ST PETE BEACH — City commissioners moved to put the brakes on heavy trucks and buses traversing residential streets in most of the city with the adoption of a revised ordinance that strictly regulates vehicles weighing more than 16,000 pounds.
However, comparing wording from the original ordinance to the updated version shows the city is actually being less restrictive when it comes to the amount of time each day when trucks and buses can travel on regulated streets.
During a July 28 commission meeting, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said the revised ordinance will help many residents who, over the years, have complained about big, noisy trucks using their neighborhood streets as a shortcut drive-through to get to their destination.
“The goal of the revised language will assist the city with better enforcement of the truck and bus route and protect our residential streets from being overburdened by unnecessary truck traffic,” City Manager Alex Rey explained.
The revised ordinance updates the definition of regulated vehicles to match federal transportation regulations, so that it is clear what types of trucks and buses are regulated or prohibited on certain roadways. It also provides for proper signs to be placed along routes.
According to Rey, the federal government established eight truck classes, based on a vehicle’s gross weight, which is defined as its maximum weight including parts, passengers and cargo. Revisions to the ordinance make it clear that it regulates vehicles weighing more than 16,000 pounds, used for transporting people, property, or freight. It also clarifies that government, utility, and personal vehicles are not considered a regulated vehicle.
The ordinance map delineates that the city’s only truck route is Gulf Boulevard and Blind Pass Road, which is State Road 699.
Upon taking a closer look, the revised ordinance actually increases the amount of hours that trucks and buses, classified as regulated, are permitted on most city roads — from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.; the city’s original ordinance was more restrictive, prohibiting regulated vehicles from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
However, in a more restrictive move, trucks are totally prohibited at all times on East Maritana, East Casablanca, 46th Avenue, 45th Avenue, Lido Drive, and Second Street East.
The updated ordinance also prohibits trucks from turning off Gulf Boulevard and utilizing just any intersection to get to their destination. It states buses and trucks traveling to multiple destination points shall proceed only over established bus or truck routes, and “shall deviate only at the intersection nearest the destination point.” Then, “upon leaving the destination point, a truck or bus shall return to the truck route by the shortest permissible route.”
Enforcement penalties will align with state statutes establishing fines for traffic violations, with monies collected from violations put into an account for roadway and sign improvements; it can also be used toward expansion of transit service, bicycle and pedestrian improvements along the truck or bus route.
The ordinance passed unanimously on second reading.
New city clerk chosen
Amber LaRowe, assistant City Clerk in Palmetto for the past eight years, has been chosen to replace the city’s retiring city clerk, Rebecca Haynes, who has served in the position for nine years.
During their interviews, St. Pete Beach commissioners praised LaRowe’s enthusiasm and liked the direct experience and knowledge she gained working at the Palmetto City Clerk’s office, sometimes acting in his behalf. She beat out five other applicants.
During the July 14 interview sessions with city commissioners, LaRowe said she lived in Manatee County all her life and often visited St. Pete Beach, which she finds to be a progressive city.
LaRowe said while visiting St. Pete Beach, she likes the changes that she has seen implemented over the last several years. She said she believes in working as a team and is a big proponent of communication.
LaRowe told commissioners she loves researching information and as assistant city clerk has written ordinances, resolutions and policies. Her prior experience is as a legal assistant in the 12th Judicial Circuit for State Attorney’s Office.
Last year, LaRowe researched and wrote an ordinance for the city of Palmetto designed to prohibit the sale of vaping products to those younger than 21. In her research, the mother of four found one out of four teens admit to vaping.
At the July 28 meeting, Mayor Al Johnson said the city had reached a contract agreement with LaRowe that will be presented at the next commission meeting.
City’s tax rate won’t increase
City commissioners voted to make the maximum millage rate 3.15 mills, the same as it has been for the last five years. A mill is a $1 tax on every $1,000 of taxable property values minus exemptions.
Assistant City Manager Vincent Tenaglia told commissioners the city has actually had “a good revenue stream,” with property values increasing 5.53%. He said the city has been able to keep its millage rate “the same for a long time now, and can pat ourselves on the back.”
This proposed millage rate will generate $547,424 in new revenue due to the increase in property values. It will allow the city to balance its budget and fund the capital projects identified in the Capital Improvement Plan, he added.
Commissioners set the preliminary millage rate and ceiling on how much it can collect. Final hearings on the millage rate will be held Sept. 9 and 28 at 6 p.m.
City pays $248,495 to repair two bridges
City commissioners voted to pay Bridge Masters Construction $248,495 for repairs made to the Boca Ciega Isle Bridge and the Vina Del Mar bridge. Restoration included repairs to the concrete deck, approach slabs, guard rails and other minor repairs.
According to Rey, additional repairs also included guardrail replacement for the Boca Ciega Isle Bridge, grout injection beneath approach slabs at the Vina Del Mar Bridge, and deck expansion along with joint rehabilitation for both bridges.