Library schedule
MADEIRA BEACH – The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
The library will be closed Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day
• GB Scrabble: Friday, May 27, 1-4 p.m. Learn some new two letter words!
• International Films: Tuesday, May 31, 2-4 p.m.
• Wednesday Movies: Wednesday, June 1, 2-4 p.m.
• Investment Club: Thursday, June 2, 2:30-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
• Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.
• Adult Art Class: Tuesday, June 28, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine is available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
Children’s Programs:
• PreK Storytime: Friday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.
• Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesday, June 1, 10:30 a.m.
Masons award scholarships
MADEIRA BEACH – Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge recently awarded scholarships to two local graduating high school seniors, Callee Connon and Nicholas Leger.
Connon, who attends St. Petersburg High School, will attend Florida State University in the fall to study biological sciences. At school she is active in the Key Club and a member of the National Honor Society, English Honor Society, Rho Kappa Honor Society and the Medical Club. She was recipient of the Anne Frank Humanitarian Award for her dedicated community service. Connon has been a member of the school’s varsity tennis team and served as captain.
Leger, who attends Largo High School, will attend University of Florida in the fall to study mechanical engineering. He has been active in volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity, St. Petersburg Association for the Deaf and has been a private tutor and mentor. At school Leger was president of the Robotics Club, president of the Science Olympiad, and captain of the Ultimate Frisbee Club. He was also a member of the swim team and Science National Honor Society.
Beaches Chamber opens leadership class
ST. PETE BEACH – The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the Institute for Leadership class that will begin June 9. This program is designed for attendees to develop skills to establish themselves as a leader in the community. The 2022 class will go through a series of learning experiences such as workshops, meetings, and tours that will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the community, meet local leaders and explore a variety of topics from environment to arts and culture.
Classes will meet monthly through December.
Cost to participate is $595 for Chamber members, $895 for “future members.” Register at https://www.tampabaybeaches.com/institute.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Angels seek vendors for earthly sale
ST. PETERSBURG – Angel Outreach Ministry is inviting vendors to participate in a “Craft and Treasure Sale” Saturday, August 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pasadena Community Church, 227 70th St. S.
Cost of an 8-foot table with two chairs is $35. Vendors keep all proceeds. The event will be indoors with concessions and free parking.
To reserve a table, call Susan, 727-565-9482 or email housernfl@gmail.com, or Barbara, 727-381-2499, ext. 214.
A completed registration form and full payment are required in advance to guarantee a table.
Angel Outreach supports local vulnerable families.
Redington Garden club installs officers
REDINGTON BEACH – The Redington Beach Garden Club recently installed 2022-24 officers at the St Petersburg Yacht Club.
President is Mimi Anglin, vice president is Patti King, secretary is Pat English, and treasurer is Janice Hill.
The Garden Club meets on the third Thursday, October to April. For membership information, contact Debra Fisk 727-851-5651.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Submissions also may be faxed to 727-397-5900, dropped off at the office or mailed to Tampa Bay Newspapers, 9911 Seminole Blvd., Seminole, FL 33772. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.