TREASURE ISLAND — The 21st Annual Rotary Tennis and Golf Challenge gets underway on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis Center, 10315 Paradise Blvd. The Tennis Challenge will be a men’s and women’s doubles round-robin for players of all playing levels and abilities starting at 9 a.m. and a golf scramble beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Gulf Beaches Rotary Club and the city of Treasure Island are co-sponsoring the event. Proceeds benefit the Treasure Island Recreation Department children’s programs, Treasure Bay tennis programs for juniors, and the Gulf Beaches Rotary Foundation.
Cost for the tennis tournament and golf scramble on Feb. 29 is $25 per player, which includes play, goodie bag, prizes and raffle. The event will be accompanied by a silent auction that includes tennis racquets and hotel and restaurant packages. The tournament and auction are open to the public and you need not be a player to bid on the silent auction items. Food and beverage concessions will be available.
In advance of the Challenge, St. Petersburg College’s women’s tennis team will host Florida National University of Miami at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Treasure Bay. A reception and silent auction preview at the Treasure Bay clubhouse will follow the match. At 7 p.m., a catered dinner by Glory Days Grill will be offered for $25 per person. Reservations for the buffet must be made in advance by calling Treasure Bay or the Treasure Island Recreation Department.
For information, to be a hole or court sponsor or participate in the dinner or tournament, call Treasure Bay Golf and Tennis at 727-360-6062 or the Treasure Island Recreation Department at 727-547-4575, ext. 237.