While residents, businesses and visitors along Pinellas County beach communities dodged Hurricane Elsa’s wrath with a tropical storm practice run, sea turtle hatchlings weren’t as lucky, with some not surviving rain and tidal surge in their tiny nest “clutches” on the beach.
A group of turtle eggs in a sand nest is called a clutch; mother sea turtles lay several clutches during a nesting season, which runs until October.
Theresa Arenholz, a director with Sea Turtle Trackers, the group that oversees nests on St. Pete Beach, Shell Key and Outback Key, said a preliminary count revealed seven turtle nests out of 53 were lost or impacted during Hurricane Elsa. She explained that unborn hatchlings, while still in their eggs, need oxygen to survive; when water fills the sandy nests many hatchlings to not get enough oxygen and can suffocate.
Since turtles lay hundreds of eggs. It has yet to be determined exactly how many hatchlings survived Elsa. Anyone on St. Pete Beach, Shell Key, or Outback Key who wants to report an unmarked nest or finds a stranded sea turtle or hatchling can call Sea Turtle Trackers at 727-501-5581.
Kelsy Long, director of media relations at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said that “after storm events, like Elsa, our Sea Turtle Conservation Program team is very busy assessing nests and reestablishing those that were impacted.”
The aquarium monitors 21 miles of Pinellas beaches from Treasure Island to Clearwater and Honeymoon Island.
“After our patrols (on Wednesday and Thursday after Elsa passed), we can say that now about three-fourths of the nests on the beaches we monitor were impacted by rain and storm surge,” Long said. “Some are actually still under sitting water,” Long explained.
The nests being impacted “does not mean they were destroyed,” she explained. Since the mother turtle lays over a hundred eggs, many could still survive.
So far this year, the aquarium is monitoring about 200 turtle nests, Long said. “CMA teams are now in the process of redoing the work already done this season,” she said. “This may mean replacing markers, putting up signs, and updating our data.”
If someone comes upon a sea turtle, nest or hatchling, they should not touch or interfere with it, but call the CMA hotline at 727-441-1790 ext. 1.
For beach residents and visitors, Hurricane Elsa was more of a practice drill for what may yet come in a tropical storm season that runs until November.
“We did well and we got lucky,” said St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson. “Everyone prepared for the storm and got in a good practice run.”
Johnson said his survey showed Pass-A-Grille and Upham Beach faired very well with no street flooding, while there was some water on the street near Don CeSar Place. He noted the city is working on a project to install valves in seawalls along Don CeSar Place that will control tidal flooding.
“It’s always a concern to change people’s mindset, so everyone is prepared and not complacent about the next one. This was a good practice run,” the mayor said.
Madeira Beach Mayor John Hendricks said the city was both well-prepared and lucky for what became a practice storm.
The mayor noted that Hurricane Elsa was following the same path as Tropical Storm Eta, which meandered up the Florida coast and caught everyone off guard causing tidal flooding in beach cities in November 2020.
This time some residents in lower-lying areas of the city evacuated, although it wasn’t suggested or mandatory. Many utilized about 12,000 sandbags to prevent water intrusion during the storm. He said Madeira Beach thanks Redington Beach and Redington Shores for their donation of extra sandbags.
Hendricks said his check of John’s Pass Village and other areas of the city showed little to no street flooding. The Madeira Beach Fire Department, which was fully staffed, reported no calls for storm related rescues.
Hendricks advised people should not throw out their sandbags, but rather put them out to dry on the sides of their house. Don’t put pour the sand onto the beach, he said, because it may not be comprised of clean beach sand. And don’t place it on the trash, because the county incinerator can’t dispose of sand.
In the past, Pinellas County has accepted old sandbags at its Solid Waste Disposal Facility for a fee.
In Treasure Island, Mayor Tyler Payne said the city fared well in the storm with no flood damage to homes or businesses. He added City Manager Amy Davis reported some beach erosion on Sunset Beach. The city will try to have the county move up a beach renourishment project slated for 2023.
Davis also reported some sea turtle nests disrupted in the wake of the storm, with Clearwater Marine Science Center alerted.
Payne said the city’s new effort to keep residents well-informed by social media paid off; residents were well-prepared with information on what to do before, during and after the storm.
During the evening of the storm, residents and businesspeople had to show identification while entering the city over the Treasure Island Causeway to eliminate nonresidents or gawkers who should not be on the beach during the event.
Payne said that while Treasure Island informed residents about sandbag sites offered by the county, the city did not provide its own supply, because of reports that sandbags are often misused and offer no real resistance to floodwaters.
Payne said the city and residents definitely dodged a bullet, but had a good practice run that showed everyone is well-prepared.
Redington Beach Mayor David Will said his town was also well-prepared. Redington Beach was hit hard by Eta last November, “and it was still fresh in people’s minds. No one took chances.”
Some homeowners are still repairing their structures from the damage caused by last year’s flooding.
“Starting the Saturday, before Hurricane Elsa came close, everyone helped everyone else; it was very impressive,” Will said. The town usually stocks enough sand and bags for 3,500 sandbags, but it distributed 5,000 last week. There was only minor street flooding last week.
“Our people were well-prepared this time; we weren’t going to be caught off-guard,” Will said. “It was a well-oiled machine. Everyone communicated with each other, and beach towns all coordinated and helped each other to make sure no one did without.”
Will echoed the sentiments of other coastal beach mayors, noting that if Elsa is considered a practice run, it showed everyone is now unified and prepared.