicted “while hard shell will be present near the outfall ends of the Town’s stormwater pipes, a majority of the lengths of these pipes will contain soft sediment … Removal of the soft sediment will allow the contractor to video and map most of the lengths of the pipes, until hard shell, cave-ins, or other hard barriers are encountered.”
As each pipe is cleaned, as part of the project’s second phase, a video will be made by sending a scope into the pipe to inspect its condition and map its location.
According to terms spelled out to the contractor, “The video survey will provide the Town with full color images of each stormwater pipe or infrastructure element from the inlet to the outfall. If hard shell or pipe failure blocks the equipment from advancing further, the vendor will await either the Town’s repair of the pipe segment, or the removal of the hard shell, and then finish the video and mapping of the newly accessible segment.”
The third and fourth phases of the project include removal of hard shell that has built up on the outfall pipe, so Wastop valves can be affixed to prevent street flooding during high tides and heavy storms.
Will said the town will not be able to provide a tentative project completion date until it determines the condition of the underground stormwater pipes, and if any remediation is necessary.
The Town Commission set the not-to-exceed project budget at $780,000. The mayor noted the project is currently progressing according to plan, and if stormwater pipes are found to be in good condition, he foresees the project coming in at or under budget; the Commission has to determine the condition of its underground sewer pipes and what repairs might be necessary before contemplating or adopting the project’s final cost.
In addition to the stormwater project, the town is also involved in the restoration of Town Park. “I am very proud of how our commission is working together on these projects, the stormwater and the park playground,” Will said. “We are all working together to make Redington Beach a better place to live.”
Fiber optic network coming
“Intense construction” work will soon be taking place along easements throughout the town as Frontier Communications converts from its traditional copper infrastructure to a 100 percent fiber optic network.
Will told the Beach Beacon the instillation should take place in easements so it should not affect travel lanes on city streets. He noted the town is served by both Frontier and Spectrum. “This will give people a choice between the two cable companies,” he said.
Deputy Town Clerk Adriana Nieves said Frontier is targeting residential communities to give them additional options for high-speed internet. Fiber-to-the-Home, or FTTH, is “an aggressive project” that involves marking of utilities, painting, flagging, digging and installing “flower pots” in utility easements. A “flower pot” is the cable industry name for a buried access hatch that sprouts individual cable fibers that are run to a home or business.
Will said the Frontier project is currently in the street mapping stage. Construction duration is expected to be 2 months.
According to project maps furnished by Frontier, its fiber optic instillation will take place in easements along portions of Redington Drive, First Street SE., 159th Avenue, Second and Third streets E., 160th Terrace, 161st Avenue and adjacent streets Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets E., as well as in other areas.