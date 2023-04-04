Market will be open on Easter
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Sunday Morning Market will be open on Easter Sunday, April 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Market is home to everything from local art to pet treats and boutique items and is located on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Building at 19305 Gulf Blvd.
Market hours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays through the end of April, weather permitting. The market is family- and pet-friendly.
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, April 7, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Monday, April 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Tech Help: Need one-on-one tech assistance? We offer help with technology basics for phones, computers, and library-related applications. Walk-ins only; patrons will be helped on a first come, first served basis.
Tuesday, April 11, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, April 11, 1 p.m. — Homeschool Social: Homeschool families are invited to enjoy some snacks and connect with other local homeschoolers. This is an all-ages networking event.
Wednesday, April 12, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: An opportunity to socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, April 12, 4 p.m. — “Never Make Up: Elizabeth Arden and Helena Rubinstein.” Arden and Rubinstein created the multi-billion-dollar cosmetics industry. Strong women who were visionaries, willful and fiercely competitive, they were archrivals on every level. They professionally persevered through war, the Depression, and betrayals, as well as personal calamities. Discover their ever-surprising stories and revolutionary contributions. Presented by Elizabeth Britt.
Thursday, April 13, 12 noon — Adult Crafternoon: Boho Yarn Wall Hanging. We’ll provide all the materials you need, as well as step-by-step instructions to create a retro boho wall hanging. Supplies are limited.
Thursday, April 13, 4 p.m. — Pinellas Beekeepers Association: Join the Pinellas Beekeepers Association for a sneak peek into the fascinating life of the honeybee! Discover who lives inside a hive, how (and why!) bees make honey and uncover the secrets of the mysterious queen bee. This fun and informative presentation will help you learn why bees are so important to our environment and what you can do to help bees — even if you aren't a beekeeper.
Friday, April 14, 2 p.m. — A Visit to Ireland: Mary Evans presents a tour of Ireland through personal photographs. She’ll share her experiences from Irish pubs to Blarney Castle. If you’ve ever been interested in visiting Ireland, come to the library to hear a first-hand account.
Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. — Story & STEAM: Paper Airplanes. Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about other programs.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, April 18, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: April 1-April 30. All ages. Submit entries online or in-person. Winners will receive up to $100.
AARP Tax Help: Through April 13. Reservation required. Call 727-346-8256.
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
