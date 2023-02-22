INDIAN SHORES — Not every town’s Public Services Department can boast a perfect safety record, so when Indian Shores’ did just that in 2022, it was an accomplishment worth recognizing.
Mayor Patrick Soranno and the Town Council recognized all the Public Services staff for their achievement at a Feb. 14 meeting.
Public Services Supervisor Michael Scrogham, Senior Groundskeeper Willis Knight, and groundskeepers Steve Hale and Tommy Boullianne each received a trophy mug with the Indian Shores logo engraved on it. The department was also awarded a plaque in honor of the occasion.
Mayor Soranno acknowledged the Public Services staff for “their perfect safety record in 2022 by maintaining a safe work environment and no accidents.” A perfect safety record benefits the town in many ways, including fewer injuries and reduced workers’ compensation claims as well as lower litigation risk and expense.
In other matters
• A resolution that adopted a fee for the review of Phase One threshold inspection reports passed unanimously by a vote of 5-0. Although the fee could have been as high as $450, it was decided that should be a standard $300 since the amount of work for staff would be the same regardless of the size of each condo.
• The council unanimously approved an updated town personnel manual. The manual was altered primarily to reflect the changes of duties in accordance with recent changes to the charter that were passed by town residents.
Since the town’s electorate had voted down a change that would have altered the method of selecting the vice mayor to a rotation process based on seniority, the council opted to make the existing vote process be in writing. Previously, the council voted by spoken affirmation. Now it will be documented, but still read aloud during the designated meeting. This passed 4-0 with council member Michael Petruccelli voting against.
• After being tabled at the previous meeting, the town administrator job description passed. It was drafted by labor attorney Sacha Dyson. The only change to Dyson’s version was to add “and/or” in the qualifications section for a requirement to have a university degree in municipal government, making equivalency in experience an option. This recommendation was made by Vice Mayor Diantha Schear.
• Chief Rick Swann’s request for authorization to add one full-time officer to the Indian Shores Police Department staff was unanimously approved. The request included allocating an additional $74,750 to ISPD’s FY 2022-2023 budget for this purpose.
• The mayor read a proclamation designating March 2023 as “Irish American Heritage Month.” Updates on the 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Festival were discussed. The festival is the first since the pandemic, and is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 11a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of the Indian Shores Municipal Center. There are currently 19 vendors for the event where there will be food, crafts, Irish dancers, green beer, a book sale and more. The town is still looking for more vendors interested in participating in the festival.