'Mermaid Warriors' plan grassroots beach cleanup

Most weekends, Krista Clark takes a paddle board out at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg or at other Pinellas County beaches to collect trash from the water. She’s adopted the moniker Mermaid Warriors for her personal project. Anyone is welcome to join her on her first public beach cleanup, which takes place Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Vinoy Park. In 2020, she hopes to organize two cleanups a month — one during the week and one on a weekend day.